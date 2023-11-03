chargement...

Tyrant Fest VI
Tyrant Fest VI - Cult of F... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Infester
 Infester - To The Depths, I... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Nekromantas
 Nekromantas - Hades of the ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - And Then You'll... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Lunar Tombfields
 Lunar Tombfields - An Arrow... (C)
Par Furio		   
Overthrow
 Overthrow - Ascension Of Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Olaf		   
The Orb / Reformation exceptionnelle 20 ans de l'album "Colossal Titan Strife"
 The Orb / Reformation excep... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mork
 Mork - Dypet (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Maze Of Sothoth
 Maze Of Sothoth - Extirpate... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Speedtrip
 Speedtrip - Apocalyptic Kil... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 27 Octobre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Les news du 21 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 21 Octobre 2023... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Emperor
 Emperor - In The Nightside ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hørdür
 Hørdür - Bistre Repetita (C)
Par Sosthène		   
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Moonlight Sorcery
 Moonlight Sorcery - Horned ... (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 3 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 3 Novembre 2023 Slowburn - Carcinoid - SLOW - Rosa Faenskap - Bull Elephant - Sombre Héritage - Carnation - Cryptworm
»
(Lien direct)
SLOWBURN (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Beast" extrait de son nouveau disque Fire Starter paru le mois dernier sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Psycho War
02. Exiled
03. The Beast
04. On Fire
05. I'm Revenge
06. Two Years
07. Touch the Sky
08. Last Chance
09. Falling
10. The Price of Liberty

»
(Lien direct)
CARCINOID (Death Metal, Australie) a posté sur ce lien le morceau "Morbid Curse" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Encomium to Extinction prévu le 16 novembre chez Me Saco un Ojo Records (LP) et Headsplit Records (CD & K7). Tracklist :

1. Led To The Worms [4:58]
2. Encomium To Extinction [5:08]
3. Mired In Decay [4:14]
4. Morbid Curse [6:15]
5. Strangulation [7:34]

»
(Lien direct)
SLOW (Atmospheric Funeral Doom Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé le morceau "Barren" issu de son nouvel album Abîmes I à paraître le 8 décembre via Code666 Records (Aural Music). Tracklist :

1. Implode [9:11]
2. Barren [11:36]
3. Abyss [8:32]
4. Collapse [14:26]

»
(Lien direct)
ROSA FAENSKAP (Post-Black Metal, Norvège) propose à cette adresse le titre "Reform" extrait de son premier long-format Jeg blir til deg qui sort aujourd'hui sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :

1.Livredd
2.Skjør
3.Reform
4.Aldri
5.Jeg blir til deg
6.Jeg puster enda
7.Paradis
8.Gjenferd
9.Neonlys

»
(Lien direct)
BULL ELEPHANT (Progressive Doom/Death, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Expansion from Perceived Reality" qui ouvre son nouveau disque The Long War à venir le 17 novembre chez Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :

1. Expansion From Perceived Reality
2. Blackened Chaos Horizon
3. Berlin Falling
4. Zentrum der neuen Welt view
5. Severing the Last Strands of Self view
6. The Long War view

»
(Lien direct)
SOMBRE HÉRITAGE (Black Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel opus Inter Duo Mundi le 23 novembre via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

1. Inter Duo Mundi - Initium
2. Alces Alces
3. Chasse Éperdue
4. Délire Onirique
5. Enchevêtré
6. Tiraillé
7. Insolence
8. Inter Duo Mundi - Exitus

»
(Lien direct)
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Cursed Mortality sur Season of Mist. Découvrez-le en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1.Herald of Demise (04:03) feat. Andy LaRocque of King Diamond)
2.Maruta (04:07)
3.Metropolis (03:24)
4.Replicant (03:49)
5.Dutroux (03:48)
6.Submerged in Deafening Silence (04:26)
7.Cycle of Suffering (04:05)
8.Cursed Mortality (07:30)

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Oozing Radioactive Vomition le 15 décembre prochain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle), Pulverized Records (CD) et Extremely Rotten Productions (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Organ Snatcher" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Oozing Radioactive Vomition
02. Organ Snatcher
03. Miasmatic Foetid Odour
04. Necrophagous (Postmortal Devourment)
05. Engulfed By Gurgling Purge Fluids
06. Submerged Into Vile Repugnance
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
3 Novembre 2023

