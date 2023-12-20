»

(Lien direct) DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "The Dover Demon" extrait de son nouvel album éponyme à venir le 22 janvier via Memento Mori (CD), Crypt of the Wizard (LP) et Headsplit Records (K7). Tracklist :



1. Perverse Termination (Bulb of Force)

2. AquaGenesis

3. Monrovia, LR 1990

4. Vipers at the Pony Keg

5. Огромный Кальмар (Ross Sea Trawler)

6. Bug Sounds II (Megascolides australis)

7. The Dover Demon

8. Rat Lung-Worm

9. Sacral Brain

10. The Ochopee Skunk Ape



