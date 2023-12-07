chargement...

Les news du 7 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 7 Décembre 2023 Artillery - Solitary Sabred - Toxikull - Grabunhold - Circle of Shadows - Stages of Decomposition - Karnak Seti - Merrimack - Phobocosm - Geistaz'ika - Neid - Demonicera - SLOW - Ginnungagap - Northern Genocide - Norsuaire
»
(Lien direct)
ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal, Danemark) sortira le 2 février un album live intitulé Raw Live (At Copenhell), qui est le dernier concert donné par le batteur Josua Madsen tragiquement disparu peu de temps après. Le tracklisting est le suivant :

1. The Devils Symphony
2. By Inheritance
3. Turn Up The Rage
4. The Face Of Fear
5. Bombfood
6. The Challenge
7. In Thrash We Trust
8. 10.000 Devils
9. Legions
10. Khomaniac
11. Terror Squad

»
(Lien direct)
SOLITARY SABRED (Heavy/Power, Chypre) offre son nouvel opus Temple of the Serpent en écoute complète. Sortie le 22 décembre chez Vinylstore.gr. Tracklist :

01. Echoes from the Tomb
02. The Skeleton King
03. Spectral Domain
04. Bound by the Lich
05. Lament
06. Flight of the Banshee
07. The Undead Cry for Vengeance
08. Lord of Ganzer
09. Reaper of Kur
10. Gates of Nam-tar

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Under the Southern Light le 16 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Night Shadows
2. Around The World
3. Under The Southern Light
4. Battle Dogs
5. Ritual Blade
6. Ghost Of A Dream
7. Knights Of Leather
8. Going Back Home
9. They Are Falling
10. Filhos Do Metal

»
(Lien direct)
GRABUNHOLD (Black Metal, Allemagne) et CIRCLE OF SHADOWS (Black Metal, Autriche) ont mis en ligne l'intégralité de leur split Lamentationen à paraître demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

Grabunhold:
1. Caras Galadhorn
2. Der Zorn der zwei Türme
3. Lebewohl
Circle of Shadows:
1. Draugluin
2. Tol-in-Graurhoth – Mein Fluch ist schwarzer Segen
3. Nine Ghosts

»
(Lien direct)
STAGES OF DECOMPOSITION (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Raptures of Psychopathy le 2 février sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Drilling of the Cerebellum - 4:59
2. What Lies Within - 3:10
3. Beast of Jersey 2:42
4. Killing Under Possession - 3:36
5. Murder by Proxy - 3:26
6. Skid Row Slasher - 3:36
7. Carve out the Eyes - 2:37
8. Fetal Devourment - 3:04
9. Crawl Space Burial - 3:12
10. Human Extermination - 3:46
11. Mass Psychosis - 2:09

Durée totale : 36:19

»
(Lien direct)
KARNAK SETI (Melodic Thrash/Death, Portugal) sortira son nouvel EP Restos le 12 janvier.

»
(Lien direct)
MERRIMACK (Black Metal, France) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Sulphurean Synods" issu de son nouvel opus Of Grace and Gravity à venir le 8 mars chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Sulphurean Synods (6:42)
2. Sublunar Despondency (7:07)
3. Dead and Distant Clamors (5:35)
4. Wounds that Heal (6:44)
5. Starving Crowns (8:05)
6. Under the Aimless Spheres (7:01)
7. Embalmer’s Wine (6:59)

Durée totale : 48:13

»
(Lien direct)
PHOBOCOSM (Death Metal, Québec) a publié son nouvel album Foreordained prévu demain via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Premonition
2. Primal Dread
3. Everlasting Void
4. Infomorph
5. Revival
6. For an Aeon

»
(Lien direct)
GEISTAZ'IKA (Black Metal, Danemark) propose son nouveau disque Midnatsbøn ved Djævelens Port en écoute intégrale. Il sortira demain sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Mareredet Hyrdetime [1:40]
2. Bestænkt af Syndens Vievand [13:17]
3. Med Korstegn og Grådkvalt Fadervor [9:01]
4. Asken fra Hendes Brænden [4:27]
5. Fortabt Moribund [20:04]

»
(Lien direct)
NEID (Grindcore, Italie) a signé sur Time to Kill Records pour la sortie l'année prochain d'un EP de reprises.

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONICERA (Death metal, Autriche) a sorti un nouveau single baptisé "Crawling through Flesh".

»
(Lien direct)
SLOW (Atmospheric Funeral Doom, Belgique) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Abîmes I en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez code666. Tracklist :

1. Implode [9:11]
2. Barren [11:36]
3. Abyss [8:32]
4. Collapse [14:26]

»
(Lien direct)
GINNUNGAGAP (Black Metal/Ambient, Portugal) offre son premier long-format Heliacal Arising en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Majestic Throne of the Sky
2. Heliacal Arising
3. Herminius Mons
4. Mysteries of the Primordial Moon
5. Perpetual Winter Reign
6. Forest of Hyperborean Evil
7. Polar Solitude III

»
(Lien direct)
NORTHERN GENOCIDE (Industrial Melodic Death Metal, Filande) sortira son nouvel album The Point of No Return le 1er mars sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. To Serve The Pestilence
02. Kaamos
03. Harbingers of Genocide
04. Icaros
05. Luonnonsurma
06. My Fortress
07. Our Final Hour
08. Para Bellum
09. The Engram
10. Necropolis feat. Tommy Tuovinen

»
(Lien direct)
NORSUAIRE (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier EP Possessed By A Malignant Lust par l'intermédiare du label Nachzehrer Records le 15 décembre prochain. Il s'agit du premier opus du projet crée à l'initiative de N, musicien basé en Occitanie et de Agravh (ex-ACOD), préquelle au premier album du groupe qui est prévu pour 2024. Il s'écoute en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Possessed By A Malignant Lust 04:11
2. Enshrouded In Rabid Repugnance 03:46
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
7 Décembre 2023

