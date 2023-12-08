»

(Lien direct) RIOT V (Heavy/Power/Speed, USA) sortira son nouvel album Mean Streets le 16 février sur Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :



01. Hail to the Warriors

02. Feel the Fire

03. Love Beyond the Grave

04. High Noon

05. Before This Time

06. Higher

07. Mean Streets

08. Open Road

09. Mortal Eyes

10. Lost Dreams

11. Lean into It

12. No More



