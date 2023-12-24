»

(Lien direct) WRITHE (UK) (Progressive Technical Blackened Deathcore, Royaume-Uni) a sorti fin novembre son tout premier EP In Filth en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Hollow (4:24)

2. Ascendant (4:40)

3. Vermin (5:08)

4. In Filth (5:16)

5. Chasm of Slumber (7:40)



Il s’écoute ici :

