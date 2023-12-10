chargement...

Les news du 10 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 10 Décembre 2023 Necrophobic - Ocean of Illusions
»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHOBIC (Black / Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album In The Twilight Grey qui sortira le 15 mars via Century Media Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Grace Of The Past
2. Clavis Inferni
3. As Stars Collide
4. Stormcrow
5. Shadows Of The Brightest Night
6. Mirrors Of A Thousand Lakes
7. Cast In Stone
8. Nordanvind
9. In The Twilight Grey
10. Ascension (Episode Four)

»
(Lien direct)
OCEAN OF ILLUSIONS (Blackened Deathcore) a sorti son nouveau single intitulé Helminth le 1er décembre 2023 en autoproduction :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Lestat
10 Décembre 2023

