Les news du 15 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 15 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Seb`		   
The Gloomy Radiance of the Moon
 The Gloomy Radiance of the ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Nihil Quam Vac... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Baffald
 Baffald - Fuck off 2020 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Nous Sommes d'H... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arborescence Of Wrath
 Arborescence Of Wrath - Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Mera		   
Numidian Killing Machine
 Numidian Killing Machine - ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 4 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Tyrant Fest VI
Tyrant Fest VI - Cult of F... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Nature Morte
 Nature Morte - Oddity (C)
Par Lestat		   
Infester
 Infester - To The Depths, I... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Nekromantas
 Nekromantas - Hades of the ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - And Then You'll... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Lunar Tombfields
 Lunar Tombfields - An Arrow... (C)
Par Furio		   
Overthrow
 Overthrow - Ascension Of Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
The Orb / Reformation exceptionnelle 20 ans de l'album "Colossal Titan Strife"
 The Orb / Reformation excep... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mork
 Mork - Dypet (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 16 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 16 Novembre 2023 Mourning Dawn - Crossfire - Carcinoid - Carnivorous Forest - Varathron
»
(Lien direct)
MOURNING DAWN (Black/Doom, France) sortira son nouveau disque The Foam of Despair le 12 janvier via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1. Tomber du temps
2. Blue Pain
3. Borrowed Skin
4. Apex
5. Suzerain
6. The Color of Waves
7. Midnight Sun (CD edition bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
CROSSFIRE (Thrash Metal, Irlande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Turned To Stone" tiré de son premier long-format Switch To Reset prévu le 15 décembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Switch to Reset
2. Book of the Dead
3. Lost All Control
4. Who Goes There?
5. Coercion
6. Turned to Stone
7. Guns for Hire
8. Prometheus

»
(Lien direct)
CARCINOID (Death/Doom, Australie) offre son nouvel EP Encomium to Extinction en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Headsplit Records (CD & K7). Tracklist :

1. Led To The Worms [4:58]
2. Encomium To Extinction [5:08]
3. Mired In Decay [4:14]
4. Morbid Curse [6:15]
5. Strangulation [7:34]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CARNIVOROUS FOREST (Death/Folk/Rock, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Dogs and Devils le 24 novembre via Blackened Death Records. Tracklist :

Howl of the Chainsaw
Scarlet Insanity
Fox Fangs Flash
Ice Up My Spine
To Be Remorseless
Razed and Ruined
Cold Steel, Colder Heart
Marionettes Begat From Human Flesh
Condemned to Wander the Endless Halls of Madness for All Eternity
Damned in Darkness
When Bullets Fall Like Burning Rain
Controller

»
(Lien direct)
VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Crypts In The Mist" extrait de son nouvel album The Crimson Temple à venir le 1er décembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Ascension
02. Hegemony of Chaos
03. Crypts in the Mist
04. Cimmerian Priesthood
05. Sinners of the Crimson Temple
06. Immortalis Regnum Diaboli
07. To the Gods of Yore
08. Shrouds of the Miasmic Winds
09. Swamp King
10. Constellation of the Archons
Thrasho Keyser
16 Novembre 2023

