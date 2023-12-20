»

(Lien direct) MESSIAH (Death/Thrash, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son prochain album Christus Hypercubus qui sortira le 1er mars via High Roller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Sikhote Alin

2. Christus Hypercubus

3. Once Upon A Time... Nothing

4. Speed Sucker Romance

5. Centipede Bite

6. Please Do Not Disturb (While I'm Dying)

7. Soul Observatory

8. Acid Fish

9. The Venus Baroness I

10. The Venus Baroness II



