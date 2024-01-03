chargement...

Les news du 3 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 3 Janvier 2024 Torn In Half - Open Kasket - Litosth - Stuporous - Unaussprechlichen Kulten - Hollow Woods - Technophobia - Panzerchrist
»
(Lien direct)
TORN IN HALF (Death Metal, USA) et OPEN KASKET (Death Metal/Hardcore, USA) viennent de sortir une split tape quatre-titres intitulée Prayers Returned With Pain via Isolated Incidents Inc.

»
(Lien direct)
LITOSTH (Melodic Black/Death, Brésil) offre ici en écoute le morceau "A Ofensa" figurant sur son nouveau disque Cesariana à paraître le 2 février sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. In Waves
2. Whipping Bottles
3. Time Doesn't Heal
4. The Clay Messiah
5. A Ofensa
6. The Argonaut
7. Caesarean
8. The Vaccum Extractor Paradigm

»
(Lien direct)
STUPOROUS (Black/Doom, Pays-Bas/Belgique) a posté le titre "Never Let Me Go" tiré de son premier long-format Asylum's Lament qui sort le 25 janvier chez Void Wanderer Productions et War Productions. Tracklist :

1. Parasidious Preludium [2:22]
2. Throne of Madness [5:40]
3. Desperation [6:16]
4. Decorating the Willow Tree [7:13]
5. Never Let Me Go [8:26]
6. Distorted Echoes [6:34]
7. The Voice That Made Me Do It [10:33]

»
(Lien direct)
UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal, Chili) présente à cette adresse le morceau "Dho Hna Formula" issu de son nouvel opus Häxan Sabaoth prévu le 2 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Lamia Sucuba
2. Cuatro Velas de Cebo Infantil
3. Our Almighty Chthonic Lords
4. Hexennippel
5. Dho Hna Formula
6. Back to the Mother Hydra and Father Dagon
7. Die Teufelsbucher

»
(Lien direct)
HOLLOW WOODS (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Night Burns Through" extrait de son nouvel album Like Twisted Bones of Fallen Giants à venir le 2 février sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Ancient Graves
2. Beneath the Dying Tower
3. Night Burns Through
4. Halls of Idle Breath
5. Interlude / Among Ruins
6. Burial Fires
7. Like Twisted Bones of Fallen Giants

»
(Lien direct)
TECHNOPHOBIA (Thrash/Crossover, Pologne) a récemment sorti son premier EP Anti-Human Terror que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Anti-Human Terror
2. Pandemic Fear
3. Red Heaven
4. No Solution

»
(Lien direct)
PANZERCHRIST (Death/Black Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son Ep All Witches Shall Burn qui sortira ce vendredi via Emanzipation Productions. Il s'écoute ici :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
3 Janvier 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
