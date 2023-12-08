chargement...

Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Earthless Pagan ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation - The... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Goatmoon
 Goatmoon - What Once Was...... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Asphyx
 Asphyx - Necroceros (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Blessed Are ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Revenant
 Revenant - Prophecies Of A ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker - Global Worming (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Shining
 Shining - Shining (C)
Par Yz		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Sunmancer
 Sunmancer - Nothing Ever Ha... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Paint It Black
 Paint It Black - Famine (EP) (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Magnitude
 Magnitude - Of Days Renewed... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Cirith Ungol
 Cirith Ungol - Dark Parade (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slope
 Slope - Street Heat (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - None So Vile (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Disma
 Disma - Towards The Megalith (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Abyss
 The Abyss - The Other Side (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - Blasphemy Made ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   

Les news du 8 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 8 Décembre 2023 Petrification - Spectral Voice - Riot V - Megadeth
»
(Lien direct)
PETRIFICATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Sever Sacred Light le 9 février 2024 sur Svart Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Twisted Visions Of Creation" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Twisted Visions Of Creation
02. Oneiric Obscurum
03. Temporal Entrapment
04. Cadaverous Delirium
05. Sepulchral Lesions
06. Seething Cosmological Dread
07. Transmissions of the Unseen
08. The Hourglass Dissolves

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Sparagmos, le nouvel album de SPECTRAL VOICE (Death / Doom, USA) sortira le 9 février prochain sur Dark Descent Records. Voici le tracklisting, l'artwork et surtout un premier extrait avec le titre "Red Feasts Condensed Into One" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Be Cadaver
02. Red Feasts Condensed Into One
03. Sinew Censer
04. Death's Knell Rings In Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
RIOT V (Heavy/Power/Speed, USA) sortira son nouvel album Mean Streets le 16 février sur Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :

01. Hail to the Warriors
02. Feel the Fire
03. Love Beyond the Grave
04. High Noon
05. Before This Time
06. Higher
07. Mean Streets
08. Open Road
09. Mortal Eyes
10. Lost Dreams
11. Lean into It
12. No More

»
(Lien direct)
MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) voit le départ de son guitariste Kiko Loureiro, remplacé par Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun).
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
8 Décembre 2023

ARTICLES DU JOUR
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony
Threads Of Unknowing
2023 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Elffor
 Elffor
The Black Sentinel
2023 - Nightside Records		   
Tol Morwen
 Tol Morwen
Rise of the Fury (EP)
2023 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Megadeth
 Megadeth
Thrash metal - 1983 - Etats-Unis		   
Petrification
 Petrification
2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Riot V
 Riot V
Heavy/Power/Speed - 1975 - Etats-Unis		   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice
Death / Doom - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
VoidCeremony
Threads Of Unknowing
Elffor
The Black Sentinel
Tol Morwen
Rise of the Fury (EP)
Cosmic Forest
My Eyes Cold as the Darkest...
Tenebro
Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla
Endseeker
Global Worming
Sunmancer
Nothing Ever Happens (EP)
Paint It Black
Famine (EP)
Church Of Disgust
Weakest Is The Flesh
Uada
Crepuscule Natura
Shadowspawn
Blasphemica
Shining
Shining
Cirith Ungol
Dark Parade
Strigoi
Bathed in a Black Sun (EP)
Slope
Street Heat
Abominated
Traumatic Putrefaction
Contorted
Deities of Uncreation (EP)
Sombre Héritage
Inter Duo Mundi
Funeral Weapons Tour 2023
Hyrgal + Miasmes + Räum
Sinister
Diabolical Summoning
Triagone
Sem Papyrvs (EP)
Chiaroscvro
Renégation
Magnitude
Of Days Renewed...
Pénitence Onirique
Nature Morte
Prieuré
Le départ
Miserere Luminis
Ordalie
Mephorash
Krystl-Ah
Buried Souls
Zone 63 (EP)
Batushka European Fall 2023 Tour
Batushka + Houle + Kanonenf...
Be Persecuted
III (EP)
