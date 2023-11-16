TORN THE FUCK APART (Technical Death/Groove, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Corrosive Form" extrait de son nouvel opus Kill.Bury.Repeat. sorti le mois dernier via Gore House Productions.
CARCINOID (Death/Doom, Australie) offre son nouvel EP Encomium to Extinction en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Headsplit Records (CD & K7). Tracklist :
1. Led To The Worms [4:58]
2. Encomium To Extinction [5:08]
3. Mired In Decay [4:14]
4. Morbid Curse [6:15]
5. Strangulation [7:34]
Le one-man band CARNIVOROUS FOREST (Death/Folk/Rock, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Dogs and Devils le 24 novembre via Blackened Death Records. Tracklist :
Howl of the Chainsaw
Scarlet Insanity
Fox Fangs Flash
Ice Up My Spine
To Be Remorseless
Razed and Ruined
Cold Steel, Colder Heart
Marionettes Begat From Human Flesh
Condemned to Wander the Endless Halls of Madness for All Eternity
Damned in Darkness
When Bullets Fall Like Burning Rain
Controller
VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Crypts In The Mist" extrait de son nouvel album The Crimson Temple à venir le 1er décembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Ascension
02. Hegemony of Chaos
03. Crypts in the Mist
04. Cimmerian Priesthood
05. Sinners of the Crimson Temple
06. Immortalis Regnum Diaboli
07. To the Gods of Yore
08. Shrouds of the Miasmic Winds
09. Swamp King
10. Constellation of the Archons
