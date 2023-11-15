Les news du 15 Novembre 2023
Les news du 15 Novembre 2023 Enforced - Dripping Decay
Paru en 2022 dans le cadre de la série Flexi Disc du célèbre magazine américain Decibel, le single "Casket" d'ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) est désormais disponible en ligne. Vous pouvez en effet l'écouter ci-dessous :
ENFORCED a écrit : "Casket" is more than just a track; it's a profound exploration of alcohol abuse, brilliantly connecting the metaphorical dots between a 'cask' that holds alcohol and a 'casket' that holds bodies. Frontman Knox Colby elaborates, “It’s about alcohol abuse. Cask - holds alcohol. Casket - holds bodies (I don’t know the etymology, but the synchronicity was there). Death by alcohol abuse seems obvious, on a strictly etymological level. It reflects the stupidity at the point when a person can’t understand right from wrong or real from fake. You’re dead in that moment.”
DRIPPING DECAY (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 26 janvier 2024 via Satanik Royalty Records un nouveau EP intitulé Ripping Remains. En voici ci-dessous un extrait avec une reprise de "Trick Or Treat" du groupe américain Hallooween :
01. Ripping Remains
02. Emanating Necrosis
03. Lead To Kill
04. Wormridden Piety
05. Oppressive Repulsive
06. Trick Or Treat (Halloween Cover)
