Les news du 15 Décembre 2023
|SOUL INCURSION (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel EP Eternal Darkness en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Darkness
2. Screams Through Chasms
3. Dreams To Destroy
4. Abysmal Flames
5. Perpetual Wasteland
|COUNTING HOURS (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus The Wishing Tomb le 23 février via Ardua Music. Tracklist :
1. Unsung, Forlorn
2. Timeless Ones
3. Away I Flow
4. All That Blooms (Needs To Die)
5. Starlit / Lifeless
6. The Wishing Tomb
7. No Closure
8. A Mercy Fall
9. This Well Of Failures
|FALL OF SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Wastelands" extrait de son nouvel album Open Wide, O Hell à paraître le 12 mars sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Thy Pathway
02. Darkness, I Command
03. I Don't Expect I Shall Return
04. Wastelands
05. I
06. Chaos Reign
07. A Winter Song
08. To Tear the Flesh
09. ... But Grim Will Follow
10. II
11. I Am the God
12. Thirst for Knowlegde (Vinyl only bonus track)
|KALT VINDUR (Progressive Black/Doom, Pologne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Visions of Purification" figurant sur son prochain disque prévu le 26 janvier chez The Circle Music. Tracklist :
Magna Mater
Żywioły
Agonizing Luminosity
Bless Us
Possessed By Lunacy
Visions Of Purification
Mist Over Cergova
|TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a resigné avec Moribund Records pour deux albums.
|CORROSIVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo live du titre "The White Witch" issu de son dernier opus Wrath of the Witch sorti en octobre via MDD Records (CD) et Kernkraftritter Records (LP).
|HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) sort aujourd'hui sur Personal Records son premier full-length Horrid Resurrection. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1. Chainsaw Death
2. Injected Corpse
3. Hooks In Flesh
4. Assimilated Life
5. Deranged Sanity
6. Sick Twisted Pleasures
7. Sadistic Impalement
8. Horrid Resurrection
|XOTH (Technical Death/Black/Thrash Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo à la basse du morceau "Battlesphere" figurant sur son nouvel album Exogalactic paru le mois dernier via Dawnbreed Records.
|FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouveau disque 333 le 26 janvier sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sovereign of Shadows [4:01]
2. Eternal Nightmare [6:02]
3. Cast the Gauntlet of Doom [4:01]
4. Ancient Wrath Unleashed [4:53]
5. The Damned Ones Shall Rise [3:52]
6. Forever Cursed and Bound [4:07]
7. Birthed By Pure Malevolence [4:23]
8. Conjuration of the Blind One [7:11]
|EXTINCT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel opus d'une quarantaine de minutes.
|Le one-man band DEAD EARTH (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) va éditer son premier longue-durée Et Disperdam Illud (2022) au format CD le 16 février chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. The Last Cinders of Hope
2. Jaw's Decree
3. Doom, Cerulean
4. Swords Drawn
5. Lazurite Throne
6. Speaking Silence
7. Pyres
8. Inflation of Kings
|DROWN IN SULPHUR (Blackened Deathcore, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Unhly Light" tiré de son nouvel album Dark Secrets of the Soul prévu le 12 janvier via Scarlet Records. Tracklist :
1 Adveniat Regnum Tuum
2 Eclipse of the Sun of Eden
3 Buried by Snow and Hail
4 Unholy Light
5 Lotus
6 Dark Secrets of the Soul
7 Say My Name
8 Vampire Communion
9 Shadow of the Dark Throne
|HELLMAN (Death 'n Roll, Chili) a dévoilé son nouveau single "The 4th Power" extrait de son premier long-format Born, Suffering, Death à venir le 26 janvier sur Black Lodge Records. Tracklist :
01. The 4th Power
02. Desktop Activist
03. A Waste of Human Being
04. The Cycle
05. Bringer of Death
06. Unnecessary Consuming
07. Silent Genocide
08. Sacrifice Zone
09. Out of Hand (Entombed cover)
10. Where Was God
|NECROWRETCH (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Swords Of Dajjal qui sortira le 2 janvier via Season Of Mist. "Ksar Al-Kufar" s'écoute ci-dessous :
