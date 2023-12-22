chargement...

LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Asofy
 Asofy - Amusia (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Sakis Tolis
 Sakis Tolis - Among the Fir... (C)
Par Pierre-Arnaud		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack - Of Grace and Gr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Kultur (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 18 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 18 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Sentenced
 Sentenced - Shadows Of The ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Gorguts
 Gorguts - The Erosion Of Sa... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Orathania (C)
Par harbardr		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Die Falle (C)
Par harbardr		   
Les news du 16 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 16 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pour l'album "Made of Stone"
 EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pou... (I)
Par Lestat		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Threads Of U... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - Invoking the Abysm... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Earthless Pagan ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation - The... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Goatmoon
 Goatmoon - What Once Was...... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   

Les news du 22 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 22 Décembre 2023 Vircolac - Árstíðir Lífsins
»
(Lien direct)
VIRCOLAC (Death Metal, Ireland) soortira son deuxième album intitulé Veneration le 23 février sur Sepulchral Voice Records et Dark Descent Records.

01. The Lament (I Am Calling You)
02. Veneration
03. Unrepentant
04. Our Burden Of Stone On Bone
05. All Comes To Pass, Nothing Shall Remain
06. Reflection
07. She Is Calling Me (I. War II. Death III. Redemption)

VIRCOLAC a écrit : Recorded during the the 10th year of the band's existence with Shaun Cadogan at Last Light Recordings in April 2023. In the aftermath of our debut album, Masque, we met a world of fear induced mania resulting in our own retreat from the glaring light of day and into our respective lairs where we set about working towards what would become our second full length album, Veneration.

An intense labour of songwriting emerged during the winters of discontent coupled with the ebb and flow of musicians from the band resulting in a triumph over tragedy for the three core members that now form the nucleus of Vircolac.

The album title comes from many epic wanderings through an ancient landscape in solitude, seeing stone monuments from a long forgotten past that were erected to venerate the dead and so, as a nation where veneration is an essential part of the daily life of its people, and the past very much a place where the dead join the living, the question was prompted; who will venerate us? What have we done to warrant any veneration?

Thematically, the lyrics reflect on the many deathly topics infused in our ancient cultural lore. From the bloodshed that has fed the land for generations, to the gods and goddesses still invoked to this day and the fallen martyrs whose idealism never came to pass. And so, as in life, all comes to pass and as we fade, nothing shall remain.

Stylistically, Veneration is unquestionably a Death Metal album from beginning to end. Fusing expansive influences from outside the genre to bring a sense of melancholy, despair, triumph, anger and agony. Veneration is a soaring and plunging experience of emotional tumult.

»
(Lien direct)
ÁRSTÍÐIR LÍFSINS (Black Metal Atmosphérique / Pagan, Iceland / Allemagne) vient de sortir via Ván Records un nouveau EP intitulé Hermalausaz. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Ýrr
02. Þistill
Thrasho AxGxB
22 Décembre 2023

