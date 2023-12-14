»

(Lien direct) METHEDRINE (Crossover/Thrash, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie le 19 janvier de son premier longue-durée No Solution, No Salvation. Tracklist :



01. Bob's Gay Hunting Ground

02. Matapuercos

03. Luminol

04. Die Once

05. Upset with the World

06. Deep Blue

07. Cruel and Short

08. Sugar Pie (Honey Bunch)

09. No Solution, No Salvation

10. The Dark Wake

11. A Massgrave for my Dreams



