chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Numidian Killing Machine
 Numidian Killing Machine - ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 4 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Tyrant Fest VI
Tyrant Fest VI - Cult of F... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Nature Morte
 Nature Morte - Oddity (C)
Par Lestat		   
Infester
 Infester - To The Depths, I... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Nekromantas
 Nekromantas - Hades of the ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - And Then You'll... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Lunar Tombfields
 Lunar Tombfields - An Arrow... (C)
Par Furio		   
Overthrow
 Overthrow - Ascension Of Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
The Orb / Reformation exceptionnelle 20 ans de l'album "Colossal Titan Strife"
 The Orb / Reformation excep... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mork
 Mork - Dypet (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Maze Of Sothoth
 Maze Of Sothoth - Extirpate... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Speedtrip
 Speedtrip - Apocalyptic Kil... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Octobre 2023
 Les news du 27 Octobre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Hor... (C)
Par isotaupe		   

Les news du 5 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 5 Novembre 2023 Vitriol - Aeternus - Zkarv - Vargrav - Enemy Awake - Killing Addiction - Mêlée des Aurores
»
(Lien direct)
VITRIOL (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Suffer & Become le 26 janvier prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "The Flowers Of Sadism" :

01. Shame And Its Afterbirth
02. The Flowers Of Sadism
03. Nursing From The Mother Wound
04. The Isolating Lie Of Learning Another
05. Survival’s Careening Inertia
06. Weaponized Loss
07. Flood Of Predation
08. Locked In Thine Frothing Wisdom
09. I Am Every Enemy
10. He Will Fight Savagely

»
(Lien direct)
AETERNUS (Death Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "Wresting Worm" tiré de son nouvel album Philosopher à venir le 17 novembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Existentialist Hunter
2. World Bleak Nepotism
3. The Intentionality of Unmitigated Evil
4. Void of Venom
5. Wresting Worm
6. The Luciferian Architect
7. Carving the Pristine Anomie

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ZKARV (Ambient/Black Metal/Shoegaze, Australie) a sorti son nouveau disque Treebound à Halloween. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Treebound
02. Distant Dew Rising off Far Fields
03. A Foul Trust
04. Put to Death in Cemetery Gloom
05. Loneliest of Souls
06. Snowflake Obsidian
07. Roots Grown Deep
8. Blood Flows Through Cold Waters

»
(Lien direct)
VARGRAV (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus The Nighthold le 15 décebmre chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Moonless Abyss of the Nighthold
2. Through the Woods of Breathing Shadows
3. Chalice of Silver and Blood
4. Thy Imperial Malice
5. Curse of the Plaguewood Lake
6. Encircle the Spectral Dimension
7. Triumph of the Nightbringer
8. Into the Shadow Crypts
9. The One Who Lurks Beyond the Starscape
10. A Dark Consecration
11. Creator of the True Real
12. Ghostlands

»
(Lien direct)
ENEMY AWAKE (Melodic Death/Thrash, Suède) est actuellement en studio pour l'enregistrement d'un nouvel EP prévu l'année prochaine.

»
(Lien direct)
KILLING ADDICTION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 1er décembre via Xtreem Music une édition spéciale trentième anniversaire avec bonus de son premier long-format Omega Factor. Tracklist :

01. Omega Factor
02. Equating the Trinity
03. Nothing Remains
04. Dehumanized
05. Altered at Birth
06. Necrosphere
07. Global Freezing
08. Impaled
09. Necrosphere
10. Covenant of Pain
11. Impaled
12. Nothing Remains
13. Well of Souls
14. Condemned
15. Necrosphere

- Bonus tracks 9-11 taken from the 1991 Necrosphere ep.
- Bonus tracks 12-15 taken from the 1990 Legacies of Terror demo.

»
(Lien direct)
MÊLÉE DES AURORES (Atmospheric Black Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Aube Cannibale le 23 novembre sur Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

11. Incubation
2. Soleil des méduses
3. Aube cannibale
4. Ignitus
5. L'éternel retour
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
5 Novembre 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
05/11/2023 19:23
Excellent le VARGRAV, dans la droite ligne de l'Ep et des précédents albums, j'adore !

Par contre le VITRIOL j'ai du mal, ça sonne très moderne et cette batterie hyper en avant c'est pas possible... Roll Eyes

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Aeternus
 Aeternus
1993 - Norvège		   
Killing Addiction
 Killing Addiction
Death Metal - 1988 - Etats-Unis		   
Vargrav
 Vargrav
Black Metal - 2011 - Finlande		   
Vitriol
 Vitriol
Brutal Death - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Xorsist
At The Somber Steps To Sere...
Lire la chronique
Gravesend
Gowanus Death Stomp
Lire la chronique
Numidian Killing Machine
Psychotronik Breakdown
Lire la chronique
Iku-Turso
Ikuinen kirous
Lire la chronique
Aegrus
Invoking the Abysmal Night
Lire la chronique
Cerulean
Carrion Angel (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tyrant Fest VI
Cult of Fire + Deliverance ...
Lire le live report
Ascended Dead
Evenfall Of The Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Ural
Psychoverse
Lire la chronique
Nature Morte
Oddity
Lire la chronique
Nekromantas
Hades of the Unseen
Lire la chronique
Critical Heartbeat
Revolution
Lire la chronique
One Step Closer
Songs For The Willow (EP)
Lire la chronique
Overthrow
Ascension Of The Entombed (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Orb / Reformation exceptionnelle 20 ans de l'album "Colossal Titan Strife"
Gorod + Kronos
Lire le live report
Mork
Dypet
Lire la chronique
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
Anal Vomit + Fall Of Seraph...
Lire le live report
Sektarism
Et Facta Est Lux
Lire la chronique
Gallóglaigh
Realms Unknown
Lire la chronique
Nigrum Tenebris
Miasmal Spirits
Lire la chronique
Maze Of Sothoth
Extirpated Light
Lire la chronique
Edoma
Buried By Permafrost
Lire la chronique
Speedtrip
Apocalyptic Killzone
Lire la chronique
Take It In Blood
Demo 2022 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Dominance
Slaughter Of Human Offering...
Lire la chronique
Lunar Tombfields
An Arrow to the Sun
Lire la chronique
Deadfuck
Valeur Chair
Lire la chronique
Solus Grief
What If This Was Everything
Lire la chronique
Cold Decay
Cold Decay (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Rebaelliun
Under The Sign Of Rebellion
Lire la chronique