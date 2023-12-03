|
Les news du 3 Décembre 2023
|HASTURIAN VIGIL (Black Metal, Irlande) sortira son nouveau longue-durée Unveiling the Brac'thal le 2 février via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ikaath the Seven Horned [10:08]
2. Apparitions of Torment [7:22]
3. Nine Bellowing Hounds [7:00]
4. Velvet Paintings Gaze [7:57]
|MALSTEN (Doom Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Haunting of Silvåkra Mill - Rites of Passage le 15 mars sur Svart Records. Tracklist :
1. Path of the Nix
2. Larum
3. Intercession
4. Terra Inferna
5. Ceremony
6. Laurenti Berth
|ABDUCTION (Progressive Black/Death, France) offre son nouveau disque Toutes Blessent, La Dernière Tue en écoute intégrale. Il est paru le 1er décembre via Frozen Records. Tracklist :
01. Toutes Blessent, La Dernière Tue
02. Disparus De Leur Vivant
03. Dans La Galerie Des Glaces
04. Les Heures Impatientes
05. Par Les Sentiers Oubliés (29:30)
06. Carnets Sur Récifs (33:40)
07. Cent Ans Comptés (38:42)
08. Contre Les Fers Du Ciel (46:08)
09. Allan (Mylène Farmer Cover) (51:35)
|DETHRONED (Black Metal, Allemagne) a sorti son nouvel opus A Bridge to Eternal Darkness le 1er décembre sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Come to Me
2. Vinum Creaturae
3. Disciple of the Elders
4. Colour Out of Space
5. Void
6. Ewig Fäulnis
7. Ruf der Tiefe
8. Descent
9. A Bridge To Eternal Darkness
10. Im Zeichen Des Bösen (Grausamkeit cover)
|VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté son nouvel album The Crimson Temple sur YouTube. Il est sorti le 1er décembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Ascension
02. Hegemony of Chaos
03. Crypts in the Mist
04. Cimmerian Priesthood
05. Sinners of the Crimson Temple
06. Immortalis Regnum Diaboli
07. To the Gods of Yore
08. Shrouds of Miasmic Winds
09. Swamp King
10. Constellation of the Archons
|HATRED REIGNS (Brutal/Technical Death Metal, Canada) a sorti son premier long-format Awaken The Ancients le 1er décembre en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Awaken The Ancients (5:20)
2. Pain Leads To Nothingness (3:16)
3. To Depths Unknown (2:40)
4. Obsolarium (2:36)
5. Ushered By Charon (5:23)
6. Planes Divide (3:47)
7. Absentia (4:58)
8. Departing Acheron (3:43)
Durée totale : 31:20
|UNMERCIFUL (Brutal Death, USA) a posté deux nouveaux titres live, "The Reaping" et "Malice Unbound", qui figureront sur son nouveau disque à paraître courant 2024.
|CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Necrophagous" issu de son nouvel opus Oozing Radioactive Vomition prévu le 15 décembre via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Pulverised Records (CD) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Tracklist :
1. Oozing Radioactive Vomition [5:45]
2. Organ Snatcher [6:36]
3. Miasmatic Foetid Odour [5:08]
4. Necrophagous [6:12]
5. Engulfed by Gurgling [5:50]
6. Submerged into Vile Repugnance [5:26]
|SOLITARY SABRED (Heavy/Power, Chypre) a mis en ligne le titre "Bound by the Lich" extrait de son nouvel album Temple of the Serpent à venir le 22 décembre sur Vinylstore.gr. Tracklist :
01. Echoes from the Tomb
02. The Skeleton King
03. Spectral Domain
04. Bound by the Lich
05. Lament
06. Flight of the Banshee
07. The Undead Cry for Vengeance
08. Lord of Ganzer
09. Reaper of Kur
10. Gates of Nam-tar
