ENFORCED a écrit : "Casket" is more than just a track; it's a profound exploration of alcohol abuse, brilliantly connecting the metaphorical dots between a 'cask' that holds alcohol and a 'casket' that holds bodies. Frontman Knox Colby elaborates, “It’s about alcohol abuse. Cask - holds alcohol. Casket - holds bodies (I don’t know the etymology, but the synchronicity was there). Death by alcohol abuse seems obvious, on a strictly etymological level. It reflects the stupidity at the point when a person can’t understand right from wrong or real from fake. You’re dead in that moment.”