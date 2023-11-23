»

(Lien direct) MOURN THE LIGHT (Heavy/Doom, USA), HIGH PRIEST (Epic Doom Metal, USA), ICE HOWL (Doom/Stoner/Heavy, USA) et ARCHDRUID (Epic Stoner/Doom, USA) est à découvrir ci-dessous avant sa sortie demain en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. We are the Light - Mourn the Light

2. No One Gets Out Alive - Mourn the Light

3. In The Hall Of The High Priest - High Priest

4. The Wizard's Gold - High Priest

5. Old Men And Their Lies - High Priest

6. Silent Resistance - Ice Howl

7. Final Stand Of The Third Age - Ice Howl

8. Green Outlaw - Archdruid

9. Niseag - Archdruid



