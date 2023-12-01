DAMNATIONIS (Black/Death, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "God is the Devil" extrait de son premier long-format The Fallen Princess (janvier 2023) qui va être réédité via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Melkor Melody
02. Dominus... Spiritus... Satanas
03. Possession
04. Satan's Prophecy
05. Path to Hell
06. Robber of Dream
07. The Fallen Princess
08. God is the Devil
09. Damnationis
10. Echoe of Azathoth
VOID (Avant-garde Black Metal, Angleterre) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Jadjow en écoute intégrake. Sortie le 7 décembre sur Brucia Records. Tracklist :
01. Fables From a Post-Truth Era (09:52)
02. Interdaementional (07:28)
03. Only For You (08:15)
04. Oduduwa's Chain (05:50)
05. When Lucifer Dies (06:12)
06. Self Isolation (05:19)
07. Swamp Dog (05:43)
08. Interlude (01:28)
09. Iniquitous Owl (06:26)
