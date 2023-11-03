CARCINOID (Death Metal, Australie) a posté sur ce lien le morceau "Morbid Curse" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Encomium to Extinction prévu le 16 novembre chez Me Saco un Ojo Records (LP) et Headsplit Records (CD & K7). Tracklist :
1. Led To The Worms [4:58]
2. Encomium To Extinction [5:08]
3. Mired In Decay [4:14]
4. Morbid Curse [6:15]
5. Strangulation [7:34]
BULL ELEPHANT (Progressive Doom/Death, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Expansion from Perceived Reality" qui ouvre son nouveau disque The Long War à venir le 17 novembre chez Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :
1. Expansion From Perceived Reality
2. Blackened Chaos Horizon
3. Berlin Falling
4. Zentrum der neuen Welt view
5. Severing the Last Strands of Self view
6. The Long War view
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Cursed Mortality sur Season of Mist. Découvrez-le en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1.Herald of Demise (04:03) feat. Andy LaRocque of King Diamond)
2.Maruta (04:07)
3.Metropolis (03:24)
4.Replicant (03:49)
5.Dutroux (03:48)
6.Submerged in Deafening Silence (04:26)
7.Cycle of Suffering (04:05)
8.Cursed Mortality (07:30)
CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Oozing Radioactive Vomition le 15 décembre prochain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle), Pulverized Records (CD) et Extremely Rotten Productions (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Organ Snatcher" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Oozing Radioactive Vomition
02. Organ Snatcher
03. Miasmatic Foetid Odour
04. Necrophagous (Postmortal Devourment)
05. Engulfed By Gurgling Purge Fluids
06. Submerged Into Vile Repugnance
