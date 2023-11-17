|
Les news du 17 Novembre 2023
News
Les news du 17 Novembre 2023 Venus - Locus Amoenus - Never Stops the Sadness - Cruel Fate - Sadhus - Hyperia - Aeternus - Foetal Juice - Funeral Vomit - Sombre Héritage - Sad - Litha - Vipassi - Ritual Clearing - Horrifier - Empires Of Euphrates - Necrodeath
|VENUS (Progressive Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) a sorti son premier full-length Obscured Until Observed sur Xtreem Music. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Sons of Grus
02. The Observatory
03. City of Nektron
04. Circus Strange
05. Alive
06. Artificially Prolonged Existance
07. Venus Legacy
08. The Arrythmic Pulse of Universe
09. Subatomic Search For Human Consciousness
|LOCUS AMOENUS (Blackened Doom Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel EP 't Gloem Heil le 22 décembre. Tracklist :
1. 't Gloem Heil (10:14)
2. Daar de Worgengel Wacht (14:13)
3. Thus Was It Written (live) (9:10)
Total: (33:37)
|NEVER STOPS THE SADNESS (Funeral Doom/Gothic, Finlande) a dévoilé son premier single "The Land of Long Shadows" via Lifeforce Records.
|CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Québec) sort ce jour chez Personal Records son nouveau disque baptisé Destin Cruel. Écoute intégrale si dessous. Tracklist :
1. Triomphe de la Mort
2. Vampire Boréal
3. Destin Cruel
4. Transit Sidéral
5. Descente aux Enfers
6. Feu Christique
7. L'Usurpateur
|SADHUS (The Smoking Community) (Sludge/Doom, Grèce) propose son nouvel opus Illegal Sludge en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie aujourd'hui via Ouga Booga and the Mighty Oug!. Tracklist :
1. Mel O.D.
2. Fuckin' Apes
3. Fuck Off & Die
4. Eye on Man
5. Illegal Sludge
6. Woodman
7. Filthy Trust
8. Hold Out
|HYPERIA (Melodic Thrash/Death, Canada) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album The Serpent’s Cycle en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Ego Trip (4:41)
2. Automatic Thrash Machine (4:02)
3. Prophet of Deceit (4:16)
4. Psychosomatic (4:29)
5. The Serpent’s Cycle (5:04)
6. Trapped in Time (3:58)
7. Spirit Bandit (4:04)
8. Eye for an Eye ( 4:47)
9. Binge & Surge (3:44)
10. Deathbringer (5:31)
11. Crazy On You [Heart Cover] (5:03)
Durée totale : 49:41
|AETERNUS (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Philosopher en écoute intégrale. Sortie ce jour sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Existentialist Hunter
2. World Bleak Nepotism
3. The Intentionality of Unmitigated Evil
4. Void of Venom
5. Wresting Worm
6. The Luciferian Architect
7. Carving the Pristine Anomie
|FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) offre son nouvel opus Grotesque en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Human Beach Master (3:50)
2. Mountain of Gore (3:10)
3.: Legion of the Grotesque (4:45)
4. Ghoul Amongst the Mouldering Dead (3:37)
5. Two Bongs Don’t Make a Right (1:26)
6. Cunt of the Litter (3:19)
7. Cemetery Leachate (4:39)
8. The Walking Groin (3:35)
9. Torn Apart (3:30)
10. F. K. E. O (3:59)
11. Gruesome (5:10)
Durée totale : 41:06
|FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The Mortuary Moon" issu de son premier long-format Monumental Putrescence prévu le 19 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Intro (The Entombment)
02. Immense Morbidity
03. The Mortuary Moon
04. Spectral Parasite
05. Cadaveric Apparition
06. Interlude (Towards the Abysmal Doom)
07. Monumental Putrescence
08. Necromantical Winds
09. Swarming Pestilence
10. Outro (The Sinister Mist)
|SOMBRE HÉRITAGE (Black Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne le titre "Alces Alces" extrait de son nouvel album Inter Duo Mundi à venir le 23 novembre sur Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :
1. Inter Duo Mundi - Initium
2. Alces Alces
3. Chasse Éperdue
4. Délire Onirique
5. Enchevêtré
6. Tiraillé
7. Insolence
8. Inter Duo Mundi - Exitus
|SAD (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Black Metal Craft le 23 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Black Metal Craft
2. Crimson Haze
3. Believe In Evil
4. Catacombs Of Thoughts
5. Sickening Euphoria
6. The Fortune Teller
7. Blissful Horizon
8. Winds of Grief
|LITHA (Black Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien son premier full-length éponyme en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie ce jour sur Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
1. Hunger
2. Wearing Away
3. I Am Many
4. Bite The Hand
5. Thirst
|VIPASSI (Extreme Progressive Metal, Australie/France/Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Lightless le 26 janvier chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Lightless (5:07)
2. Labyrinthine Hex (7:11)
3. Morningstar (6:57)
4. Shapshu (4:23)
5. Phainesthai (5:49)
6. Ruination Glow (6:05)
7. Neon Rain (3:59)
8. Promethea (10:42)
Total : 50:13
|RITUAL CLEARING (Black Metal, USA) offre son premier longue-durée Penitence en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Burn [8:15]
2. Penitence [3:40]
3. Cold, Forever [6:53]
4. Deathfog [5:15]
5. Void [6:46]
6. Mensis [7:42]
|HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) propose à cette adresse le titre "Deranged Sanity" issu de son premier long-format Horrid Resurrection prévu le 15 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Chainsaw Death
2. Injected Corpse
3. Hooks In Flesh
4. Assimilated Life
5. Deranged Sanity
6. Sick Twisted Pleasures
7. Sadistic Impalement
8. Horrid Resurrection
|EMPIRES OF EUPHRATES (Melodic Atmospheric Death Metal, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 15 décembre de son premier EP Echoes Of Ancient Past. On y retrouve notamment Vincent Matthews (Dying Fetus, Criminal Element, Sadistic Torment) et Kevin Talley (Decrepit Birth, Misery Index, Suffocation, Six Feet Under ...).
Tracklist :
1. Spiritual Submission
2. A Kingdom With No King
3. Never Meant To Be
4. Screaming In The Night (Krokus cover)
5. Wars And Rumors Of Wars
6. Portals
|NECRODEATH (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a dévoilé sa reprise de "Necromantical Screams" qui apparaîtra sur la compilation Mesmerized - A Tribute to Celtic Frost à venir le 26 janvier sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
Barbarian - A Kiss or a Whisper
Bunker 66 - Juices Like Wine
CO2 - I Won’t Dance
Doomraiser - Procreation of the Wicked
Kryptonomicon - Morbid Tales
Necrodeath - Necromantical Screams
L'album de Venus est splendide. Pour les fans de Vektor, Hexen ...
17/11/2023 13:52