Les news du 24 Décembre 2023
News
Les news du 24 Décembre 2023 Writhe - Pantheist - Locus Amoenus
|»
|WRITHE (UK) (Progressive Technical Blackened Deathcore, Royaume-Uni) a sorti fin novembre son tout premier EP In Filth en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Hollow (4:24)
2. Ascendant (4:40)
3. Vermin (5:08)
4. In Filth (5:16)
5. Chasm of Slumber (7:40)
Il s’écoute ici :
|
|»
|PANTHEÏST (Doom / Rock Progressif, International) va sortir son nouvel EP Kings Must Die le 8 mars 2024.
|
|»
|LOCUS AMOENUS (Blackened Doom Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouvel EP 't Gloem heil en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. 't Gloem Heil (10:14)
2. Daar de Worgengel Wacht (14:13)
3. Thus Was It Written (live) (9:10)
Total: (33:37)
|
