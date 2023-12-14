chargement...

VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Threads Of U... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pour l'album "Made of Stone"
 EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pou... (I)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Earthless Pagan ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation - The... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Goatmoon
 Goatmoon - What Once Was...... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Asphyx
 Asphyx - Necroceros (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Blessed Are ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Revenant
 Revenant - Prophecies Of A ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker - Global Worming (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Shining
 Shining - Shining (C)
Par Yz		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Sunmancer
 Sunmancer - Nothing Ever Ha... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Paint It Black
 Paint It Black - Famine (EP) (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Magnitude
 Magnitude - Of Days Renewed... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Cirith Ungol
 Cirith Ungol - Dark Parade (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slope
 Slope - Street Heat (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - None So Vile (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 14 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 14 Décembre 2023 Contaminated - Ghoul - Cryptworm - Miehala - Cognizance - Ribspreader - Carnosus - Methedrine - Deimhal - BlackFlow - Profanation
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Celebratory Beheading, le nouvel album de CONTAMINATED (Death Metal, Australie) sortira le 9 février sur Blood Harvest Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "An Unnatural End" :

01. Suffer Minutiae
02. Cosmic Shit Show
03. Feral Demise
04. Beneath Empty Sockets
05. An Unnatural End
06. Final Hours
07. ...At The End Of A Shank
08. Apex C.H.U.D.
09. Desire For Agony
10. Junkyard Warfare: Celebratory Beheading

»
(Lien direct)
GHOUL (Death Metal, États-Unis) sortira le 2 février prochain via Tankcrimes Records un nouveau EP intitulé Noxious Concoctions. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Eyes Of The Witch
02. Noxious Concoctions
03. Shotgun Gulch
04. Ratlicker
05. 1-900-DTH-LINE (Funerot Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Angleterre) offre son nouvel album Oozing Radioactive Vomition en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Pulverised Records (CD) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Tracklist :

1. Oozing Radioactive Vomition [5:45]
2. Organ Snatcher [6:36]
3. Miasmatic Foetid Odour [5:08]
4. Necrophagous [6:12]
5. Engulfed by Gurgling [5:50]
6. Submerged into Vile Repugnance [5:26]

»
(Lien direct)
MIEHALA (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Sons of Alaheim le 14 mars sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Torch The Children
2. War
3. Into The Void
4. Altar
5. Vision Of Violent Death

»
(Lien direct)
COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Shadowgraph" issu de son prochain disque Phantazein à venir le 26 janvier chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1 Ceremonial Vigour
2 A Brain Dead Memoir
3 Chiselled in Stone
4 Introspection
5 Futureless Horizon
6 The Towering Monument
7 Alferov
8 Shock Heuristics
9 Broadcast of the Gods
10 In Verses Unspoken
11 Shadowgraph

»
(Lien direct)
RIBSPREADER (Death Metal, Suède/USA) sortira son nouvel opus Reap Humanity le 16 janvier via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. The Skeletal Towers
02. A Fleshless Gathering
03. Reap Humanity
04. Count Damnation
05. As the Ghouls are Summoned
06. Like Breeding Vermin
07. Further Into Decay
08. Human Fodder
09. Shrouded in Despair

»
(Lien direct)
CARNOSUS (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Willowtip Records pour la sortie d'un troisième album l'année prochaine.

»
(Lien direct)
METHEDRINE (Crossover/Thrash, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie le 19 janvier de son premier longue-durée No Solution, No Salvation. Tracklist :

01. Bob's Gay Hunting Ground
02. Matapuercos
03. Luminol
04. Die Once
05. Upset with the World
06. Deep Blue
07. Cruel and Short
08. Sugar Pie (Honey Bunch)
09. No Solution, No Salvation
10. The Dark Wake
11. A Massgrave for my Dreams

»
(Lien direct)
DEIMHAL (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) a sorti son nouveau single "Malice" que vous pouvez découvrir sur YouTube au travers d'une "lyric video".

»
(Lien direct)
BLACKFLOW (Epic Doom/Heavy Metal, Chili) offre son premier long-format Seeds of Downfall en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Neo Middle-Ages
2. Egomaniacal Fraternity
3. Society Worm
4. Indifferent To Others
5. Iron To Rust
6. Inhumane
7. Corrupted
8. 1830
9. Aspirations Of The Species [CD bonus track]

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANATION (Death Metal, France) sortira son premier EP intitulé Skull Crushing Violence le 1er janvier 2024. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Profanation" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Profanation
02. Global Terror
03. Modern Sickness
04. Graveyard Somp
05. No Surrender
06. Skull Crushing Violence
14 Décembre 2023
14 Décembre 2023

