VITRIOL (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Suffer & Become le 26 janvier prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "The Flowers Of Sadism" :
01. Shame And Its Afterbirth
02. The Flowers Of Sadism
03. Nursing From The Mother Wound
04. The Isolating Lie Of Learning Another
05. Survival’s Careening Inertia
06. Weaponized Loss
07. Flood Of Predation
08. Locked In Thine Frothing Wisdom
09. I Am Every Enemy
10. He Will Fight Savagely
Le one-man band ZKARV (Ambient/Black Metal/Shoegaze, Australie) a sorti son nouveau disque Treebound à Halloween. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Treebound
02. Distant Dew Rising off Far Fields
03. A Foul Trust
04. Put to Death in Cemetery Gloom
05. Loneliest of Souls
06. Snowflake Obsidian
07. Roots Grown Deep
8. Blood Flows Through Cold Waters
VARGRAV (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus The Nighthold le 15 décebmre chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Moonless Abyss of the Nighthold
2. Through the Woods of Breathing Shadows
3. Chalice of Silver and Blood
4. Thy Imperial Malice
5. Curse of the Plaguewood Lake
6. Encircle the Spectral Dimension
7. Triumph of the Nightbringer
8. Into the Shadow Crypts
9. The One Who Lurks Beyond the Starscape
10. A Dark Consecration
11. Creator of the True Real
12. Ghostlands
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
05/11/2023 19:23
Par contre le VITRIOL j'ai du mal, ça sonne très moderne et cette batterie hyper en avant c'est pas possible...