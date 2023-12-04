DEMONCY (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Black Star Gnosis via Dark Descent Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Across the Setian Planes
2. Ipsissimus of Shadows
3. Black Star Gnosis
4. Cosmic Curse Invocation
5. Syzygy of Unholy Trinity
6. De Mysterium Noctis
7. Performing the Ceremonies of Tragedy
8. Cosmic Curse Expulsion
9. Occultation of Typhon
NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Captive in the Breath of Life le 9 février via Kvlt. Tracklist :
1. The Dark Secret
2. Oath at Mt. Hermon
3. Cry of The Wounded Heaven
4. Captive In The Breath of Life
5. Spectral Force
6. Beyon Salvation
7. Joyless Dance in the Shadow
8. Redemption at Daybreak
9. Damned by The Law of The Stars
10. Lucifer's Shade
11. Along the Path of Fire
