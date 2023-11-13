chargement...

Les news du 13 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 13 Novembre 2023 Sovereign - Hatred Reigns - Délétère - TodoMal - Heavy Sentence - Avræ Lvnæ - Death Magick - Jenner - Cryptworm - Deemtee - Angel Rising - Solitary Sabred - Boundless Chaos - Tenebro - Battlecreek
»
(Lien direct)
SOVEREIGN (Death / Thrash) sortira son premier album intitulé Altered Realities le 24 janvier 2024 sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau "Altered Reality" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Altered Reality
02. Futile Dreams
03. Nebular Waves
04. Counter Tech
05. The Enigma Of Intelligence
06. Synthetic Life
07. Absence Of Unity

»
(Lien direct)
HATRED REIGNS (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Awaken The Ancients" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée du même nom dont la sortie est programmée pour le 1er décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Awaken The Ancients (5:20)
2. Pain Leads To Nothingness (3:16)
3. To Depths Unknown (2:40)
4. Obsolarium (2:36)
5. Ushered By Charon (5:23)
6. Planes Divide (3:47)
7. Absentia (4:58)
8. Departing Acheron (3:43)

Durée totale : 31:20

»
(Lien direct)
DÉLÉTÈRE (Black Metal, Québec) a posté le titre "Foutredieu" extrait de son nouvel opus Songe d’une Nuit Souillée qui sort le 23 novembre sur Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

1. Chasse Obscène
2. Sacre de la Perversion
3. Foutredieu
4. Messe Scandaleuse
5. Sonata Impudicitiae
6. Lex Syphilii
7. Le Labour des Chairs
8. La Nuit Souillée

»
(Lien direct)
TODOMAL (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Antichrist of Love" issu de son nouvel album A Greater Good prévu le 24 novembre chez Ardua Music. Tracklist :

1. Silent Mass
2. High Time
3. Infero Tristi
4. Ultima Lucerna
5. Dust and Nothingness
6. Antichrist of Love
7. Loss
8. A Greater Good

»
(Lien direct)
HEAVY SENTENCE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Warriors of Madness le 19 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Warriors of Madness
2. You'll Never Take Us Alive
3. Give Yourself to the Night

»
(Lien direct)
AVRÆ LVNÆ (Black Metal/Ambient, Équateur) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Ntdd Strl à paraître le 8 décembre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Ntr - Cnstlcn d Rn
2. Ntdd Strl
3. N l Mjstvs Nch
4. Crpt Strl
5. Ls Strlls sn ls Js Csmcs
6. Scndnd ls Nfns Cnfn Strl
7. Ls Rgns Hnsptas dl Vnrs
8. Vtr - Cntlcn d Scrpn

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH MAGICK (Dark Heavy Metal, Israël) vient de sortir sa première démo Demo MMXXIII chez Dawnbreed Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. End of Time
2. Violence is King
3. Carve the Symbol on My Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
JENNER (Speed/Thrash, Serbie) sortira son nouvel opus Prove Them Wrong le 24 janvier via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. No Time For Prayer
02. Prove Them Wrong
03. Born For Something More
04. Down in the Pit
05. Not Even You
06. Eye For an Eye
07. I Saw it All Clear
08. Never Say Die
09. Laws of the Weak

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Oozing Radioactive Vomition le 15 décembre sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Pulverised Records (CD) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Tracklist :

1. Oozing Radioactive Vomition [5:45]
2. Organ Snatcher [6:36]
3. Miasmatic Foetid Odour [5:08]
4. Necrophagous [6:12]
5. Engulfed by Gurgling [5:50]
6. Submerged into Vile Repugnance [5:26]

»
(Lien direct)
DEEMTEE (Avant-garde Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Strange Aeons & Deliriums le 7 décembre via Darkness Within. Tracklist :

1. In Colorful Seas
2. Forbidden Fumes
3. Strange Aeons
4. Color Out of Space
5. Last Day
6. This Delirium
7. In the Dreamlands They Fall

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ANGEL RISING (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove, France) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Hell Bent on Rampage" extrait de son nouvel album Afterlife paru en septembre en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
SOLITARY SABRED (Heavy/Power, Chypre) sortira son nouveau disque Temple of the Serpent le 15 décembre sur Vinyl Store Gr. Tracklist :

01. Echoes from the Tomb
02. The Skeleton King
03. Spectral Domain
04. Bound by the Lich
05. Lament
06. Flight of the Banshee
07. The Undead Cry for Vengeance
08. Lord of Ganzer
09. Reaper of Kur
10. Gates of Nam-tar

»
(Lien direct)
BOUNDLESS CHAOS (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Sinister Upheaval le 19 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Down
2. High Tension
3. Arson from Beyond
4. Kromer's Whistle
5. Guillotine
6. Tyrant's Call
7. Blasphemous Rupture
8. Rip out the Roots
9. Demons Unchained

»
(Lien direct)
TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Feto Strappato e Gettato nel Fango" extrait de son nouvel opus Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla à venir le 21 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Ferox
02. Lo Squartamento della Tartaruga
03. Feto Strappato e Gettato nel Fango
04. Khakhua
05. Ultime Grida dalla Giungla
06. Pellicola Maledetta
07. Il Ritrovamento della Donna Impalata
08. A Caccia... di Umani.
09. Il Paese del Sesso Selvaggio
10. Massacro della Trouppe
11. Oscuro Rito Sessuale

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLECREEK (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie au printemps d'un nouvel album.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
13 Novembre 2023

