Les news du 20 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 20 Décembre 2023 Kontact - Dipygus - Negative Prayer
»
(Lien direct)
KONTACT (Sci-Fi Heavy Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Doppelgänger" tiré de son premier longue-durée Full Contact prévu le 19 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Emperor of Dreams
2. Doppelgänger
3. Heavy Leather
4. (Return of the) Astral Vampire
5. Ixaxar
6. Watcher at the Edge of Time
7. Bloodchild
8. Spectral Fire

»
(Lien direct)
DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "The Dover Demon" extrait de son nouvel album éponyme à venir le 22 janvier via Memento Mori (CD), Crypt of the Wizard (LP) et Headsplit Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Perverse Termination (Bulb of Force)
2. AquaGenesis
3. Monrovia, LR 1990
4. Vipers at the Pony Keg
5. Огромный Кальмар (Ross Sea Trawler)
6. Bug Sounds II (Megascolides australis)
7. The Dover Demon
8. Rat Lung-Worm
9. Sacral Brain
10. The Ochopee Skunk Ape

»
(Lien direct)
NEGATIVE PRAYER (Death/Crust avec notamment le batteur Charlie Koryn, USA) sortira son premier long-format Self // Wound le 1er mars sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Violence
2. Hell
3. Wound
4. Morbid
5. Caged
6. Noose
7. Negative Prayer
8. Bloodfeast
9. Amputate
Thrasho Keyser
20 Décembre 2023

