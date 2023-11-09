»

(Lien direct) SADHUS (The Smoking Community) (Sludge/Doom, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Illegal Sludge le 17 novembre sur Ouga Booga and the Mighty Oug. Tracklist :



1. Mel O.D.

2. Fuckin' Apes

3. Fuck Off & Die

4. Eye on Man

5. Illegal Sludge

6. Woodman

7. Filthy Trust

8. Hold Out



