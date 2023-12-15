chargement...

Kaevum
 Kaevum - Kultur (C)
Par Raziel		   
EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pour l'album "Made of Stone"
 EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pou... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Orathania (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Threads Of U... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Earthless Pagan ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation - The... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Goatmoon
 Goatmoon - What Once Was...... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Asphyx
 Asphyx - Necroceros (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Blessed Are ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Revenant
 Revenant - Prophecies Of A ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker - Global Worming (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Shining
 Shining - Shining (C)
Par Yz		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Memento Mori (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Sunmancer
 Sunmancer - Nothing Ever Ha... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Paint It Black
 Paint It Black - Famine (EP) (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Magnitude
 Magnitude - Of Days Renewed... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   

Les news du 15 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 15 Décembre 2023 Soul Incursion - Counting Hours - Fall Of Serenity - Kalt Vindur - Triskelyon - Corrosive - Horrifier - Xoth - Funeral Winds - Extinct - Dead Earth - Drown in Sulphur - Hellman - Necrowretch
»
(Lien direct)
SOUL INCURSION (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel EP Eternal Darkness en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Darkness
2. Screams Through Chasms
3. Dreams To Destroy
4. Abysmal Flames
5. Perpetual Wasteland

»
(Lien direct)
COUNTING HOURS (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus The Wishing Tomb le 23 février via Ardua Music. Tracklist :

1. Unsung, Forlorn
2. Timeless Ones
3. Away I Flow
4. All That Blooms (Needs To Die)
5. Starlit / Lifeless
6. The Wishing Tomb
7. No Closure
8. A Mercy Fall
9. This Well Of Failures

»
(Lien direct)
FALL OF SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Wastelands" extrait de son nouvel album Open Wide, O Hell à paraître le 12 mars sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Thy Pathway
02. Darkness, I Command
03. I Don't Expect I Shall Return
04. Wastelands
05. I
06. Chaos Reign
07. A Winter Song
08. To Tear the Flesh
09. ... But Grim Will Follow
10. II
11. I Am the God
12. Thirst for Knowlegde (Vinyl only bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
KALT VINDUR (Progressive Black/Doom, Pologne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Visions of Purification" figurant sur son prochain disque prévu le 26 janvier chez The Circle Music. Tracklist :

Magna Mater
Żywioły
Agonizing Luminosity
Bless Us
Possessed By Lunacy
Visions Of Purification
Mist Over Cergova

»
(Lien direct)
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a resigné avec Moribund Records pour deux albums.

»
(Lien direct)
CORROSIVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo live du titre "The White Witch" issu de son dernier opus Wrath of the Witch sorti en octobre via MDD Records (CD) et Kernkraftritter Records (LP).

»
(Lien direct)
HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) sort aujourd'hui sur Personal Records son premier full-length Horrid Resurrection. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. Chainsaw Death
2. Injected Corpse
3. Hooks In Flesh
4. Assimilated Life
5. Deranged Sanity
6. Sick Twisted Pleasures
7. Sadistic Impalement
8. Horrid Resurrection

»
(Lien direct)
XOTH (Technical Death/Black/Thrash Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo à la basse du morceau "Battlesphere" figurant sur son nouvel album Exogalactic paru le mois dernier via Dawnbreed Records.

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouveau disque 333 le 26 janvier sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sovereign of Shadows [4:01]
2. Eternal Nightmare [6:02]
3. Cast the Gauntlet of Doom [4:01]
4. Ancient Wrath Unleashed [4:53]
5. The Damned Ones Shall Rise [3:52]
6. Forever Cursed and Bound [4:07]
7. Birthed By Pure Malevolence [4:23]
8. Conjuration of the Blind One [7:11]

»
(Lien direct)
EXTINCT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel opus d'une quarantaine de minutes.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DEAD EARTH (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) va éditer son premier longue-durée Et Disperdam Illud (2022) au format CD le 16 février chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. The Last Cinders of Hope
2. Jaw's Decree
3. Doom, Cerulean
4. Swords Drawn
5. Lazurite Throne
6. Speaking Silence
7. Pyres
8. Inflation of Kings

»
(Lien direct)
DROWN IN SULPHUR (Blackened Deathcore, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Unhly Light" tiré de son nouvel album Dark Secrets of the Soul prévu le 12 janvier via Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

1 Adveniat Regnum Tuum
2 Eclipse of the Sun of Eden
3 Buried by Snow and Hail
4 Unholy Light
5 Lotus
6 Dark Secrets of the Soul
7 Say My Name
8 Vampire Communion
9 Shadow of the Dark Throne

»
(Lien direct)
HELLMAN (Death 'n Roll, Chili) a dévoilé son nouveau single "The 4th Power" extrait de son premier long-format Born, Suffering, Death à venir le 26 janvier sur Black Lodge Records. Tracklist :

01. The 4th Power
02. Desktop Activist
03. A Waste of Human Being
04. The Cycle
05. Bringer of Death
06. Unnecessary Consuming
07. Silent Genocide
08. Sacrifice Zone
09. Out of Hand (Entombed cover)
10. Where Was God

»
(Lien direct)
NECROWRETCH (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Swords Of Dajjal qui sortira le 2 janvier via Season Of Mist. "Ksar Al-Kufar" s'écoute ci-dessous :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
15 Décembre 2023

Kaevum
 Kaevum
Kultur
2023 - Darker Than Black		   

Fall Of Serenity
 Fall Of Serenity
Metalcore/Death mélodique - 1998 - Allemagne		   
Funeral Winds
 Funeral Winds
Trve Black Metal - 1991 - Pays-Bas		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch
Death Metal - 2008 - France		   
Soul Incursion
 Soul Incursion
2021 - Finlande		   
Xoth
 Xoth
Death/Black - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
