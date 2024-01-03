STUPOROUS (Black/Doom, Pays-Bas/Belgique) a posté le titre "Never Let Me Go" tiré de son premier long-format Asylum's Lament qui sort le 25 janvier chez Void Wanderer Productions et War Productions. Tracklist :
1. Parasidious Preludium [2:22]
2. Throne of Madness [5:40]
3. Desperation [6:16]
4. Decorating the Willow Tree [7:13]
5. Never Let Me Go [8:26]
6. Distorted Echoes [6:34]
7. The Voice That Made Me Do It [10:33]
Par Mitch
Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par xworthlessx
Par Deathrash
Par Yz
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Jean-Clint