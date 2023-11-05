»

(Lien direct) VARGRAV (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus The Nighthold le 15 décebmre chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :



1. Moonless Abyss of the Nighthold

2. Through the Woods of Breathing Shadows

3. Chalice of Silver and Blood

4. Thy Imperial Malice

5. Curse of the Plaguewood Lake

6. Encircle the Spectral Dimension

7. Triumph of the Nightbringer

8. Into the Shadow Crypts

9. The One Who Lurks Beyond the Starscape

10. A Dark Consecration

11. Creator of the True Real

12. Ghostlands



