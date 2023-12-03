»

(Lien direct) SOLITARY SABRED (Heavy/Power, Chypre) a mis en ligne le titre "Bound by the Lich" extrait de son nouvel album Temple of the Serpent à venir le 22 décembre sur Vinylstore.gr. Tracklist :



01. Echoes from the Tomb

02. The Skeleton King

03. Spectral Domain

04. Bound by the Lich

05. Lament

06. Flight of the Banshee

07. The Undead Cry for Vengeance

08. Lord of Ganzer

09. Reaper of Kur

10. Gates of Nam-tar



