»

(Lien direct) FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ghoul Amongst the Mouldering Dead" extrait de son nouvel album Grotesque à venir le 17 novembre sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :



1. Human Beach Master (3:50)

2. Mountain of Gore (3:10)

3.: Legion of the Grotesque (4:45)

4. Ghoul Amongst the Mouldering Dead (3:37)

5. Two Bongs Don’t Make a Right (1:26)

6. Cunt of the Litter (3:19)

7. Cemetery Leachate (4:39)

8. The Walking Groin (3:35)

9. Torn Apart (3:30)

10. F. K. E. O (3:59)

11. Gruesome (5:10)



Durée totale : 41:06



