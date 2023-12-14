Les news du 14 Décembre 2023
News
Les news du 14 Décembre 2023 Profanation
|PROFANATION (Death Metal, France) sortira son premier EP intitulé Skull Crushing Violence le 1er janvier 2024. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Profanation" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Profanation
02. Global Terror
03. Modern Sickness
04. Graveyard Somp
05. No Surrender
06. Skull Crushing Violence
