STAGES OF DECOMPOSITION (Brutal Death, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "What Lies Within" issu de son nouvel album Raptures of Psychopathy à venir le 2 février chez Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Drilling of the Cerebellum - 4:59
2. What Lies Within - 3:10
3. Beast of Jersey 2:42
4. Killing Under Possession - 3:36
5. Murder by Proxy - 3:26
6. Skid Row Slasher - 3:36
7. Carve out the Eyes - 2:37
8. Fetal Devourment - 3:04
9. Crawl Space Burial - 3:12
10. Human Extermination - 3:46
11. Mass Psychosis - 2:09
Le one-man band ANGEL RISING (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Endless Sorrow" tiré de son nouvel opus Afterlife sorti en septembre dernier via Wormholedeath.
Par xworthlessx
Par Deathrash
Par Yz
Par Seb`
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par von_yaourt