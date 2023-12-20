MESSIAH (Death/Thrash, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son prochain album Christus Hypercubus qui sortira le 1er mars via High Roller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Sikhote Alin
2. Christus Hypercubus
3. Once Upon A Time... Nothing
4. Speed Sucker Romance
5. Centipede Bite
6. Please Do Not Disturb (While I'm Dying)
7. Soul Observatory
8. Acid Fish
9. The Venus Baroness I
10. The Venus Baroness II
DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "The Dover Demon" extrait de son nouvel album éponyme à venir le 22 janvier via Memento Mori (CD), Crypt of the Wizard (LP) et Headsplit Records (K7). Tracklist :
1. Perverse Termination (Bulb of Force)
2. AquaGenesis
3. Monrovia, LR 1990
4. Vipers at the Pony Keg
5. Огромный Кальмар (Ross Sea Trawler)
6. Bug Sounds II (Megascolides australis)
7. The Dover Demon
8. Rat Lung-Worm
9. Sacral Brain
10. The Ochopee Skunk Ape
