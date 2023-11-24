chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
64 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Houle
 Houle - Houle (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
3RD WAR COLLAPSE
 3RD WAR COLLAPSE - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Supuration/S.U.P.
Supuration/S.U.P. - Octa (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 23 Mai 2022
 Les news du 23 Mai 2022 - W... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Aodon
 Aodon - Portraits (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hordous
 Hordous - Mon fant​ô​me (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hoplites
 Hoplites - Psevdoméni (Ψ​ε​... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
The Gloomy Radiance of the Moon
 The Gloomy Radiance of the ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 17 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 17 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 15 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 15 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Nihil Quam Vac... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Baffald
 Baffald - Fuck off 2020 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Nous Sommes d'H... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arborescence Of Wrath
 Arborescence Of Wrath - Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Mera		   
Numidian Killing Machine
 Numidian Killing Machine - ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 4 Novembre 2023
 Les news du 4 Novembre 2023... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
From Dusk Till Doom V
 From Dusk Till Doom V - Ata... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Graveless Dead European Assault Tour 2023
 Graveless Dead European Ass... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Tyrant Fest VI
Tyrant Fest VI - Cult of F... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Nature Morte
 Nature Morte - Oddity (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 24 Novembre 2023

News
Les news du 24 Novembre 2023 A/Oratos - Úlfarr - i Helvete - Ural - Angel Rising - Wrang - Slôdder - Cruciamentum
»
(Lien direct)
A/ORATOS (Melodic Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Ecclesia Gnostica le 19 janvier via sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :

1 - Le Hiérophante
2 - Daath
3 - Deuteros
4 - Disciplina Arcani
5 - Ô Roi des Eons
6 - De la Gnose Éternelle
7 - Le Septième Sceau

Durée totale : 42min42

»
(Lien direct)
ÚLFARR (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier long-format Orlegsceaft le 21 décembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Orlegsceaft
2. ...Hie Dygel Lond
3. Wælgæst wæfre
4. Reordberend
5. Trollblót
6. Ic maþelode min anda to þone win...
7. Volkfire
8. Nocturnal Pantheon

»
(Lien direct)
I HELVETE (Melodic Death/Black, Filande) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Yksi yhteinen yhteiskunta via Inverse Records et en a profité pour dévoiler une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre. Tracklist :

1. Yksi Yhteinen Yhteiskunta
2. KKK
3. Uuden Ajan ABC
4. Yhdestoista Hetki
5. Paratiisi
6. Suuri Puhdistus
7. Valittu Kansa
8. V Niin Kuin Vallankumous

»
(Lien direct)
URAL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Blood Red Sand" issu du nouveau disque Psychoverse sorti le 10 novembre sur Xtreem Music.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ANGEL RISING (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove, France) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Reign of Torture" tiré de son nouvelopus Afterlife paru le mois dernier chez Wormholedeath.


»
(Lien direct)
WRANG (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Haatspraak" extrait de son prochain EP du même nom à venir en février/mars via Dominance Of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

I. De cirkel vervolmaakt (6:45)
II. Haatspraak (5:22)
III. Bodemdrift (6:41)
Total: (18:48)

»
(Lien direct)
SLÔDDER (Sludge/Doom, Suède) offre son nouvel album A Mind Designed To Destroy Beautiful Things en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

1. REFMS
2. A Mind Designed to Destroy Beautiful Things
3. Shitwalker
4. Warpaint
5. Bumrushed
6. Still No Friends
7. 46
8. Reptile

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui sur Profound Lore Records que sort Obsidian Refractions, nouvel album de CRUCIAMENTUM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Charnel Passages
02. Abhorrence Evangelium
03. Necropolis Of Obsidian Mirrors
04. Scorn Manifestation
05. Interminable Rebirth In Abomination
06. Drowned
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
24 Novembre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dipygus
 Dipygus
Wet Market (EP)
2023 - Headsplit Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cruciamentum
 Cruciamentum
Death Metal - 2007 - Royaume-Uni		   
Úlfarr
 Úlfarr
Black Metal - 2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Ural
 Ural
Thrash Metal - 2010 - Italie		   
Dipygus
Wet Market (EP)
Lire la chronique
Returning
Severance
Lire la chronique
Putrid Evocation
Eternal Gloom: A Void Of Ag...
Lire la chronique
Exorcizphobia
Spiritual Exodus
Lire la chronique
Gryftigæn
Wurmwaldgaistoz
Lire la chronique
Martyrdoom
As Torment Prevails
Lire la chronique
3RD WAR COLLAPSE
Lire l'interview
Supuration/S.U.P.
Octa
Lire la chronique
Hoplites
Psevdoméni (Ψ​ε​υ​δ​ο​μ​έ​ν...
Lire la chronique
Redmind
Soma
Lire la chronique
Grand Celestial Nightmare
The Great Apocalyptic Desol...
Lire la chronique
Existence
Go To Heaven
Lire la chronique
Tabahi
Thrash For Justice
Lire la chronique
Astriferous
Pulsations From The Black Orb
Lire la chronique
The Gloomy Radiance of the Moon
Hidden in the Darkness of F...
Lire la chronique
Tragic Forms
Arms ‘Round the Armistice
Lire la chronique
Ateiggär
Tyrannemord
Lire la chronique
Ecocide
Metamorphosis
Lire la chronique
Baffald
Fuck off 2020
Lire la chronique
Three Eyes Of The Void
The Atheist
Lire la chronique
Sühnopfer
Nous Sommes d'Hier
Lire la chronique
Black Bile
L’oratoire
Lire la chronique
Arborescence Of Wrath
Inferno
Lire la chronique
Teufelsberg
Pakt mit dem Teufel
Lire la chronique
Solar Cross
To The Ever Gleaming Pinnac...
Lire la chronique
Apex of Devastation
Apex of Devastation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Xorsist
At The Somber Steps To Sere...
Lire la chronique
Gravesend
Gowanus Death Stomp
Lire la chronique
Numidian Killing Machine
Psychotronik Breakdown
Lire la chronique
Iku-Turso
Ikuinen kirous
Lire la chronique