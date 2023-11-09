chargement...

Les news du 9 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 9 Novembre 2023 Feral Forms - Slôdder - Sadhus - Buried Souls
»
(Lien direct)
FERAL FORMS (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son premier EP Premalignant le 15 décembre chez Night Terrors Records et Filth Junkies (K7 & numérique). Celui-ci a été mixé et masterisé par Gabriele Gramaglia (Cosmic Putrefaction). Tracklist :

01. Hunter of Chaos
02. Premalignant
03. Voice from the Altar

»
(Lien direct)
SLÔDDER (Sludge/Doom, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre" de son nouvel opus A Mind Designed to Destroy Beautiful Things à venir le 24 novembre via Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

1. REFMS
2. A Mind Designed to Destroy Beautiful Things
3. Shitwalker
4. Warpaint
5. Bumrushed
6. Still No Friends
7. 46
8. Reptile

»
(Lien direct)
SADHUS (The Smoking Community) (Sludge/Doom, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Illegal Sludge le 17 novembre sur Ouga Booga and the Mighty Oug. Tracklist :

1. Mel O.D.
2. Fuckin' Apes
3. Fuck Off & Die
4. Eye on Man
5. Illegal Sludge
6. Woodman
7. Filthy Trust
8. Hold Out

»
(Lien direct)
BURIED SOULS (Death/Sludge/Hardcore, Suisse) sortira son nouvel EP Zone 63 le 15 novembre. Tracklist :

Lost in the Fog
Zone 63
Fuelled by Hate
Trapped
Shadow in the Sky
Thrasho Keyser
9 Novembre 2023

