Les news du 24 Novembre 2023
News
Les news du 24 Novembre 2023 Cruciamentum
|»
|C'est aujourd'hui sur Profound Lore Records que sort Obsidian Refractions, nouvel album de CRUCIAMENTUM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Charnel Passages
02. Abhorrence Evangelium
03. Necropolis Of Obsidian Mirrors
04. Scorn Manifestation
05. Interminable Rebirth In Abomination
06. Drowned
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Troll Traya
Par Lestat
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sakrifiss
Par Funky Globe
Par Keyser
Par Seb`
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Mera
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Lestat