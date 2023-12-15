»

(Lien direct) DROWN IN SULPHUR (Blackened Deathcore, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Unhly Light" tiré de son nouvel album Dark Secrets of the Soul prévu le 12 janvier via Scarlet Records. Tracklist :



1 Adveniat Regnum Tuum

2 Eclipse of the Sun of Eden

3 Buried by Snow and Hail

4 Unholy Light

5 Lotus

6 Dark Secrets of the Soul

7 Say My Name

8 Vampire Communion

9 Shadow of the Dark Throne



