Les news du 25 Décembre 2023
News
Les news du 25 Décembre 2023 Abigor
|»
|ABIGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) a sorti le 21 décembre sur World Terror Committee Productions son nouvel album intitulé Taphonomia Aeternitatis - Gesänge im Leichenlicht der Welt. Tracklist :
1. Halt the Wheel of Timeless Change (04:48)
2. Soldaten Satans (06:09)
3. Feasting on the Prophet’s Blood (06:00)
4. Extermination Angel (05:07)
5. Cult of Elder Chaos (06:52)
6. Burning Hell (06:34)
7. Forniotrs Weltenreise (06:10)
8. Morning Star Anthropophagia (06:34)
Total : 48:14
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Putain un nouvel Abigor ! C'est la bonne nouvelle de cette fin d'année !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
26/12/2023 09:01