VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Threads Of U... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pour l'album "Made of Stone"
 EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pou... (I)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Earthless Pagan ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation - The... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Goatmoon
 Goatmoon - What Once Was...... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Asphyx
 Asphyx - Necroceros (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Blessed Are ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Revenant
 Revenant - Prophecies Of A ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker - Global Worming (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Shining
 Shining - Shining (C)
Par Yz		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Sunmancer
 Sunmancer - Nothing Ever Ha... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Paint It Black
 Paint It Black - Famine (EP) (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Magnitude
 Magnitude - Of Days Renewed... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Cirith Ungol
 Cirith Ungol - Dark Parade (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slope
 Slope - Street Heat (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - None So Vile (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 14 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 14 Décembre 2023 Profanation
»
(Lien direct)
PROFANATION (Death Metal, France) sortira son premier EP intitulé Skull Crushing Violence le 1er janvier 2024. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Profanation" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Profanation
02. Global Terror
03. Modern Sickness
04. Graveyard Somp
05. No Surrender
06. Skull Crushing Violence
Thrasho AxGxB
14 Décembre 2023

GROUPES DU JOUR
Profanation
 Profanation
France		   
Trastorned
Into The Void
Lire la chronique
Heimdalls Wacht
Mystagogie - Lieder voll Ew...
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Scorn
Funeral Altar Epiphanies
Lire la chronique
C.O.F.F.I.N.
Australia Stops
Lire la chronique
Night In Gales
The Black Stream
Lire la chronique
Bergrizen
Die Falle
Lire la chronique
EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pour l'album "Made of Stone"
Lire l'interview
Omission
Disciples Of Ravens Vengeance
Lire la chronique
Sever
At Midnight, by Torch Light
Lire la chronique
VoidCeremony
Threads Of Unknowing
Lire la chronique
Elffor
The Black Sentinel
Lire la chronique
Tol Morwen
Rise of the Fury (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cosmic Forest
My Eyes Cold as the Darkest...
Lire la chronique
Tenebro
Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla
Lire la chronique
Endseeker
Global Worming
Lire la chronique
Sunmancer
Nothing Ever Happens (EP)
Lire la chronique
Paint It Black
Famine (EP)
Lire la chronique
Church Of Disgust
Weakest Is The Flesh
Lire la chronique
Uada
Crepuscule Natura
Lire la chronique
Shadowspawn
Blasphemica
Lire la chronique
Shining
Shining
Lire la chronique
Cirith Ungol
Dark Parade
Lire la chronique
Strigoi
Bathed in a Black Sun (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slope
Street Heat
Lire la chronique
Abominated
Traumatic Putrefaction
Lire la chronique
Contorted
Deities of Uncreation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sombre Héritage
Inter Duo Mundi
Lire la chronique
Funeral Weapons Tour 2023
Hyrgal + Miasmes + Räum
Lire le live report
Sinister
Diabolical Summoning
Lire la chronique
Triagone
Sem Papyrvs (EP)
Lire la chronique