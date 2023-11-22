chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
65 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
3RD WAR COLLAPSE
 3RD WAR COLLAPSE - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Supuration/S.U.P.
Supuration/S.U.P. - Octa (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 23 Mai 2022
 Les news du 23 Mai 2022 - W... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Aodon
 Aodon - Portraits (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hordous
 Hordous - Mon fant​ô​me (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hoplites
 Hoplites - Psevdoméni (Ψ​ε​... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
The Gloomy Radiance of the Moon
 The Gloomy Radiance of the ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 17 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 17 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 15 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 15 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Nihil Quam Vac... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Baffald
 Baffald - Fuck off 2020 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Nous Sommes d'H... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arborescence Of Wrath
 Arborescence Of Wrath - Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Mera		   
Numidian Killing Machine
 Numidian Killing Machine - ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 4 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Tyrant Fest VI
Tyrant Fest VI - Cult of F... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Nature Morte
 Nature Morte - Oddity (C)
Par Lestat		   
Infester
 Infester - To The Depths, I... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   

Les news du 22 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 22 Novembre 2023 BlackFlow - TodoMal - Tenebro - Sort Sind - Mêlée des Aurores - Dipygus
»
(Lien direct)
BLACKFLOW (Epic Doom/Heavy Metal, Chili) a posté sur ce lien le titre "Neo Middle-Ages" issu de son premier longue-durée Seeds of Downfall qui sort le 15 décembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Neo Middle-Ages
2. Egomaniacal Fraternity
3. Society Worm
4. Indifferent To Others
5. Iron To Rust
6. Inhumane
7. Corrupted
8. 1830
9. Aspirations Of The Species [CD bonus track]

»
(Lien direct)
TODOMAL (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Espagne) propose à cette adresse l'écoute complète de son nouvel album A Greater Good à venir le 24 novembre via Ardua Music. Tracklist :

1. Silent Mass
2. High Time
3. Infero Tristi
4. Ultima Lucerna
5. Dust and Nothingness
6. Antichrist of Love
7. Loss
8. A Greater Good

»
(Lien direct)
TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) a sorti hier sur Xtreem Music son nouveau disque Ultime grida dalla giungla que vous pouvez découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Ferox
02. Lo Squartamento della Tartaruga
03. Feto Strappato e Gettato nel Fango
04. Khakhua
05. Ultime Grida dalla Giungla
06. Pellicola Maledetta
07. Il Ritrovamento della Donna Impalata
08. A Caccia... di Umani
09. Il Paese del Sesso Selvaggio
10. Massacro della Trouppe
11. Oscuro Rito Sessuale

»
(Lien direct)
SORT SIND (Death/Black, Danemark) offre son premier long-format I Skyggen af Livet en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 novembre chez Nuclear Winter Records (CD& LP) et Desiccated Productions (LP). Tracklist :

1. Morke
2. Fortærer
3. Foragt
4. Hævntorst
5. Tomhed
6. Skygge
7. Sortsyn
8. Dysterhed

»
(Lien direct)
MÊLÉE DES AURORES (Atmospheric Black Metal, Québec) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Aube Cannibale en intégralité. Sortie le 23 novembre via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

1. Incubation
2. Soleil des méduses
3. Aube cannibale
4. Ignitus
5. L'éternel retour

»
(Lien direct)
DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 22 janvier sur Memento Mori (CD) et Crypt of the Wizard (LP). Tracklist :

1. Perverse Termination (Bulb of Force)
2. AquaGenesis
3. Monrovia, LR 1990
4. Vipers at the Pony Keg
5. Огромный Кальмар (Ross Sea Trawler)
6. Bug Sounds II (Megascolides australis)
7. The Dover Demon
8. Rat Lung-Worm
9. Sacral Brain
10. The Ochopee Skunk Ape
Thrasho Keyser
22 Novembre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Dipygus
 Dipygus
Death Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro
Death Metal - 2000 - Italie		   
Gryftigæn
Wurmwaldgaistoz
Lire la chronique
Martyrdoom
As Torment Prevails
Lire la chronique
3RD WAR COLLAPSE
Lire l'interview
Supuration/S.U.P.
Octa
Lire la chronique
Hoplites
Psevdoméni (Ψ​ε​υ​δ​ο​μ​έ​ν...
Lire la chronique
Redmind
Soma
Lire la chronique
Grand Celestial Nightmare
The Great Apocalyptic Desol...
Lire la chronique
Existence
Go To Heaven
Lire la chronique
Tabahi
Thrash For Justice
Lire la chronique
Astriferous
Pulsations From The Black Orb
Lire la chronique
The Gloomy Radiance of the Moon
Hidden in the Darkness of F...
Lire la chronique
Tragic Forms
Arms ‘Round the Armistice
Lire la chronique
Ateiggär
Tyrannemord
Lire la chronique
Ecocide
Metamorphosis
Lire la chronique
Baffald
Fuck off 2020
Lire la chronique
Three Eyes Of The Void
The Atheist
Lire la chronique
Sühnopfer
Nous Sommes d'Hier
Lire la chronique
Black Bile
L’oratoire
Lire la chronique
Arborescence Of Wrath
Inferno
Lire la chronique
Teufelsberg
Pakt mit dem Teufel
Lire la chronique
Solar Cross
To The Ever Gleaming Pinnac...
Lire la chronique
Apex of Devastation
Apex of Devastation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Xorsist
At The Somber Steps To Sere...
Lire la chronique
Gravesend
Gowanus Death Stomp
Lire la chronique
Numidian Killing Machine
Psychotronik Breakdown
Lire la chronique
Iku-Turso
Ikuinen kirous
Lire la chronique
Aegrus
Invoking the Abysmal Night
Lire la chronique
Cerulean
Carrion Angel (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tyrant Fest VI
Cult of Fire + Deliverance ...
Lire le live report
Ascended Dead
Evenfall Of The Apocalypse
Lire la chronique