Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Nihil Quam Vac... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Baffald
 Baffald - Fuck off 2020 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Nous Sommes d'H... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arborescence Of Wrath
 Arborescence Of Wrath - Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Mera		   
Numidian Killing Machine
 Numidian Killing Machine - ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 4 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Tyrant Fest VI
Tyrant Fest VI - Cult of F... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Nature Morte
 Nature Morte - Oddity (C)
Par Lestat		   
Infester
 Infester - To The Depths, I... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Nekromantas
 Nekromantas - Hades of the ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - And Then You'll... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Lunar Tombfields
 Lunar Tombfields - An Arrow... (C)
Par Furio		   
Overthrow
 Overthrow - Ascension Of Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
The Orb / Reformation exceptionnelle 20 ans de l'album "Colossal Titan Strife"
 The Orb / Reformation excep... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mork
 Mork - Dypet (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 14 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 14 Novembre 2023 Tweedledead - Angrenost - Damnationis - Stuporous - Infected Chaos - Headshot - Virologist - Methedrine
»
(Lien direct)
TWEEDLEDEAD (Extreme Metal, Italie) propose en écoute le morceau "Kingdom Collapse" tiré de son premier long-format Infernotes prévu le 22 novembre via Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

01 Remains
02 Anger Mud
03 Kingdom Collapse
04 Psychotropic Lies
05 Cain
06 Ad Extirpanda
07 Liars
08 Queen
09 Inﬂucancer
10 Nightmares
11 Sins
12 Rostov Butcher

»
(Lien direct)
ANGRENOST (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Magna Lua Ordem Mística le 117 novembre sur EAL Productions. Tracklist :

1. Interlúnio: O Arco escuro e a Seta de prata
2. Côncava: Fornalha lunar... os abismos da Manifestação
3. Crescente: No fio de lua, o Enforcado
4. Corcunda: Da prata gibosa, a foice do Mago
5. Água Real: Na ampulheta o Diabo, enxofre por firmamento
6. Disseminadora: Caverna solar... os breus da Contemplação
7. Minguante: No coração de pedra, a fortaleza do Ermita
8. Balsâmica: Nos fumos esquecimento, dédalos de enxofre

»
(Lien direct)
DAMNATIONIS (Symphonic Black/Death, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition physique le 12 décembre de son premier album The Fallen Princess (janvier 2023). Tracklist :

1. Melkor Melody
2. Dominus…Spiritus…Satanas
3. Possession
4. Satan’s Prophecy
5. Path to Hell
6. Robber of Dream
7. The Fallen Princess
8. God is the Devil
9. Damnationis
10. Echoe of Azathoth

»
(Lien direct)
STUPOROUS (Black/Doom, Belgique) sortira son premier full-length Asylum's Lament le 25 janvier sur Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :

1. Parasidious Preludium [2:22]
2. Throne of Madness [5:40]
3. Desperation [6:16]
4. Decorating the Willow Tree [7:13]
5. Never Let Me Go [8:26]
6. Distorted Echoes [6:34]
7. The Voice That Made Me Do It [10:33]

»
(Lien direct)
INFECTED CHAOS (Death Metal, Autriche) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Tehom" issu de son nouvel EP Vanity Is Dawning à venir le 24 novembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Come Eventide, Come Evenfall
2. Vanity Is Dawning
3. Tehom
4. People of Ash

»
(Lien direct)
HEADSHOT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Emotional Overload" à l'occasion de la sortie le 23 novembre via MDD Records pour ses trente ans d'existence de la compilation ...Makes Us Survive! consistant en des réenregistrements de vieux morceaux. Tracklist :

01. Prophecy pt. I (intro)
02. Sudden Death
03. Mother Earth Meltdown
04. Silent Cry
05. Leave the Past Behind (incl. Deathzone)
06. In My Mind
07. Prophecy pt. II (interlude)
08. Emotional Overload
09. Rotten to the Core
10. Day of the Dead
11. Sentenced
12. Prophecy pt. III (outro)

»
(Lien direct)
VIROLOGIST (Brutal Death, USA) a signé sur New Standard Elite pour la sortie d'un EP démo 2-titres début 2024 puis d'un premier longue-durée.

»
(Lien direct)
METHEDRINE (Crossover/Thrash, Italie) a signé sur Time to Kill Records pour la sortie de son premier long-format No Solution, No Salvation. Plus d'infos prochainement.
