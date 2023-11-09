FERAL FORMS (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son premier EP Premalignant le 15 décembre chez Night Terrors Records et Filth Junkies (K7 & numérique). Celui-ci a été mixé et masterisé par Gabriele Gramaglia (Cosmic Putrefaction). Tracklist :
01. Hunter of Chaos
02. Premalignant
03. Voice from the Altar
