»

(Lien direct) DAMNATIONIS (Black/Death, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "God is the Devil" extrait de son premier long-format The Fallen Princess (janvier 2023) qui va être réédité via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



01. Melkor Melody

02. Dominus... Spiritus... Satanas

03. Possession

04. Satan's Prophecy

05. Path to Hell

06. Robber of Dream

07. The Fallen Princess

08. God is the Devil

09. Damnationis

10. Echoe of Azathoth



