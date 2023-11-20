»

(Lien direct) VEIL OF MIST (Gothic Metal, France) a sorti le 17 novembre son nouvel album Another End Is Possible accompagné d’un nouveau clip pour le titre "Letter From Heaven Street". L’opus a été mixé et masterisé par Jarno Hänninen au D-studio en Finlande et inclut la participation d’Alex Landenburg (Kamelot/Cyhra) à la batterie. Tracklist :



1- INDELIBLE

2- A SCARLET PATH TO VIRTUE (The Archangel of Terror pt.II)

3- ANOTHER END IS POSSIBLE

4- UNCONDITIONAL

5- SOULLESS

6- LETTER FROM HEAVEN STREET

7- THE LIGHT OF A CENTURY

8- FORESEEABLE END



