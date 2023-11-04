chargement...

LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Tyrant Fest VI
Tyrant Fest VI - Cult of F... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Nature Morte
 Nature Morte - Oddity (C)
Par Lestat		   
Infester
 Infester - To The Depths, I... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Nekromantas
 Nekromantas - Hades of the ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - And Then You'll... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Lunar Tombfields
 Lunar Tombfields - An Arrow... (C)
Par Furio		   
Overthrow
 Overthrow - Ascension Of Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
The Orb / Reformation exceptionnelle 20 ans de l'album "Colossal Titan Strife"
 The Orb / Reformation excep... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mork
 Mork - Dypet (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Maze Of Sothoth
 Maze Of Sothoth - Extirpate... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Speedtrip
 Speedtrip - Apocalyptic Kil... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 27 Octobre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Les news du 21 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 21 Octobre 2023... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Emperor
 Emperor - In The Nightside ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hørdür
 Hørdür - Bistre Repetita (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 4 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 4 Novembre 2023 Mormânt De Snagov - Convocation - Demoncy - Dethroned - Rebaelliun - Goatkraft - Foetal Juice
»
(Lien direct)
MORMÂNT DE SNAGOV (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Upon Their Feeble Existence" extrait de son nouveau disque Invocation Through Revocation à paraître le 17 novembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Absurdity Ingrained
2. Perennial Bliss
3. Upon Their Feeble Existence
4. Revocation Through Invocation
5. The Cloak of Doctrine
6. Heretic Inception
7. Valediction for the Nameless

»
(Lien direct)
CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom/Death, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Lepers and Derelicts" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus No Dawn for the Caliginous Night dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 novembre chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Graveless yet Dead
2. Atychiphobia
3. Between Aether and Land
4. Lepers and Derelicts
5. Procession

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONCY (Black Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Diabolica Blasphemiae le 15 décembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Satanas Vult [2:23]
2. Diabolica Blasphemiae [5:58]
3. Sepulcrum Spectra [5:15]
4. Malum Incarnatus Est [6:58]
5. Consummatum Est [1:54]

»
(Lien direct)
DETHRONED (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose le morceau "Vinum Creaturae" issu de son nouvel album A Bridge to Eternal Darkness prévu le 1er décembre sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Come to Me
2. Vinum Creaturae
3. Disciple of the Elders
4. Colour Out of Space
5. Void
6. Ewig Fäulnis
7. Ruf der Tiefe
8. Descent
9. A Bridge To Eternal Darkness
10. Im Zeichen Des Bösen (Grausamkeit cover)

»
(Lien direct)
REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) a posté une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "The God's Menace" tiré de son nouveau disque Under The Sign Of Rebellion paru en septembre chez Agonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
GOATKRAFT (Black/Death, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Prophet of Eternal Damnation via Iron Bonehead Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Portal To Annihilation
2. Herald of Death
3. Bestial Black Metal Hordes
4. Filth Eradication
6. Prophet of Eternal Damnation
7. Death Psalm
8. Barbaric Hatred And Doom
9. Primal Instincts
10. Thermonuclear Genocide

»
(Lien direct)
FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ghoul Amongst the Mouldering Dead" extrait de son nouvel album Grotesque à venir le 17 novembre sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Human Beach Master (3:50)
2. Mountain of Gore (3:10)
3.: Legion of the Grotesque (4:45)
4. Ghoul Amongst the Mouldering Dead (3:37)
5. Two Bongs Don’t Make a Right (1:26)
6. Cunt of the Litter (3:19)
7. Cemetery Leachate (4:39)
8. The Walking Groin (3:35)
9. Torn Apart (3:30)
10. F. K. E. O (3:59)
11. Gruesome (5:10)

Durée totale : 41:06
Thrasho Keyser
4 Novembre 2023

