(Lien direct) BULL ELEPHANT (Progressive Doom/Death, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Expansion from Perceived Reality" qui ouvre son nouveau disque The Long War à venir le 17 novembre chez Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :



1. Expansion From Perceived Reality

2. Blackened Chaos Horizon

3. Berlin Falling

4. Zentrum der neuen Welt view

5. Severing the Last Strands of Self view

6. The Long War view



