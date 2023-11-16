»

(Lien direct) CARNIVOROUS FOREST (Death/Folk/Rock, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Dogs and Devils le 24 novembre via Blackened Death Records. Tracklist :



Howl of the Chainsaw

Scarlet Insanity

Fox Fangs Flash

Ice Up My Spine

To Be Remorseless

Razed and Ruined

Cold Steel, Colder Heart

Marionettes Begat From Human Flesh

Condemned to Wander the Endless Halls of Madness for All Eternity

Damned in Darkness

When Bullets Fall Like Burning Rain

Controller



<a href="https://carnivorousforest.bandcamp.com/album/dogs-and-devils">Dogs and Devils de Carnivorous Forest</a>