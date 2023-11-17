chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
184 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Aodon
 Aodon - Portraits (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hordous
 Hordous - Mon fant​ô​me (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hoplites
 Hoplites - Psevdoméni (Ψ​ε​... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
The Gloomy Radiance of the Moon
 The Gloomy Radiance of the ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 17 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 17 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 15 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 15 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Nihil Quam Vac... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Baffald
 Baffald - Fuck off 2020 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Nous Sommes d'H... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arborescence Of Wrath
 Arborescence Of Wrath - Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Mera		   
Numidian Killing Machine
 Numidian Killing Machine - ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 4 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Tyrant Fest VI
Tyrant Fest VI - Cult of F... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Nature Morte
 Nature Morte - Oddity (C)
Par Lestat		   
Infester
 Infester - To The Depths, I... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Nekromantas
 Nekromantas - Hades of the ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - And Then You'll... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Lunar Tombfields
 Lunar Tombfields - An Arrow... (C)
Par Furio		   

Les news du 17 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 17 Novembre 2023 Venus - Locus Amoenus - Never Stops the Sadness - Cruel Fate - Sadhus - Hyperia - Aeternus - Foetal Juice - Funeral Vomit - Sombre Héritage - Sad - Litha - Vipassi - Ritual Clearing - Horrifier - Empires Of Euphrates - Necrodeath
»
(Lien direct)
VENUS (Progressive Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) a sorti son premier full-length Obscured Until Observed sur Xtreem Music. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Sons of Grus
02. The Observatory
03. City of Nektron
04. Circus Strange
05. Alive
06. Artificially Prolonged Existance
07. Venus Legacy
08. The Arrythmic Pulse of Universe
09. Subatomic Search For Human Consciousness

»
(Lien direct)
LOCUS AMOENUS (Blackened Doom Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel EP 't Gloem Heil le 22 décembre. Tracklist :

1. 't Gloem Heil (10:14)
2. Daar de Worgengel Wacht (14:13)
3. Thus Was It Written (live) (9:10)

Total: (33:37)

»
(Lien direct)
NEVER STOPS THE SADNESS (Funeral Doom/Gothic, Finlande) a dévoilé son premier single "The Land of Long Shadows" via Lifeforce Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CRUEL FATE (Death Metal, Québec) sort ce jour chez Personal Records son nouveau disque baptisé Destin Cruel. Écoute intégrale si dessous. Tracklist :

1. Triomphe de la Mort
2. Vampire Boréal
3. Destin Cruel
4. Transit Sidéral
5. Descente aux Enfers
6. Feu Christique
7. L'Usurpateur

»
(Lien direct)
SADHUS (The Smoking Community) (Sludge/Doom, Grèce) propose son nouvel opus Illegal Sludge en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie aujourd'hui via Ouga Booga and the Mighty Oug!. Tracklist :

1. Mel O.D.
2. Fuckin' Apes
3. Fuck Off & Die
4. Eye on Man
5. Illegal Sludge
6. Woodman
7. Filthy Trust
8. Hold Out

»
(Lien direct)
HYPERIA (Melodic Thrash/Death, Canada) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album The Serpent’s Cycle en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Ego Trip (4:41)
2. Automatic Thrash Machine (4:02)
3. Prophet of Deceit (4:16)
4. Psychosomatic (4:29)
5. The Serpent’s Cycle (5:04)
6. Trapped in Time (3:58)
7. Spirit Bandit (4:04)
8. Eye for an Eye ( 4:47)
9. Binge & Surge (3:44)
10. Deathbringer (5:31)
11. Crazy On You [Heart Cover] (5:03)

Durée totale : 49:41

»
(Lien direct)
AETERNUS (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Philosopher en écoute intégrale. Sortie ce jour sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Existentialist Hunter
2. World Bleak Nepotism
3. The Intentionality of Unmitigated Evil
4. Void of Venom
5. Wresting Worm
6. The Luciferian Architect
7. Carving the Pristine Anomie


»
(Lien direct)
FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) offre son nouvel opus Grotesque en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Human Beach Master (3:50)
2. Mountain of Gore (3:10)
3.: Legion of the Grotesque (4:45)
4. Ghoul Amongst the Mouldering Dead (3:37)
5. Two Bongs Don’t Make a Right (1:26)
6. Cunt of the Litter (3:19)
7. Cemetery Leachate (4:39)
8. The Walking Groin (3:35)
9. Torn Apart (3:30)
10. F. K. E. O (3:59)
11. Gruesome (5:10)

Durée totale : 41:06

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The Mortuary Moon" issu de son premier long-format Monumental Putrescence prévu le 19 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Intro (The Entombment)
02. Immense Morbidity
03. The Mortuary Moon
04. Spectral Parasite
05. Cadaveric Apparition
06. Interlude (Towards the Abysmal Doom)
07. Monumental Putrescence
08. Necromantical Winds
09. Swarming Pestilence
10. Outro (The Sinister Mist)

»
(Lien direct)
SOMBRE HÉRITAGE (Black Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne le titre "Alces Alces" extrait de son nouvel album Inter Duo Mundi à venir le 23 novembre sur Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

1. Inter Duo Mundi - Initium
2. Alces Alces
3. Chasse Éperdue
4. Délire Onirique
5. Enchevêtré
6. Tiraillé
7. Insolence
8. Inter Duo Mundi - Exitus

»
(Lien direct)
SAD (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Black Metal Craft le 23 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Black Metal Craft
2. Crimson Haze
3. Believe In Evil
4. Catacombs Of Thoughts
5. Sickening Euphoria
6. The Fortune Teller
7. Blissful Horizon
8. Winds of Grief

»
(Lien direct)
LITHA (Black Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien son premier full-length éponyme en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie ce jour sur Tartarus Records. Tracklist :

1. Hunger
2. Wearing Away
3. I Am Many
4. Bite The Hand
5. Thirst

»
(Lien direct)
VIPASSI (Extreme Progressive Metal, Australie/France/Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Lightless le 26 janvier chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Lightless (5:07)
2. Labyrinthine Hex (7:11)
3. Morningstar (6:57)
4. Shapshu (4:23)
5. Phainesthai (5:49)
6. Ruination Glow (6:05)
7. Neon Rain (3:59)
8. Promethea (10:42)

Total : 50:13

»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL CLEARING (Black Metal, USA) offre son premier longue-durée Penitence en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Burn [8:15]
2. Penitence [3:40]
3. Cold, Forever [6:53]
4. Deathfog [5:15]
5. Void [6:46]
6. Mensis [7:42]

»
(Lien direct)
HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) propose à cette adresse le titre "Deranged Sanity" issu de son premier long-format Horrid Resurrection prévu le 15 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Chainsaw Death
2. Injected Corpse
3. Hooks In Flesh
4. Assimilated Life
5. Deranged Sanity
6. Sick Twisted Pleasures
7. Sadistic Impalement
8. Horrid Resurrection

»
(Lien direct)
EMPIRES OF EUPHRATES (Melodic Atmospheric Death Metal, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 15 décembre de son premier EP Echoes Of Ancient Past. On y retrouve notamment Vincent Matthews (Dying Fetus, Criminal Element, Sadistic Torment) et Kevin Talley (Decrepit Birth, Misery Index, Suffocation, Six Feet Under ...).

Tracklist :

1. Spiritual Submission
2. A Kingdom With No King
3. Never Meant To Be
4. Screaming In The Night (Krokus cover)
5. Wars And Rumors Of Wars
6. Portals

»
(Lien direct)
NECRODEATH (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a dévoilé sa reprise de "Necromantical Screams" qui apparaîtra sur la compilation Mesmerized - A Tribute to Celtic Frost à venir le 26 janvier sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

Barbarian - A Kiss or a Whisper
Bunker 66 - Juices Like Wine
CO2 - I Won’t Dance
Doomraiser - Procreation of the Wicked
Kryptonomicon - Morbid Tales
Necrodeath - Necromantical Screams
Thrasho Keyser
17 Novembre 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
17/11/2023 13:52
L'album de Venus est splendide. Pour les fans de Vektor, Hexen ...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Grand Celestial Nightmare
 Grand Celestial Nightmare
The Great Apocalyptic Desolation
2023 - New Era Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aeternus
 Aeternus
1993 - Norvège		   
Necrodeath
 Necrodeath
Black Thrash Death Metal - 1985 - Italie		   
Sad
 Sad
Black Metal - 2005 - Grèce		   
Sombre Héritage
 Sombre Héritage
Black Metal - 2019 - Canada		   
Supuration/S.U.P.
Octa
Lire la chronique
Hoplites
Psevdoméni (Ψ​ε​υ​δ​ο​μ​έ​ν...
Lire la chronique
Redmind
Soma
Lire la chronique
Grand Celestial Nightmare
The Great Apocalyptic Desol...
Lire la chronique
Existence
Go To Heaven
Lire la chronique
Tabahi
Thrash For Justice
Lire la chronique
Astriferous
Pulsations From The Black Orb
Lire la chronique
The Gloomy Radiance of the Moon
Hidden in the Darkness of F...
Lire la chronique
Tragic Forms
Arms ‘Round the Armistice
Lire la chronique
Ateiggär
Tyrannemord
Lire la chronique
Ecocide
Metamorphosis
Lire la chronique
Baffald
Fuck off 2020
Lire la chronique
Three Eyes Of The Void
The Atheist
Lire la chronique
Sühnopfer
Nous Sommes d'Hier
Lire la chronique
Black Bile
L’oratoire
Lire la chronique
Arborescence Of Wrath
Inferno
Lire la chronique
Teufelsberg
Pakt mit dem Teufel
Lire la chronique
Solar Cross
To The Ever Gleaming Pinnac...
Lire la chronique
Apex of Devastation
Apex of Devastation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Xorsist
At The Somber Steps To Sere...
Lire la chronique
Gravesend
Gowanus Death Stomp
Lire la chronique
Numidian Killing Machine
Psychotronik Breakdown
Lire la chronique
Iku-Turso
Ikuinen kirous
Lire la chronique
Aegrus
Invoking the Abysmal Night
Lire la chronique
Cerulean
Carrion Angel (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tyrant Fest VI
Cult of Fire + Deliverance ...
Lire le live report
Ascended Dead
Evenfall Of The Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Ural
Psychoverse
Lire la chronique
Nature Morte
Oddity
Lire la chronique
Nekromantas
Hades of the Unseen
Lire la chronique