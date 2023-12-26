»

(Lien direct) ABIGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) a sorti le 21 décembre sur World Terror Committee Productions son nouvel album intitulé Taphonomia Aeternitatis - Gesänge im Leichenlicht der Welt. Tracklist :



1. Halt the Wheel of Timeless Change (04:48)

2. Soldaten Satans (06:09)

3. Feasting on the Prophet’s Blood (06:00)

4. Extermination Angel (05:07)

5. Cult of Elder Chaos (06:52)

6. Burning Hell (06:34)

7. Forniotrs Weltenreise (06:10)

8. Morning Star Anthropophagia (06:34)

Total : 48:14