Les news du 28 Novembre 2023
Chapel Of Disease - Drowned - Feral Forms - Embrace Your Punishment - Litosth - Hollow Woods - Unaussprechlichen Kulten - Overtoun - Meatball Grinder
|CHAPEL OF DISEASE (Death Multifacettes, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Echoes Of Light qui sortira le 9 février via Ván Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Echoes Of Light
2. A Death Though No Loss
3. Shallow Nights
4. Selenophile
5. Gold / Dust
6. An Ode To The Conqueror
|
|»
|DROWNED (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Procul His qui sortira le 26 janvier via Sepulchral Voice Records. "Corpse God" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|FERAL FORMS (Black/Death, Italie) propose en écoute sur ce lien le morceau "Voice From The Altar"" tiré de son premier EP Premalignant à venir le 15 décembre chez Night Terrors Records et Filth Junkies. Celui-ci a été mixé et masterisé par Gabriele Gramaglia (Cosmic Putrefaction). Tracklist :
01. Hunter of Chaos
02. Premalignant
03. Voice from the Altar
|
|»
|EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT (Brutal Death(core), France) offre son nouvel opus Made In Stone en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 1er décembre via Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Nemesis
2. Aeons Of Fire
3. Unconquered (Feat Jason Netherton from Misery Index)
4. Oppression
5. Above Creation
6. Made Of Stone Part I (Feat Kirk Windstein from Crowbar)
7. Made Of Stone Part II
8. Worthless Hound
9. Minotaur’s Wrath
10. Exterminate The Threat (Feat Julien Truchan from Benighted)
11. Fury Of The Fates
12. The Ones Above Us
|
|»
|LITOSTH (Melodic Black/Death, Brésil) sortira son nouvel opus Cesariana le 2 février sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. In Waves
2. Whipping Bottles
3. Time Doesn't Heal
4. The Clay Messiah
5. A Ofensa
6. The Argonaut
7. Caesarean
8. The Vaccum Extractor Paradigm
|
|»
|HOLLOW WOODS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Like Twisted Bones of Fallen Giants le 2 février chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Ancient Graves
2. Beneath the Dying Tower
3. Night Burns Through
4. Halls of Idle Breath
5. Interlude / Among Ruins
6. Burial Fires
7. Like Twisted Bones of Fallen Giants
|
|»
|UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Häxan Sabaoth le 2 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Lamia Sucuba
2. Cuatro Velas de Cebo Infantil
3. Our Almighty Chthonic Lords
4. Hexennippel
5. Dho Hna Formula
6. Back to the Mother Hydra and Father Dagon
7. Die Teufelsbucher
|
|»
|OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash, Chili) a mis en ligne une vidéo live du titre "Made Manifest" extrait de son dernier opus This Darkness Feels Alive (2021), réédité en CD l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|MEATBALL GRINDER (Death Metal, Reims) sort son nouvel album Split demain. Tracklist :
01. Collapse
02. Extrême autophage
03. Néant de l’absence
04. Démocratie
05. Hurlements
06. Perverse pulsion
07. Prédation
08. Résilience
09. Split (instrumental)
|
