(Lien direct) SUBLATION (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé On the Advancement of Decay le 8 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :



1) Congenital Putrescence

2) Like a Fire That Consumes All Before It

3) Eclipse Awe

4) Idiopathic

5) Born Out of a Whim

6) This Little Death

7) We Were Never Meant To Live This Long



<a href="https://sublationband.bandcamp.com/album/on-the-advancement-of-decay">On the Advancement of Decay de Sublation</a>