TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) a sorti hier sur Xtreem Music son nouveau disque Ultime grida dalla giungla que vous pouvez découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Ferox
02. Lo Squartamento della Tartaruga
03. Feto Strappato e Gettato nel Fango
04. Khakhua
05. Ultime Grida dalla Giungla
06. Pellicola Maledetta
07. Il Ritrovamento della Donna Impalata
08. A Caccia... di Umani
09. Il Paese del Sesso Selvaggio
10. Massacro della Trouppe
11. Oscuro Rito Sessuale
SORT SIND (Death/Black, Danemark) offre son premier long-format I Skyggen af Livet en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 novembre chez Nuclear Winter Records (CD& LP) et Desiccated Productions (LP). Tracklist :
DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 22 janvier sur Memento Mori (CD) et Crypt of the Wizard (LP). Tracklist :
1. Perverse Termination (Bulb of Force)
2. AquaGenesis
3. Monrovia, LR 1990
4. Vipers at the Pony Keg
5. Огромный Кальмар (Ross Sea Trawler)
6. Bug Sounds II (Megascolides australis)
7. The Dover Demon
8. Rat Lung-Worm
9. Sacral Brain
10. The Ochopee Skunk Ape
Par Sosthène
Par Troll Traya
Par Lestat
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sakrifiss
Par Funky Globe
Par Keyser
Par Seb`
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Mera
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Tantalustorment