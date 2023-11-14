»

(Lien direct) STUPOROUS (Black/Doom, Belgique) sortira son premier full-length Asylum's Lament le 25 janvier sur Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :



1. Parasidious Preludium [2:22]

2. Throne of Madness [5:40]

3. Desperation [6:16]

4. Decorating the Willow Tree [7:13]

5. Never Let Me Go [8:26]

6. Distorted Echoes [6:34]

7. The Voice That Made Me Do It [10:33]