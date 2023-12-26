chargement...

Les news du 26 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 26 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Spit Your Hate
 Spit Your Hate - United (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 25 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 25 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Phlebotomized
 Phlebotomized - Clouds of C... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 22 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 22 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Cruciamentum
 Cruciamentum - Obsidian Ref... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Slidhr
Slidhr - White Hart! (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Asofy
 Asofy - Amusia (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Sakis Tolis
 Sakis Tolis - Among the Fir... (C)
Par Pierre-Arnaud		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack - Of Grace and Gr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Kultur (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 18 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 18 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Sentenced
 Sentenced - Shadows Of The ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Gorguts
 Gorguts - The Erosion Of Sa... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Orathania (C)
Par harbardr		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Die Falle (C)
Par harbardr		   
Les news du 16 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 16 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pour l'album "Made of Stone"
 EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT pou... (I)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 25 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 25 Décembre 2023 Abigor
»
(Lien direct)
ABIGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) a sorti le 21 décembre sur World Terror Committee Productions son nouvel album intitulé Taphonomia Aeternitatis - Gesänge im Leichenlicht der Welt. Tracklist :

1. Halt the Wheel of Timeless Change (04:48)
2. Soldaten Satans (06:09)
3. Feasting on the Prophet’s Blood (06:00)
4. Extermination Angel (05:07)
5. Cult of Elder Chaos (06:52)
6. Burning Hell (06:34)
7. Forniotrs Weltenreise (06:10)
8. Morning Star Anthropophagia (06:34)
Total : 48:14
Thrasho Lestat
26 Décembre 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sosthène
Sosthène
26/12/2023 09:01
Putain un nouvel Abigor ! C'est la bonne nouvelle de cette fin d'année !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
