(Lien direct) NECROPHOBIC (Black / Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album In The Twilight Grey qui sortira le 15 mars via Century Media Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Grace Of The Past

2. Clavis Inferni

3. As Stars Collide

4. Stormcrow

5. Shadows Of The Brightest Night

6. Mirrors Of A Thousand Lakes

7. Cast In Stone

8. Nordanvind

9. In The Twilight Grey

10. Ascension (Episode Four)



