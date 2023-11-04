MORMÂNT DE SNAGOV (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Upon Their Feeble Existence" extrait de son nouveau disque Invocation Through Revocation à paraître le 17 novembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Absurdity Ingrained
2. Perennial Bliss
3. Upon Their Feeble Existence
4. Revocation Through Invocation
5. The Cloak of Doctrine
6. Heretic Inception
7. Valediction for the Nameless
CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom/Death, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Lepers and Derelicts" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus No Dawn for the Caliginous Night dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 novembre chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Graveless yet Dead
2. Atychiphobia
3. Between Aether and Land
4. Lepers and Derelicts
5. Procession
DETHRONED (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose le morceau "Vinum Creaturae" issu de son nouvel album A Bridge to Eternal Darkness prévu le 1er décembre sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Come to Me
2. Vinum Creaturae
3. Disciple of the Elders
4. Colour Out of Space
5. Void
6. Ewig Fäulnis
7. Ruf der Tiefe
8. Descent
9. A Bridge To Eternal Darkness
10. Im Zeichen Des Bösen (Grausamkeit cover)
GOATKRAFT (Black/Death, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Prophet of Eternal Damnation via Iron Bonehead Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Portal To Annihilation
2. Herald of Death
3. Bestial Black Metal Hordes
4. Filth Eradication
6. Prophet of Eternal Damnation
7. Death Psalm
8. Barbaric Hatred And Doom
9. Primal Instincts
10. Thermonuclear Genocide
FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ghoul Amongst the Mouldering Dead" extrait de son nouvel album Grotesque à venir le 17 novembre sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Human Beach Master (3:50)
2. Mountain of Gore (3:10)
3.: Legion of the Grotesque (4:45)
4. Ghoul Amongst the Mouldering Dead (3:37)
5. Two Bongs Don’t Make a Right (1:26)
6. Cunt of the Litter (3:19)
7. Cemetery Leachate (4:39)
8. The Walking Groin (3:35)
9. Torn Apart (3:30)
10. F. K. E. O (3:59)
11. Gruesome (5:10)
