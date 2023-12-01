chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
74 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Disma
 Disma - Towards The Megalith (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Abyss
 The Abyss - The Other Side (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - Blasphemy Made ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - None So Vile (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Triagone
 Triagone - Sem Papyrvs (EP) (C)
Par Seb`		   
Funeral Weapons Tour 2023
 Funeral Weapons Tour 2023 -... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sinister
 Sinister - Diabolical Summo... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Miserere Luminis
 Miserere Luminis - Ordalie (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Pénitence Onirique
 Pénitence Onirique - Nature... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Batushka European Fall 2023 Tour
 Batushka European Fall 2023... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Buried Souls
 Buried Souls - Zone 63 (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Nous Sommes d'H... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Be Persecuted
 Be Persecuted - III (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
3RD WAR COLLAPSE
 3RD WAR COLLAPSE - (I)
Par Lestat		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - Planetary Clair... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Houle
 Houle - Houle (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Supuration/S.U.P.
Supuration/S.U.P. - Octa (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 23 Mai 2022
 Les news du 23 Mai 2022 - W... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Aodon
 Aodon - Portraits (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hordous
 Hordous - Mon fant​ô​me (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Hoplites
 Hoplites - Psevdoméni (Ψ​ε​... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 1 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 1 Décembre 2023 Demoncy - Dissimulator - Sovereign - Malicious - Owdwyr - Damnationis - Void
»
(Lien direct)
Après huit ans d'absence, DEMONCY (Black Metal, USA) vient de faire aujourd'hui son retour avec la sortie sur Dark Descent Records de son nouvel album intitulé Black Star Gnosis. Celui-ci est à écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Across The Setian Planes
02. Ipsissimus f Shadows
03. Black Star Gnosis
04. Cosmic Curse Invocation
05. Syzygy Of Unholy Trinity
06. De Mysterium Noctis
07. Performing The Ceremonies Of Tragedy
08. Cosmic Curse Expulsion
09. Occultation Of Typhon

»
(Lien direct)
DISSIMULATOR (Death / Thrash, Canada) sortira son premier album intitulé Lower Form Resistance le 26 janvier 2024 sur 20 Buck Spin. Formé en 2021 à Montréal, le groupe qui évolue sous la forme d'un trio est composé de Claude Leduc (Atramentus, Chthe'ilist...), Antoine Daigneault (Atramentus, Chthe'ilist, ex-Serocs...) et Philippe Boucher (Beyond Creation, Chthe'ilist, ex-First Fragment). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Hyperline Underflow" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Neural Hack
02. Warped
03. Outer Phase
04. Automoil & Robotoil
05. Cybermorphism Mainframe
06. Hyperline Underflow
07. Lower Form Reistance

»
(Lien direct)
SOVEREIGN (Death/Thrash, Norvège) sortira son premier full-length Altered Realities le 19 janvier sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Altered Reality
2. Futile Dreams
3. Nebular Waves
4. Counter Tech
5. The Enigma of Intelligence
6. Synthetic Life
7. Absence of Unity

»
(Lien direct)
MALICIOUS (Death Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Merciless Storm chez Invictus Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Merciless Storm
2. Invasive Terror
3. Ambient Sonic Annihilation
4. Chronic Quake

»
(Lien direct)
OWDWYR (Progressive/Technical Death/Djent, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Cower" issu de son premier longue-durée Receptor paru en octobre en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
DAMNATIONIS (Black/Death, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "God is the Devil" extrait de son premier long-format The Fallen Princess (janvier 2023) qui va être réédité via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01. Melkor Melody
02. Dominus... Spiritus... Satanas
03. Possession
04. Satan's Prophecy
05. Path to Hell
06. Robber of Dream
07. The Fallen Princess
08. God is the Devil
09. Damnationis
10. Echoe of Azathoth

»
(Lien direct)
VOID (Avant-garde Black Metal, Angleterre) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Jadjow en écoute intégrake. Sortie le 7 décembre sur Brucia Records. Tracklist :

01. Fables From a Post-Truth Era (09:52)
02. Interdaementional (07:28)
03. Only For You (08:15)
04. Oduduwa's Chain (05:50)
05. When Lucifer Dies (06:12)
06. Self Isolation (05:19)
07. Swamp Dog (05:43)
08. Interlude (01:28)
09. Iniquitous Owl (06:26)
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
1 Décembre 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Slope
 Slope
Street Heat
2021 - Beatdown Hardwear Rec.		   
Abominated
 Abominated
Traumatic Putrefaction
2023 - Godz Ov War Productions		   
Contorted
 Contorted
Deities of Uncreation (EP)
2023 - Formkraft Produksjon		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Demoncy
 Demoncy
1989 - Etats-Unis		   
Dissimulator
 Dissimulator
2021 - Canada		   
Malicious
 Malicious
Death Metal - 2011 - Finlande		   
Slope
Street Heat
Lire la chronique
Abominated
Traumatic Putrefaction
Lire la chronique
Contorted
Deities of Uncreation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sombre Héritage
Inter Duo Mundi
Lire la chronique
Funeral Weapons Tour 2023
Hyrgal + Miasmes + Räum
Lire le live report
Sinister
Diabolical Summoning
Lire la chronique
Triagone
Sem Papyrvs (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chiaroscvro
Renégation
Lire la chronique
Magnitude
Of Days Renewed...
Lire la chronique
Pénitence Onirique
Nature Morte
Lire la chronique
Prieuré
Le départ
Lire la chronique
Miserere Luminis
Ordalie
Lire la chronique
Mephorash
Krystl-Ah
Lire la chronique
Buried Souls
Zone 63 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Batushka European Fall 2023 Tour
Batushka + Houle + Kanonenf...
Lire le live report
Be Persecuted
III (EP)
Lire la chronique
Délétère
Songes d'une nuit souillée
Lire la chronique
Superstition
Excruciating Methodology
Lire la chronique
Dipygus
Wet Market (EP)
Lire la chronique
Returning
Severance
Lire la chronique
Putrid Evocation
Eternal Gloom: A Void Of Ag...
Lire la chronique
Exorcizphobia
Spiritual Exodus
Lire la chronique
Gryftigæn
Wurmwaldgaistoz
Lire la chronique
Martyrdoom
As Torment Prevails
Lire la chronique
3RD WAR COLLAPSE
Lire l'interview
Supuration/S.U.P.
Octa
Lire la chronique
Hoplites
Psevdoméni (Ψ​ε​υ​δ​ο​μ​έ​ν...
Lire la chronique
Redmind
Soma
Lire la chronique
Grand Celestial Nightmare
The Great Apocalyptic Desol...
Lire la chronique
Existence
Go To Heaven
Lire la chronique