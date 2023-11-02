chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Infester
 Infester - To The Depths, I... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Nekromantas
 Nekromantas - Hades of the ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - And Then You'll... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Lunar Tombfields
 Lunar Tombfields - An Arrow... (C)
Par Furio		   
Overthrow
 Overthrow - Ascension Of Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Olaf		   
The Orb / Reformation exceptionnelle 20 ans de l'album "Colossal Titan Strife"
 The Orb / Reformation excep... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mork
 Mork - Dypet (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Maze Of Sothoth
 Maze Of Sothoth - Extirpate... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Speedtrip
 Speedtrip - Apocalyptic Kil... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 27 Octobre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Les news du 21 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 21 Octobre 2023... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Emperor
 Emperor - In The Nightside ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hørdür
 Hørdür - Bistre Repetita (C)
Par Sosthène		   
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Moonlight Sorcery
 Moonlight Sorcery - Horned ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Stenched
 Stenched - Gorging On Mephi... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 2 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 2 Novembre 2023 RüYYn - Nahasheol - Saasta - Cognizance - Cirkeln - Psyanide - Délétère - Beyondition - Avskräde - Tetragrammacide - Exocrine
»
(Lien direct)
RÜYYN (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son album intitulé Chapter II: The Flames, The Fallen, The Fury qui sortira le 1er décembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Un premier extrait sera bientôt disponible...

1. Part I
2. Part II
3. Part III
4. Part IV
5. Part V
6. Part VI

»
(Lien direct)
NAHASHEOL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier full-length Serpens Abyssi en écoute intégrale. Celui-ci sort demain chez Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :

1. Arcanum Mortuus
2. The Aetheric Void
3. The Awakening
4. Bring Of Divine Ecstasy
5. Mambah Maa
6. Devan Thanatha

»
(Lien direct)
SAASTA (Blackened Death/Doom, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Black | Death | Doom le 5 décembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Stygian Grey
2. Black | Death | Doom
3. Sickness
4. Murhattu

»
(Lien direct)
COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathocre, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Phantazein le 26 janvier sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1 Ceremonial Vigour
2 A Brain Dead Memoir
3 Chiselled in Stone
4 Introspection
5 Futureless Horizon
6 The Towering Monument
7 Alferov
8 Shock Heuristics
9 Broadcast of the Gods
10 In Verses Unspoken
11 Shadowgraph

»
(Lien direct)
CIRKELN (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) propose à cette adresse son nouveau disque The Primitive Covenant en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Garden of Thorns
2. The Witch Bell
3. Ensam i natt (The Leather Nun cover)
4. Defiled and Sanitized
5. Awakened by Lost Arcane Premonitions
6. As I Lay Waiting
7. His Master's Coils
8. The Death of Thy Father

»
(Lien direct)
PSYANIDE (Melodic Death/Groove, Grèce) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie avant la fin de l'année de son nouvel opus Vertigo.

»
(Lien direct)
DÉLÉTÈRE (Black Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Songe d’une Nuit Souillée le 23 novembre via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

1. Chasse Obscène
2. Sacre de la Perversion
3. Foutredieu
4. Messe Scandaleuse
5. Sonata Impudicitiae
6. Lex Syphilii
7. Le Labour des Chairs
8. La Nuit Souillée

»
(Lien direct)
BEYONDITION (Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Beyondition" extrait de son premier long-format Abysmal Night prévu le 1er décembre sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Uluthar
2. The Red in the Sky
3. Blood on the Altar
4. Chaos Descends
5. Executioner
6. Skull Harvest
7. Abysmal Night
8. Urban Grief
9. Beyondition

»
(Lien direct)
AVSKRÄDE (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Undergång le 21 décembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Må du brinna
2. När bönerna tystnat
3. Mänsklighetens avskräde
4. Av lågornas hunger förtäras
5. Natten nalkas
6. Naturens borg
7. Forskarlen
8. Ty du skall ner i jorden skrämmas
9. Mörker du majestätiska
10. Ångest
11. Fri

»
(Lien direct)
TETRAGRAMMACIDE (Black/Death/Noise, Inde) offre son nouvel opus Typho-Tantric Aphorisms From The Arachneophidian Qur'an en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Trans-linguistic Utterance Of A Sacred Orgasmal Cry Fills The Lemurian Sky (By The Same Mouth, One True God Crieth Hriliu)
2. Spectral Hyaenas Of Amenta Howl, The Vulture Of Ma'at Descends, And Tahuti Watches Without His Ape
3. Mandelbrot Scarab Of Fractal Manifestation Trapped In The Arachnid Webs, Spun Above The Hidden Pathways Into Non-Euclidean Interbetweenness
4. Fundamental Reconciliation Between Maya And Yama Through Perpetual Okbish-Ouroboric Cunnilingus
5. Nuit Arches Over The Neither-Neither City Of Cubes; Hadit Meditates While Hanging Upside Down Inside A Tesseract-Ka'aba
6. Kalikshetra-Kairo Consciousness Revival (Alogical Exegesis Of The Sandhipada-Sarisreepa Continuum Vigyaan)
7. Thanatos And Eros Wrestle Forever, Folding And Unfolding From The Substratum Of Supreme Voidness Of S'lba
8. Intoxicated Bees Of Sekhet-Aarhu Circumambulate The Abode Of Self Beheaded One Who Forever Danceth In Her Shaktisexual Ecstasy
9. One Who Weaves The Chthonic Garland Of 52 Skullphabets Severed By The Sword Of Neti-Neti
10. Golden Ontological Embroideries Of Pythagorean Meta-Geometries Sewn On The Blue Veil Surface Of Nought
11. Fifteen Streams of Lunar Kalas Secrete From The Quaking Yoni Of The Goddess Sixteen (Tantric Alchemy Of The Cascading Nectars Of Sodashi)

»
(Lien direct)
EXOCRINE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Legend à venir le 26 janvier sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Presage (1:26)
2. Legend (3:55)
3. Life (3:56)
4. Eidolon (3:21)
5. The Altar Of War (4:36)
6. Dust In The Naught (3:52)
7. Warlock (3:25)
8. Dragon (4:15)
9. The Oath (3:46)
10. By The Light Of The Pyre (6:19)
11. Cryogenisation (Bonus Track) (4:49)

Total : 43:30
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Novembre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ascended Dead
 Ascended Dead
Evenfall Of The Apocalypse
2023 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Ural
 Ural
Psychoverse
2023 - Xtreem Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Avskräde
 Avskräde
Trve Black Metal - Suède		   
Cognizance
 Cognizance
Brutal Death(core) Technique - 2012 - Royaume-Uni		   
Délétère
 Délétère
Black metal - 2009 - Canada		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine
Death Moderne Technique - 2013 - France		   
RüYYn
 RüYYn
Black Metal - 2021 - France		   
Tetragrammacide
 Tetragrammacide
Brutal Black/Noise - 2012 - Inde		   
Ascended Dead
Evenfall Of The Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Ural
Psychoverse
Lire la chronique
Nature Morte
Oddity
Lire la chronique
Nekromantas
Hades of the Unseen
Lire la chronique
Critical Heartbeat
Revolution
Lire la chronique
One Step Closer
Songs For The Willow (EP)
Lire la chronique
Overthrow
Ascension Of The Entombed (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Orb / Reformation exceptionnelle 20 ans de l'album "Colossal Titan Strife"
Gorod + Kronos
Lire le live report
Mork
Dypet
Lire la chronique
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
Anal Vomit + Fall Of Seraph...
Lire le live report
Sektarism
Et Facta Est Lux
Lire la chronique
Gallóglaigh
Realms Unknown
Lire la chronique
Nigrum Tenebris
Miasmal Spirits
Lire la chronique
Maze Of Sothoth
Extirpated Light
Lire la chronique
Edoma
Buried By Permafrost
Lire la chronique
Speedtrip
Apocalyptic Killzone
Lire la chronique
Take It In Blood
Demo 2022 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Dominance
Slaughter Of Human Offering...
Lire la chronique
Lunar Tombfields
An Arrow to the Sun
Lire la chronique
Deadfuck
Valeur Chair
Lire la chronique
Solus Grief
What If This Was Everything
Lire la chronique
Cold Decay
Cold Decay (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Rebaelliun
Under The Sign Of Rebellion
Lire la chronique
Frozen Wreath
Mea Culpa
Lire la chronique
Meth Leppard / Axis of Despair
Meth Leppard / Axis of Desp...
Lire la chronique
Hørdür
Bistre Repetita
Lire la chronique
Deviser
Evil Summons Evil
Lire la chronique
Aabode
Moist (EP)
Lire la chronique
One Step Closer
This Place You Know
Lire la chronique
Huronian
Beyond Frozen Heights (EP)
Lire la chronique