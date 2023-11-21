chargement...

Les news du 21 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 21 Novembre 2023 Sublation - Gnaw Their Tongues - Demoncy - Valdrin - Stormcrow - Stuporous - One Master - Deathcode Society - Never Reborn
»
(Lien direct)
SUBLATION (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé On the Advancement of Decay le 8 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Congenital Putrescence
2) Like a Fire That Consumes All Before It
3) Eclipse Awe
4) Idiopathic
5) Born Out of a Whim
6) This Little Death
7) We Were Never Meant To Live This Long

»
(Lien direct)
GNAW THEIR TONGUES (Black Metal/Noise/Experimental, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouveau disque The Cessation of Suffering en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 24 novembre chez Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :

1. Dreamless
2. The Veneer
3. Salvation Body
4. The Cessation of Suffering
5. Mensenlucht
6. Vengeful Spit
7. Met Huid en Haar
8. Throatrot
9. The Departure of Light
10. Messen

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONCY (Black Metal, USA) a publié le morceau "Cosmic Curse Invocation" tiré de son nouvel opus Black Star Gnosis qui sort le 1er décembre via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Across the Setian Planes
2. Ipsissimus of Shadows
3. Black Star Gnosis
4. Cosmic Curse Invocation
5. Syzygy of Unholy Trinity
6. De Mysterium Noctis
7. Performing the Ceremonies of Tragedy
8. Cosmic Curse Expulsion
9. Occultation of Typhon

»
(Lien direct)
VALDRIN (Melodic Black Metal, USA) propose son nouvel album Throne of the Lunar Soul en écoute complète. Sortie le 24 novembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Neverafter
2. Golden Walls of Ausadjur
3. Seven Swords (In the Arsenal of Steel)
4. Paladins of Ausadjur
5. Sojourner Wolf
6. The Hierophant
7. Vagrant in the Chamber of Night
8. Holy Matricide
9. Throne of the Lunar Soul
10. Two Carrion Talismans
11. Hymn to the Convergence

»
(Lien direct)
STORMCROW (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouveau disque baptisé Path to Ascension.

»
(Lien direct)
STUPOROUS (Black/Doom, Pays-Bas/Belgique) a posté le titre "Decorating the Willow Tree" extrait de son premier long-format Asylum's Lament prévu le 25 janvier chez Void Wanderer Productions en collaboration avec War Productions. Tracklist :

1. Parasidious Preludium [2:22]
2. Throne of Madness [5:40]
3. Desperation [6:16]
4. Decorating the Willow Tree [7:13]
5. Never Let Me Go [8:26]
6. Distorted Echoes [6:34]
7. The Voice That Made Me Do It [10:33]

»
(Lien direct)
ONE MASTER (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouvel opus The Names of Power en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 novembre via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. The First Names [7:52]
2. The Forbidden Names [6:29]
3. The Secret Names [10:36]
4. The Solitary Names [6:42]
5. The Celestial Names [8:20]
6. The Final Names [14:33]

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHCODE SOCIETY (Symphonic Black Metal, France) offre son nouvel album Unightenment en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 novembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Scolopendra 5:56
2. Shards 7:29
3. La nuée 6:10
4. Scales 8:20
5. Mazed Interior 6:10
6. À la néante 10:13
7. Narcosis 7:51

»
(Lien direct)
NEVER REBORN (Thrash/Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "Existence Denied" extrait de son premier long-format Ashes of Our Past sorti en mars dernier en auto-production.
Thrasho Keyser
21 Novembre 2023

