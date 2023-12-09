chargement...

Les news du 9 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Earthless Pagan ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation - The... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Goatmoon
 Goatmoon - What Once Was...... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Asphyx
 Asphyx - Necroceros (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Blessed Are ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Revenant
 Revenant - Prophecies Of A ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker - Global Worming (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Shining
 Shining - Shining (C)
Par Yz		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Sunmancer
 Sunmancer - Nothing Ever Ha... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Paint It Black
 Paint It Black - Famine (EP) (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Magnitude
 Magnitude - Of Days Renewed... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Cirith Ungol
 Cirith Ungol - Dark Parade (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slope
 Slope - Street Heat (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - None So Vile (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Disma
 Disma - Towards The Megalith (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Abyss
 The Abyss - The Other Side (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   

Skeletal Remains - Hysteria - Azathoth's Dream - Seltsame Erden - Sublation - Throat - Plague Of The Fallen - Progeny Of Sun - Mindrazer - Massacre - Coltre - Aoryst - Serpents Oath - Burial Moon - Archestral
»
(Lien direct)
SKELETAL REMAINS (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Fragments Of The Ageless le 8 mars 2024 sur Century Media Records. Après "Void Of Despair", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de "Relentless Appetite" :

01. Relentless Appetite
02. Cybernetic Harvest
03. To Conquer The Devout
04. Forever In Sufferance
05. Verminous Embodiment
06. Ceremony Of Impiety
07. Void Of Despair
08. Unmerciful
09. ...Evocation (The Rebirth)
10. Messiah Of Rage (Hate Eternal Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
HYSTERIA (Death/Black, France) sortira son nouvel opus Heretic, Sadistic And Sexual Ecstasy le 30 janvier sur Adipocère Records.

»
(Lien direct)
AZATHOTH'S DREAM (Atmospheric Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, USA) offre son premier album Nocturnal Vampyric Bewitchment en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

A1 Malignant Faith
A2 Instatiable Sanguine Thirst
A3 The Grave
A4 The Moor
A5 Extinguish the Light
B1 Ritual Exsanguination
B2 A Millennia Perished
B3 Winter Dawn
B4 Phantasm

»
(Lien direct)
SELTSAME ERDEN (Black Metal, Allemagne) va éditer son premier full-length Gedankentempeln (mai 2023) au format CD le 9 février chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Vaterland (Intro)
2. Zwiegestalt
3. Gedankentempeln
4. Jenseits der Menschen
5. Tenebrae
6. Keno (Dark Ages x Celan)

»
(Lien direct)
SUBLATION (Technical Death Metal, USA) vient de publier son nouvel EP On the Advancement of Decay en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Congenital Putrescence
2) Like a Fire That Consumes All Before It
3) Eclipse Awe
4) Idiopathic
5) Born Out of a Whim
6) This Little Death
7) We Were Never Meant To Live This Long

»
(Lien direct)
THROAT (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Blood Exaltation le 9 février via Primitive Reaction. Il contiendra en bonus sa première démo de 2020, New Flesh Nectar. Tracklist :

1. Chuc [9:02]
2. Klatwa [6:56]
3. New Flesh Nectar I [8:57]
4. New Flesh Nectar II [7:27]

»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUE OF THE FALLEN (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) a sorti son premier longue-durée Amongst the Rats en auto-production. Découvrez-le en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Dead
2. Amongst the Rats
3. The God of Depravity
4. Cycles of Anguish
5. Tongues of Fire
6. Relentlessly Butchered
7. Leading Us Into the Darkness
8. Incestuous Breeding
9. So You Have Chosen Death

»
(Lien direct)
PROGENY OF SUN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premoer long-format Throne of Desolation sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Forged by the Devil
2. Damsel
3. Heartless Dome
4. Caldera
5. False Radiance
6. Dweller
7. Coward
8. Invasion
9. Courier
10. Restoration
11. Human Disposal Site
12. War of the Ages

»
(Lien direct)
MINDRAZER (Melodic Thrash Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Crusader" extrait de son premier long-format A Thing of Nightmares paru en octobre en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Agonia Record pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus courant 2024 avec le line-up suivant :

Kam Lee - vocals
Mike Borders - bass
Rogga Johansson - guitars
Jonny Pettersson - guitars
Jon Rudin - drums

»
(Lien direct)
COLTRE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier full-length To Watch With Hands To Touch With Eyes le 16 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Feast of The Outcast
2. To Watch With Hands
3. Rat Race
4. When The Earth Turns Black
5. Friends Aren't Electric
6. Through The Looking Glass
7. Temptress
8. Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
AORYST (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie d'un premier longue-durée l'anée prochaine.

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouvel album Revelation le 20 janvier chez Odium Records. Tracklist :

01. Invocatio Genesis
02. Blood Covenant
03. Gateways to Tiamat
04. Purification through Fire
05. Invocatio Apocalypsis
06. Beyond the Void
07. Drakonian Gnosis
08. Path of the Serpent
09. Invocatio Resurrectio
10. Cult of Death
11. Unto Typhon
12. Pandaemonium

»
(Lien direct)
BURIAL MOON (Black Metal, Estonie/Suisse/Autriche) a sorti son premier EP éponyme via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Her eyes are as black as the night sky, and her children are as pale as moonlight
2. The witch is dead. The nightingale sings while the raven is mourning
3. Stars reflect the light of dead stars
4. Darkness shines through the mausoleum, throwing shadows on the unmarked grave

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHESTRAL (Funeral Doom) vient de sortir son premier long-format A Stable Decay sur Dead Witch Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Heaven Falls 02:00
2. A Stable Decay 15:10
3. Monument Of Regicide 17:20
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
9 Décembre 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
09/12/2023 16:00
Excellent l'extrait d'HYSTERIA !

