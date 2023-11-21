GNAW THEIR TONGUES (Black Metal/Noise/Experimental, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouveau disque The Cessation of Suffering en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 24 novembre chez Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :
1. Dreamless
2. The Veneer
3. Salvation Body
4. The Cessation of Suffering
5. Mensenlucht
6. Vengeful Spit
7. Met Huid en Haar
8. Throatrot
9. The Departure of Light
10. Messen
DEMONCY (Black Metal, USA) a publié le morceau "Cosmic Curse Invocation" tiré de son nouvel opus Black Star Gnosis qui sort le 1er décembre via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Across the Setian Planes
2. Ipsissimus of Shadows
3. Black Star Gnosis
4. Cosmic Curse Invocation
5. Syzygy of Unholy Trinity
6. De Mysterium Noctis
7. Performing the Ceremonies of Tragedy
8. Cosmic Curse Expulsion
9. Occultation of Typhon
VALDRIN (Melodic Black Metal, USA) propose son nouvel album Throne of the Lunar Soul en écoute complète. Sortie le 24 novembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Neverafter
2. Golden Walls of Ausadjur
3. Seven Swords (In the Arsenal of Steel)
4. Paladins of Ausadjur
5. Sojourner Wolf
6. The Hierophant
7. Vagrant in the Chamber of Night
8. Holy Matricide
9. Throne of the Lunar Soul
10. Two Carrion Talismans
11. Hymn to the Convergence
STUPOROUS (Black/Doom, Pays-Bas/Belgique) a posté le titre "Decorating the Willow Tree" extrait de son premier long-format Asylum's Lament prévu le 25 janvier chez Void Wanderer Productions en collaboration avec War Productions. Tracklist :
1. Parasidious Preludium [2:22]
2. Throne of Madness [5:40]
3. Desperation [6:16]
4. Decorating the Willow Tree [7:13]
5. Never Let Me Go [8:26]
6. Distorted Echoes [6:34]
7. The Voice That Made Me Do It [10:33]
NEVER REBORN (Thrash/Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "Existence Denied" extrait de son premier long-format Ashes of Our Past sorti en mars dernier en auto-production.
