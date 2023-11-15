|
Les news du 15 Novembre 2023
|HELFRÓ (Black Metal, Islande) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Tálgröf qui sortira le 1er décembre via Season Of Mist. "Traðkandi Blómin í Eigin Hjartagarði" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|PARASITARIO (Death Metal, Japon) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Inhumane Extermination" qui s'écoute ci-dessous :
|NEURECTOMY (Technical Brutal Death avec notamment le batteur John Longstreth, USA) offre son premier longue-durée Overwrought en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 17 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Abducted for Research
2) Culinary Cadaveric Art
3) Anencephalic Birth
4) Dolphin
5) Zombified
6) Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progres
7) Overwrought
8) Crimson Tsunami
|GEISTAZ'IKA (Black Metal, Danemark) a mis en ligne sur ce lien le titre "Bestænkt af Syndes Vievand" extrait de son nouveau disque Midnatsbøn ved Djævelens Port qui sort le 8 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Mareredet Hyrdetime [1:40]
2. Bestænkt af Syndens Vievand [13:17]
3. Med Korstegn og Grådkvalt Fadervor [9:01]
4. Asken fra Hendes Brænden [4:27]
5. Fortabt Moribund [20:04]
|VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Judas Blood and Vultures" tiré de son premier long-format à venir l'année prochaine sur Exitus Stratagem Records.
|REVULSED (Brutal Death, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Nefarious Devourment" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Cerebral Contamination prévu le 15 décembre sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
01. Dawn of Inhuman Savagery
02. Equitable Sufferance
03. Asomatous Existence
04. Delusional Servitude
05. Beyond the Depths of the Subconscious
06. Perditional Enslavement
07. Nefarious Devourment
08. Monotheistic Postulation
09. Inconceivable Hallucinations
10. Deistic Repudiation
11. Cerebral Contamination
|Le one-man band ENGULF (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length The Dying Planet Weeps le 12 janvier chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Withered Suns Collapse
2. Bellows From The Aether
3. The Nefarious Hive
4. Ominous Grandeur
5. Lunar Scourge
6. Plagued Oblivion
7. Earthbore
8. The Dying Planet Weeps
|OWDWYR (Progressive Technical Death Metal/Djent, USA) a publié deux vidéos "playhtough" pour les morceaux "Ripped from the Bog" et "Lagos" issus du premier longue-durée Receptor paru le mois dernier en auto-production.
|GINNUNGAGAP (Black Metal/Ambient, Portugal) propose à cette adresse le titre "Polar Solitude III" extrait de son premier long-format Heliacal Arising à venir le 8 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Majestic Throne of the Sky
2. Heliacal Arising
3. Herminius Mons
4. Mysteries of the Primordial Moon
5. Perpetual Winter Reign
6. Forest of Hyperborean Evil
7. Polar Solitude III
|S.R.L. (Melodic Thrash/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "La Commedia" qui célèbre les sept-cents ans de la disparition de Dante Alighieri.
|VARE (Black Metal, Estonie) vient de sortir sa première démo Teekond Itta sur Warhorn Records. Tracklist :
1. Mahtra
2. Kus lootus sureb
3. Teekond itta... Igavene kannatus
4. Detsembrikuumus
|Paru en 2022 dans le cadre de la série Flexi Disc du célèbre magazine américain Decibel, le single "Casket" d'ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) est désormais disponible en ligne. Vous pouvez en effet l'écouter ci-dessous :
ENFORCED a écrit : "Casket" is more than just a track; it's a profound exploration of alcohol abuse, brilliantly connecting the metaphorical dots between a 'cask' that holds alcohol and a 'casket' that holds bodies. Frontman Knox Colby elaborates, “It’s about alcohol abuse. Cask - holds alcohol. Casket - holds bodies (I don’t know the etymology, but the synchronicity was there). Death by alcohol abuse seems obvious, on a strictly etymological level. It reflects the stupidity at the point when a person can’t understand right from wrong or real from fake. You’re dead in that moment.”
|DRIPPING DECAY (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 26 janvier 2024 via Satanik Royalty Records un nouveau EP intitulé Ripping Remains. En voici ci-dessous un extrait avec une reprise de "Trick Or Treat" du groupe américain Hallooween :
01. Ripping Remains
02. Emanating Necrosis
03. Lead To Kill
04. Wormridden Piety
05. Oppressive Repulsive
06. Trick Or Treat (Halloween Cover)
