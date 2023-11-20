chargement...

Les news du 20 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 20 Novembre 2023 Judas Priest - Master - Unborn Prophecy - Worth - Sadus - Destructor - Bloodphemy - Veil of Mist
»
(Lien direct)
JUDAS PRIEST (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Invincible Shield qui sortira le 8 mars via Sony Music. "Trial By Fire" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MASTER (Death Old-School, Etats-Unis/République Tchèque) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Saints Dispelled qui sortira le 19 janvier via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Destruction In June
2. Walk In The Footsteps Of Doom
3. Saints Dispelled
4. Minds Under Pressure
5. Find Your Life
6. Marred And Diseased
7. The Wiseman
8. The Wizard Of Evil
9. Nomads
10. Alienation Of Insanity


»
(Lien direct)
UNBORN PROPHECY (Progressive Death Metal, Costa Rica) a publié une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau "Ancient Alchemy" tiré de son premier long-format Waking Our Ancient Memories sorti en avril dernier via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
WORTH (Melodic Death/Power, Espagne) a posté une vidéo "vocals playthrough" pour le titre "Unbound" extrait de son nouveau disque éponyme sorti sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
SADUS (Technical Thrash Metal, USA) est de retour avec un nouvel opus intitulé The Shadow Inside, fraîchement paru chez Nuclear Blast et en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. First Blood
02. Scorched and Burnt
03. It's the Sickness
04. Ride the Knife
05. Anarchy
06. The Devil in Me
07. Pain
08. No Peace
09. New Beginnings
10. The Shadow Inside

»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUCTOR (Thrash/Heavy/Power, USA) a dévoilé son nouvel album Blood, Bone, and Fire en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 novembre via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Blood, Bone, and Fire
2. Iron Clad
3. Storm Upon the World
4. Never Surrender
5. Depths of Insanity
6. The Calling
7. Heroic Age
8. Hammering the Steel
9. Dominate

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODPHEMY (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Dawn of Malevolence sur Non Serviam Records. À cette occasion, le groupe a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Sanity Obfuscation". Tracklist :

1. Convoluted Reality
2. Therapeutic Torturing
3. Metamorphic Disposition
4. Sanity Obfuscation
5. Incarcerated Recollections
6. Demented Masquerade
7. Dawn of Malevolence
8. Crimson Redemption
9. From Suffering to Violence

»
(Lien direct)
VEIL OF MIST (Gothic Metal, France) a sorti le 17 novembre son nouvel album Another End Is Possible accompagné d’un nouveau clip pour le titre "Letter From Heaven Street". L’opus a été mixé et masterisé par Jarno Hänninen au D-studio en Finlande et inclut la participation d’Alex Landenburg (Kamelot/Cyhra) à la batterie. Tracklist :

1- INDELIBLE
2- A SCARLET PATH TO VIRTUE (The Archangel of Terror pt.II)
3- ANOTHER END IS POSSIBLE
4- UNCONDITIONAL
5- SOULLESS
6- LETTER FROM HEAVEN STREET
7- THE LIGHT OF A CENTURY
8- FORESEEABLE END
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Novembre 2023

