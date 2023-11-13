»

(Lien direct) JENNER (Speed/Thrash, Serbie) sortira son nouvel opus Prove Them Wrong le 24 janvier via Fighter Records. Tracklist :



01. No Time For Prayer

02. Prove Them Wrong

03. Born For Something More

04. Down in the Pit

05. Not Even You

06. Eye For an Eye

07. I Saw it All Clear

08. Never Say Die

09. Laws of the Weak



