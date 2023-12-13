Les news du 13 Décembre 2023
|ULTERROR (Technical Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Greater Sublimations of Cosmic Panic" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Transcendent Origins dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 mars sur Inverse Records.
|RESIN TOMB (Sludge/Death, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Purge Fluid" issu de son premier long-format Cerebral Purgatory qui sort le 19 janvier chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :
1. Dysphoria
2. Flesh Brick
3. Scalded
4. Cerebral Purgatory
5. Human Confetti
6. Purge Fluid
7. Concrete Crypt
8. Putrescence
|
|FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) et MIDNIGHT PREY (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Allemagne) proposent leur split Gathered Under Open Skies en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 15 décembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Firmament - Lord Of The Night Sky [4:34]
2. Firmament - Mortal Giants [4:28]
3. Midnight Prey - Black Cat [5:47]
4. Midnight Prey - Sword and Shield [7:52]
|
|ELITIST (Death Metal, Danemark) vient de sortir son premier full-length A Mirage of Grandeur au format cassette sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :
Side A
1. Propagating Suffering
2. Vacuous Magnificence
3. Deluded Fallacies Spew from Rancid Mouths
4. False Lives
Side B
5. Funneled into Oblivion
6. Ahistorical Pride
7. Sustaining Collapse
8. Onslaught of Irrelevance
|
|VIPASSI (Instrumental Extreme Progressive Metal, Australie/France/UK) a publié une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau "Labyrinthine Hex" tiré de son nouveau disque Lightless à paraître le 26 janvier chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Lightless (5:07)
2. Labyrinthine Hex (7:11)
3. Morningstar (6:57)
4. Shapshu (4:23)
5. Phainesthai (5:49)
6. Ruination Glow (6:05)
7. Neon Rain (3:59)
8. Promethea (10:42)
Total : 50:13
|
|INQUISITION (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 26 Janvier prochain via Agonia Records. Intitulé "Veneration of Medieval Mysticism and Cosmological Violence", il comportera 13 titres :
1. Witchcraft Within a Gothic Tomb
2. Crown of Light and Constellations
3. A Hidden Ceremony of Blood and Flesh
4. Force of Death is the Force of Life
5. Memories Within an Empty Castle in Ruins
6. Primordial Philosophy and Pure Spirit
7. Infinity is the Aeon of Satan
8. Pathway of Light is a Pathway to Fire
9. Light of My Dark Essence
10. Secrets from the Wizard Forest of Forbidden Knowledge
11. Sorcery Through Crystal Eyes in Search of the Devil
12. Veneration of Medieval Mysticism and Cosmological Violence
13. Lord of Absolute Darkness and Infinite Light
|
|FERAL FORMS (Black/Death, Italie) propose son premier EP Premalignant en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Celui-ci sort le 15 décembre chez Night Terrors Records et Filth Junkies. Tracklist :
01. Hunter of Chaos
02. Premalignant
03. Voice from the Altar
|
|DEMONCY (Black Metal, USA) offre son nouvel EP Diabolica Blasphemiae en écoute complète. Sortie le 15 décembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Satanas Vult [2:23]
2. Diabolica Blasphemiae [5:58]
3. Sepulcrum Spectra [5:15]
4. Malum Incarnatus Est [6:58]
5. Consummatum Est [1:54]
|
|GENUS ORDINIS DEI (Symphonic Death/Groove Metal/Metalcore, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Fortress Without Gates" qui figure sur son nouvel opus The Beginning débarqué le 8 décembre dernier sur Eclipse Records.
|
|STUPOROUS (Black/Doom, Pays-Bas/Belgique) a dévoilé le morceau "The Voice That Made Me Do It" issu de son premier longue-durée Asylum's Lament qui sort le 25 janvier chez Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :
1. Parasidious Preludium [2:22]
2. Throne of Madness [5:40]
3. Desperation [6:16]
4. Decorating the Willow Tree [7:13]
5. Never Let Me Go [8:26]
6. Distorted Echoes [6:34]
7. The Voice That Made Me Do It [10:33]
|
|NATURE OF THE BEAST (Death/Thrash, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Trauma" tiré de son premier long-format Radio Hauntings prévu le 19 janvier via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Radio Hauntings
02. Suffocate
03. Welcome to My World
04. Trauma
05. Creatures of the Dead
06. Rise
07. Scent of Blood
08. Wall of Death
09. I'll Take You to Your Grave
10. The Anger the Sins
|
|IN VAIN (Heavy/Thrash/Power, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Force of Thunder" extrait de son nouvel album Back to Nowhere à venir le 8 février sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Story of a Lie
02. For the Fallen
03. The Force of Thunder
04. Never Live Again
05. The Blind Man
06. Metal Enlightenment
07. Days of Glory
08. Back to Nowhere
09. The Last Breath of Freedom
10. Dreaming Awake
11. Sacred Bond
|
