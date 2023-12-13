INQUISITION (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 26 Janvier prochain via Agonia Records. Intitulé "Veneration of Medieval Mysticism and Cosmological Violence", il comportera 13 titres :
1. Witchcraft Within a Gothic Tomb
2. Crown of Light and Constellations
3. A Hidden Ceremony of Blood and Flesh
4. Force of Death is the Force of Life
5. Memories Within an Empty Castle in Ruins
6. Primordial Philosophy and Pure Spirit
7. Infinity is the Aeon of Satan
8. Pathway of Light is a Pathway to Fire
9. Light of My Dark Essence
10. Secrets from the Wizard Forest of Forbidden Knowledge
11. Sorcery Through Crystal Eyes in Search of the Devil
12. Veneration of Medieval Mysticism and Cosmological Violence
13. Lord of Absolute Darkness and Infinite Light
GENUS ORDINIS DEI (Symphonic Death/Groove Metal/Metalcore, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Fortress Without Gates" qui figure sur son nouvel opus The Beginning débarqué le 8 décembre dernier sur Eclipse Records.
STUPOROUS (Black/Doom, Pays-Bas/Belgique) a dévoilé le morceau "The Voice That Made Me Do It" issu de son premier longue-durée Asylum's Lament qui sort le 25 janvier chez Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :
1. Parasidious Preludium [2:22]
2. Throne of Madness [5:40]
3. Desperation [6:16]
4. Decorating the Willow Tree [7:13]
5. Never Let Me Go [8:26]
6. Distorted Echoes [6:34]
7. The Voice That Made Me Do It [10:33]
IN VAIN (Heavy/Thrash/Power, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Force of Thunder" extrait de son nouvel album Back to Nowhere à venir le 8 février sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Story of a Lie
02. For the Fallen
03. The Force of Thunder
04. Never Live Again
05. The Blind Man
06. Metal Enlightenment
07. Days of Glory
08. Back to Nowhere
09. The Last Breath of Freedom
10. Dreaming Awake
11. Sacred Bond
