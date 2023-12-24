chargement...

Phlebotomized
 Phlebotomized - Clouds of C... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 22 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 22 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Cruciamentum
 Cruciamentum - Obsidian Ref... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Slidhr
Slidhr - White Hart! (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Asofy
 Asofy - Amusia (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Sakis Tolis
 Sakis Tolis - Among the Fir... (C)
Par Pierre-Arnaud		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack - Of Grace and Gr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Kultur (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 18 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 18 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Sentenced
 Sentenced - Shadows Of The ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Gorguts
 Gorguts - The Erosion Of Sa... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Orathania (C)
Par harbardr		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Die Falle (C)
Par harbardr		   
Les news du 16 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 16 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pour l'album "Made of Stone"
 EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pou... (I)
Par Lestat		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Threads Of U... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   

Les news du 24 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 24 Décembre 2023 Writhe - Pantheist - Locus Amoenus
»
(Lien direct)
WRITHE (UK) (Progressive Technical Blackened Deathcore, Royaume-Uni) a sorti fin novembre son tout premier EP In Filth en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Hollow (4:24)
2. Ascendant (4:40)
3. Vermin (5:08)
4. In Filth (5:16)
5. Chasm of Slumber (7:40)

Il s’écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
PANTHEÏST (Doom / Rock Progressif, International) va sortir son nouvel EP Kings Must Die le 8 mars 2024.

»
(Lien direct)
LOCUS AMOENUS (Blackened Doom Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouvel EP 't Gloem heil en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. 't Gloem Heil (10:14)
2. Daar de Worgengel Wacht (14:13)
3. Thus Was It Written (live) (9:10)

Total: (33:37)

Thrasho Lestat + Keyser
24 Décembre 2023

