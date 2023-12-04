»

(Lien direct) NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Captive in the Breath of Life le 9 février via Kvlt. Tracklist :



1. The Dark Secret

2. Oath at Mt. Hermon

3. Cry of The Wounded Heaven

4. Captive In The Breath of Life

5. Spectral Force

6. Beyon Salvation

7. Joyless Dance in the Shadow

8. Redemption at Daybreak

9. Damned by The Law of The Stars

10. Lucifer's Shade

11. Along the Path of Fire



