Les news du 8 Décembre 2023
Les news du 8 Décembre 2023
|RIOT V (Heavy/Power/Speed, USA) sortira son nouvel album Mean Streets le 16 février sur Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :
01. Hail to the Warriors
02. Feel the Fire
03. Love Beyond the Grave
04. High Noon
05. Before This Time
06. Higher
07. Mean Streets
08. Open Road
09. Mortal Eyes
10. Lost Dreams
11. Lean into It
12. No More
|MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) voit le départ de son guitariste Kiko Loureiro, remplacé par Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun).
