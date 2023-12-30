chargement...

Les news du 30 Décembre 2023

News
Les news du 30 Décembre 2023 Stages of Decomposition - Stratuz - Angel Rising - Carrion
»
(Lien direct)
STAGES OF DECOMPOSITION (Brutal Death, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "What Lies Within" issu de son nouvel album Raptures of Psychopathy à venir le 2 février chez Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Drilling of the Cerebellum - 4:59
2. What Lies Within - 3:10
3. Beast of Jersey 2:42
4. Killing Under Possession - 3:36
5. Murder by Proxy - 3:26
6. Skid Row Slasher - 3:36
7. Carve out the Eyes - 2:37
8. Fetal Devourment - 3:04
9. Crawl Space Burial - 3:12
10. Human Extermination - 3:46
11. Mass Psychosis - 2:09

Durée totale : 36:19

»
(Lien direct)
STRATUZ (Atmospheric Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Sodomized" figurant sur son dernier disque Osculum Pacis (2022).

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ANGEL RISING (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Endless Sorrow" tiré de son nouvel opus Afterlife sorti en septembre dernier via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
CARRION (Death Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Mental Vortex" extrait de son dernier album Morbid Nailgun Necropsy paru en mars sur Wormholedeath.
Thrasho Keyser
30 Décembre 2023

