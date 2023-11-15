chargement...

Les news du 15 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 15 Novembre 2023 Enforced - Dripping Decay
»
(Lien direct)
Paru en 2022 dans le cadre de la série Flexi Disc du célèbre magazine américain Decibel, le single "Casket" d'ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) est désormais disponible en ligne. Vous pouvez en effet l'écouter ci-dessous :

ENFORCED a écrit : "Casket" is more than just a track; it's a profound exploration of alcohol abuse, brilliantly connecting the metaphorical dots between a 'cask' that holds alcohol and a 'casket' that holds bodies. Frontman Knox Colby elaborates, “It’s about alcohol abuse. Cask - holds alcohol. Casket - holds bodies (I don’t know the etymology, but the synchronicity was there). Death by alcohol abuse seems obvious, on a strictly etymological level. It reflects the stupidity at the point when a person can’t understand right from wrong or real from fake. You’re dead in that moment.”


»
(Lien direct)
DRIPPING DECAY (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 26 janvier 2024 via Satanik Royalty Records un nouveau EP intitulé Ripping Remains. En voici ci-dessous un extrait avec une reprise de "Trick Or Treat" du groupe américain Hallooween :

01. Ripping Remains
02. Emanating Necrosis
03. Lead To Kill
04. Wormridden Piety
05. Oppressive Repulsive
06. Trick Or Treat (Halloween Cover)
