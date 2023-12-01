|
Les news du 1 Décembre 2023
News
Les news du 1 Décembre 2023 Demoncy - Dissimulator - Sovereign - Malicious - Owdwyr - Damnationis - Void
|Après huit ans d'absence, DEMONCY (Black Metal, USA) vient de faire aujourd'hui son retour avec la sortie sur Dark Descent Records de son nouvel album intitulé Black Star Gnosis. Celui-ci est à écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Across The Setian Planes
02. Ipsissimus f Shadows
03. Black Star Gnosis
04. Cosmic Curse Invocation
05. Syzygy Of Unholy Trinity
06. De Mysterium Noctis
07. Performing The Ceremonies Of Tragedy
08. Cosmic Curse Expulsion
09. Occultation Of Typhon
|DISSIMULATOR (Death / Thrash, Canada) sortira son premier album intitulé Lower Form Resistance le 26 janvier 2024 sur 20 Buck Spin. Formé en 2021 à Montréal, le groupe qui évolue sous la forme d'un trio est composé de Claude Leduc (Atramentus, Chthe'ilist...), Antoine Daigneault (Atramentus, Chthe'ilist, ex-Serocs...) et Philippe Boucher (Beyond Creation, Chthe'ilist, ex-First Fragment). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Hyperline Underflow" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Neural Hack
02. Warped
03. Outer Phase
04. Automoil & Robotoil
05. Cybermorphism Mainframe
06. Hyperline Underflow
07. Lower Form Reistance
|SOVEREIGN (Death/Thrash, Norvège) sortira son premier full-length Altered Realities le 19 janvier sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Altered Reality
2. Futile Dreams
3. Nebular Waves
4. Counter Tech
5. The Enigma of Intelligence
6. Synthetic Life
7. Absence of Unity
|MALICIOUS (Death Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Merciless Storm chez Invictus Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Merciless Storm
2. Invasive Terror
3. Ambient Sonic Annihilation
4. Chronic Quake
|OWDWYR (Progressive/Technical Death/Djent, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Cower" issu de son premier longue-durée Receptor paru en octobre en auto-production.
|DAMNATIONIS (Black/Death, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "God is the Devil" extrait de son premier long-format The Fallen Princess (janvier 2023) qui va être réédité via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Melkor Melody
02. Dominus... Spiritus... Satanas
03. Possession
04. Satan's Prophecy
05. Path to Hell
06. Robber of Dream
07. The Fallen Princess
08. God is the Devil
09. Damnationis
10. Echoe of Azathoth
|VOID (Avant-garde Black Metal, Angleterre) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Jadjow en écoute intégrake. Sortie le 7 décembre sur Brucia Records. Tracklist :
01. Fables From a Post-Truth Era (09:52)
02. Interdaementional (07:28)
03. Only For You (08:15)
04. Oduduwa's Chain (05:50)
05. When Lucifer Dies (06:12)
06. Self Isolation (05:19)
07. Swamp Dog (05:43)
08. Interlude (01:28)
09. Iniquitous Owl (06:26)
