(Lien direct) DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 22 janvier sur Memento Mori (CD) et Crypt of the Wizard (LP). Tracklist :



1. Perverse Termination (Bulb of Force)

2. AquaGenesis

3. Monrovia, LR 1990

4. Vipers at the Pony Keg

5. Огромный Кальмар (Ross Sea Trawler)

6. Bug Sounds II (Megascolides australis)

7. The Dover Demon

8. Rat Lung-Worm

9. Sacral Brain

10. The Ochopee Skunk Ape



