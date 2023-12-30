Les news du 30 Décembre 2023 News Les news du 30 Décembre 2023 Stages of Decomposition - Stratuz - Angel Rising - Carrion » (Lien direct) STAGES OF DECOMPOSITION (Brutal Death, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "What Lies Within" issu de son nouvel album Raptures of Psychopathy à venir le 2 février chez Gore House Productions. Tracklist :



1. Drilling of the Cerebellum - 4:59

2. What Lies Within - 3:10

3. Beast of Jersey 2:42

4. Killing Under Possession - 3:36

5. Murder by Proxy - 3:26

6. Skid Row Slasher - 3:36

7. Carve out the Eyes - 2:37

8. Fetal Devourment - 3:04

9. Crawl Space Burial - 3:12

10. Human Extermination - 3:46

11. Mass Psychosis - 2:09



Durée totale : 36:19





» (Lien direct) STRATUZ (Atmospheric Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Sodomized" figurant sur son dernier disque Osculum Pacis (2022).





» (Lien direct) ANGEL RISING (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Endless Sorrow" tiré de son nouvel opus Afterlife sorti en septembre dernier via Wormholedeath.





» (Lien direct) CARRION (Death Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Mental Vortex" extrait de son dernier album Morbid Nailgun Necropsy paru en mars sur Wormholedeath.





Stormcrow - Jenner

