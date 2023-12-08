PETRIFICATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Sever Sacred Light le 9 février 2024 sur Svart Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Twisted Visions Of Creation" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Twisted Visions Of Creation
02. Oneiric Obscurum
03. Temporal Entrapment
04. Cadaverous Delirium
05. Sepulchral Lesions
06. Seething Cosmological Dread
07. Transmissions of the Unseen
08. The Hourglass Dissolves
Intitulé Sparagmos, le nouvel album de SPECTRAL VOICE (Death / Doom, USA) sortira le 9 février prochain sur Dark Descent Records. Voici le tracklisting, l'artwork et surtout un premier extrait avec le titre "Red Feasts Condensed Into One" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Be Cadaver
02. Red Feasts Condensed Into One
03. Sinew Censer
04. Death's Knell Rings In Eternity
RIOT V (Heavy/Power/Speed, USA) sortira son nouvel album Mean Streets le 16 février sur Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :
01. Hail to the Warriors
02. Feel the Fire
03. Love Beyond the Grave
04. High Noon
05. Before This Time
06. Higher
07. Mean Streets
08. Open Road
09. Mortal Eyes
10. Lost Dreams
11. Lean into It
12. No More
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash
Par Sosthène
Par Bras Cassé
Par Bras Cassé
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sosthène
Par Yz
Par Vartruk
Par Lestat
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par xworthlessx
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment