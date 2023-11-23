|
Les news du 23 Novembre 2023
News
Les news du 23 Novembre 2023 Hyrgal - Herzog - Almost Dead - Délétère - Mourn the Light - High Priest - Ice Howl - Archdruid - Sombre Héritage - Nature of the Beast - Necrotum - Pessimystic - Voraath - Necrowretch - Horoh
|»
|HYRGAL (Black Metal Mature, France) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Nihil Est" qui s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|HERZOG (Black Metal, Belgique) offre son premier long-format Furnace en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Loss of Utopia
2. Acheminement
3. Melted Tesseract
4. Oath of Weakness
5. The Craftsmen
6. All Rites
7. Oath of I
8. Oath of Us
|
|»
|ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) a posté une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Warheads in the Sky" extrait de son nouvel opus Destruction Is All We Know à venir le 26 janvier sur Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :
1. Warheads In The Sky
2. Commandments Of Coercion
3. Eight Eyes Black
4. Nightmare Coming
5. Within The Ashes
6. Agent Of Chaos
7. Brutal Devotion
8. Selfish Suicide
9. Where Sinners Cry
|
|»
|DÉLÉTÈRE (Black Metal, Québec) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Songe d’une Nuit Souillée chez Sepulchral Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Chasse Obscène
2. Sacre de la Perversion
3. Foutredieu
4. Messe Scandaleuse
5. Sonata Impudicitiae
6. Lex Syphilii
7. Le Labour des Chairs
8. La Nuit Souillée
|
|»
|Le split regroupant MOURN THE LIGHT (Heavy/Doom, USA), HIGH PRIEST (Epic Doom Metal, USA), ICE HOWL (Doom/Stoner/Heavy, USA) et ARCHDRUID (Epic Stoner/Doom, USA) est à découvrir ci-dessous avant sa sortie demain en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. We are the Light - Mourn the Light
2. No One Gets Out Alive - Mourn the Light
3. In The Hall Of The High Priest - High Priest
4. The Wizard's Gold - High Priest
5. Old Men And Their Lies - High Priest
6. Silent Resistance - Ice Howl
7. Final Stand Of The Third Age - Ice Howl
8. Green Outlaw - Archdruid
9. Niseag - Archdruid
|
|»
|SOMBRE HÉRITAGE (Black Metal, Québec) présente son nouveau disque Inter Duo Mundi en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :
1. Inter Duo Mundi - Initium
2. Alces Alces
3. Chasse Éperdue
4. Délire Onirique
5. Enchevêtré
6. Tiraillé
7. Insolence
8. Inter Duo Mundi - Exitus
|
|»
|NATURE OF THE BEAST (Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie physique de son premier full-length Radio Hauntings (mars 2023) le 19 janvier. Tracklist :
01. Radio Hauntings
02. Suffocate
03. Welcome to my World
04. Trauma
05. Creatures of the Dead
06. Rise
07. Scent of Blood
08. Walls of Death
09. I’ll take you to your Grave
10. The Anger the Sins
|
|»
|NECROTUM (Death Metal, Roumanie) a publié le morceau "Warped in Entrails" figurant sur son nouvel opus Defleshed Exhumation dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Warped in Entrails
2. Noxious Breeze
3. Incomprehensible Forms
4. Dissolved in the Flesh Pits
5. Mouldered Orb
6. Shattered Flow of Time
7. Psychotic Apparitions
8. Ghastly Metropolis
9. As I Behold I Despise [Demigod cover]
|
|»
|PESSIMYSTIC (Death/Black, Canada) propose à cette adresse son premier EP Burnt Offering qui sort le 24 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Conquer the Pantheon – 4:05
2. Visions – 6:19
3. Burnt Offering – 4:25
4. Crystalline – 5:05
5. Omnipresent Malevolence – 6:50
Durée totale : 26:47
|
|»
|VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Judas Blood and Vultures" issu de son premier longue-durée à paraître l'année prochaine chez Exitus Stratagem Records.
|
|»
|NECROWRETCH (Death/Black, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Numidian Knowledge" issu de son nouvel album Swords of Dajjal prévu le 2 janvier via Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Ksar Al-Kufar (4:22)
2. The Fifth Door (5:30)
3. Dii Mauri (5:07)
4. Swords of Dajjal (4:56)
5. Numidian Knowledge (4:12)
6. Vae Victis (4:18)
7. Daeva (2:49)
8. Total Obliteration (6:13)
Total: 37:27
|
|»
|HOROH (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Guru's Legacy" extrait de son premier long-forat Aberration à venir le 1er décembre sur Crypt Of Dr Gore. Tracklist :
1. Gory Rampage
2. Death Tale
3. Guru's Legacy
4. Slaves Of Suffering
5. Survivors
6. Devour the Saviour (feat Seb Mocky)
7. Vermine's Feast
8. Devastation
9. Aberration
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Troll Traya
Par Lestat
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sakrifiss
Par Funky Globe
Par Keyser
Par Seb`
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Mera
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Lestat