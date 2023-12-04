chargement...

Les news du 4 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 4 Décembre 2023 Demoncy - Æolian - Soul Incursion - Decrowned - Nocturnal Sorcery - Møremyrk
»
(Lien direct)
DEMONCY (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Black Star Gnosis via Dark Descent Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Across the Setian Planes
2. Ipsissimus of Shadows
3. Black Star Gnosis
4. Cosmic Curse Invocation
5. Syzygy of Unholy Trinity
6. De Mysterium Noctis
7. Performing the Ceremonies of Tragedy
8. Cosmic Curse Expulsion
9. Occultation of Typhon

»
(Lien direct)
ÆOLIAN (Melodic Death Metal, Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Echoes of the Future" extrait de son nouvel album Echoes of the Future paru le mois dernier sur Black Lion Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SOUL INCURSION (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Eternal Darkness le 15 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Darkness
2. Screams Through Chasms
3. Dreams To Destroy
4. Abysmal Flames
5. Perpetual Wasteland

»
(Lien direct)
DECROWNED (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Persona Non Grata le 23 février chez Rockshots Records. Tracklist :

1. Folklore pt.1 (intro) - 0:48
2. Mouth Leaks Black - 4:20
3. Rainworld - 4:16
4. Stonewing - 3:56
5. Mindparasite - 4:44
6. Scarred - 5:02
7. Awaken - 3:30
8. Faceless - 3:50
9. The Bird and The Tree - 4:51
10. The Vigorian Man - 4:09
11. Persona Non Grata - 4:52
12. Folklore pt.2 (outro) - 0;42

Durée totale : 45:05

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Captive in the Breath of Life le 9 février via Kvlt. Tracklist :

1. The Dark Secret
2. Oath at Mt. Hermon
3. Cry of The Wounded Heaven
4. Captive In The Breath of Life
5. Spectral Force
6. Beyon Salvation
7. Joyless Dance in the Shadow
8. Redemption at Daybreak
9. Damned by The Law of The Stars
10. Lucifer's Shade
11. Along the Path of Fire

»
(Lien direct)
MØREMYRK (Death Metal, Indonésie) vient de rééditer sa première démo MMXXII Demos (2022) au format cassette sur Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

1. Void Serenity
2. Ethereal Light of Corrupted Realm
3. Fumus Swamps
Thrasho Keyser
4 Décembre 2023

