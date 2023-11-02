|
Les news du 2 Novembre 2023
Les news du 2 Novembre 2023
|RÜYYN (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son album intitulé Chapter II: The Flames, The Fallen, The Fury qui sortira le 1er décembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Un premier extrait sera bientôt disponible...
1. Part I
2. Part II
3. Part III
4. Part IV
5. Part V
6. Part VI
|
|»
|NAHASHEOL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier full-length Serpens Abyssi en écoute intégrale. Celui-ci sort demain chez Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :
1. Arcanum Mortuus
2. The Aetheric Void
3. The Awakening
4. Bring Of Divine Ecstasy
5. Mambah Maa
6. Devan Thanatha
|
|»
|SAASTA (Blackened Death/Doom, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Black | Death | Doom le 5 décembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Stygian Grey
2. Black | Death | Doom
3. Sickness
4. Murhattu
|
|»
|COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathocre, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Phantazein le 26 janvier sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Ceremonial Vigour
2 A Brain Dead Memoir
3 Chiselled in Stone
4 Introspection
5 Futureless Horizon
6 The Towering Monument
7 Alferov
8 Shock Heuristics
9 Broadcast of the Gods
10 In Verses Unspoken
11 Shadowgraph
|
|»
|CIRKELN (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) propose à cette adresse son nouveau disque The Primitive Covenant en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez True Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Garden of Thorns
2. The Witch Bell
3. Ensam i natt (The Leather Nun cover)
4. Defiled and Sanitized
5. Awakened by Lost Arcane Premonitions
6. As I Lay Waiting
7. His Master's Coils
8. The Death of Thy Father
|
|»
|PSYANIDE (Melodic Death/Groove, Grèce) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie avant la fin de l'année de son nouvel opus Vertigo.
|
|»
|DÉLÉTÈRE (Black Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Songe d’une Nuit Souillée le 23 novembre via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :
1. Chasse Obscène
2. Sacre de la Perversion
3. Foutredieu
4. Messe Scandaleuse
5. Sonata Impudicitiae
6. Lex Syphilii
7. Le Labour des Chairs
8. La Nuit Souillée
|
|»
|BEYONDITION (Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Beyondition" extrait de son premier long-format Abysmal Night prévu le 1er décembre sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Uluthar
2. The Red in the Sky
3. Blood on the Altar
4. Chaos Descends
5. Executioner
6. Skull Harvest
7. Abysmal Night
8. Urban Grief
9. Beyondition
|
|»
|AVSKRÄDE (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Undergång le 21 décembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Må du brinna
2. När bönerna tystnat
3. Mänsklighetens avskräde
4. Av lågornas hunger förtäras
5. Natten nalkas
6. Naturens borg
7. Forskarlen
8. Ty du skall ner i jorden skrämmas
9. Mörker du majestätiska
10. Ångest
11. Fri
|
|»
|TETRAGRAMMACIDE (Black/Death/Noise, Inde) offre son nouvel opus Typho-Tantric Aphorisms From The Arachneophidian Qur'an en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Trans-linguistic Utterance Of A Sacred Orgasmal Cry Fills The Lemurian Sky (By The Same Mouth, One True God Crieth Hriliu)
2. Spectral Hyaenas Of Amenta Howl, The Vulture Of Ma'at Descends, And Tahuti Watches Without His Ape
3. Mandelbrot Scarab Of Fractal Manifestation Trapped In The Arachnid Webs, Spun Above The Hidden Pathways Into Non-Euclidean Interbetweenness
4. Fundamental Reconciliation Between Maya And Yama Through Perpetual Okbish-Ouroboric Cunnilingus
5. Nuit Arches Over The Neither-Neither City Of Cubes; Hadit Meditates While Hanging Upside Down Inside A Tesseract-Ka'aba
6. Kalikshetra-Kairo Consciousness Revival (Alogical Exegesis Of The Sandhipada-Sarisreepa Continuum Vigyaan)
7. Thanatos And Eros Wrestle Forever, Folding And Unfolding From The Substratum Of Supreme Voidness Of S'lba
8. Intoxicated Bees Of Sekhet-Aarhu Circumambulate The Abode Of Self Beheaded One Who Forever Danceth In Her Shaktisexual Ecstasy
9. One Who Weaves The Chthonic Garland Of 52 Skullphabets Severed By The Sword Of Neti-Neti
10. Golden Ontological Embroideries Of Pythagorean Meta-Geometries Sewn On The Blue Veil Surface Of Nought
11. Fifteen Streams of Lunar Kalas Secrete From The Quaking Yoni Of The Goddess Sixteen (Tantric Alchemy Of The Cascading Nectars Of Sodashi)
|
|»
|EXOCRINE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Legend à venir le 26 janvier sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Presage (1:26)
2. Legend (3:55)
3. Life (3:56)
4. Eidolon (3:21)
5. The Altar Of War (4:36)
6. Dust In The Naught (3:52)
7. Warlock (3:25)
8. Dragon (4:15)
9. The Oath (3:46)
10. By The Light Of The Pyre (6:19)
11. Cryogenisation (Bonus Track) (4:49)
Total : 43:30
|
