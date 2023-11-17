»

(Lien direct) EMPIRES OF EUPHRATES (Melodic Atmospheric Death Metal, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 15 décembre de son premier EP Echoes Of Ancient Past. On y retrouve notamment Vincent Matthews (Dying Fetus, Criminal Element, Sadistic Torment) et Kevin Talley (Decrepit Birth, Misery Index, Suffocation, Six Feet Under ...).



Tracklist :



1. Spiritual Submission

2. A Kingdom With No King

3. Never Meant To Be

4. Screaming In The Night (Krokus cover)

5. Wars And Rumors Of Wars

6. Portals



