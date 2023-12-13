»

(Lien direct) INQUISITION (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 26 Janvier prochain via Agonia Records. Intitulé "Veneration of Medieval Mysticism and Cosmological Violence", il comportera 13 titres :



1. Witchcraft Within a Gothic Tomb

2. Crown of Light and Constellations

3. A Hidden Ceremony of Blood and Flesh

4. Force of Death is the Force of Life

5. Memories Within an Empty Castle in Ruins

6. Primordial Philosophy and Pure Spirit

7. Infinity is the Aeon of Satan

8. Pathway of Light is a Pathway to Fire

9. Light of My Dark Essence

10. Secrets from the Wizard Forest of Forbidden Knowledge

11. Sorcery Through Crystal Eyes in Search of the Devil

12. Veneration of Medieval Mysticism and Cosmological Violence

13. Lord of Absolute Darkness and Infinite Light