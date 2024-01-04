chargement...

Les news du 4 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 4 Janvier 2024 Iron Curtain - Methedrine - Funeral Winds - Vipassi
»
(Lien direct)
IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Espagne) propose en écoute le titre "Evil is Everywhere" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Savage Dawn dont la sortie est programmée pour le 23 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Aftermath
2. Devil's Eyes
3. Gypsy Rocker
4. Thy Wolf
5. Калашников 47
6. Rattlesnake
7. Tyger Speed
8. Evil is Everywhere
9. Jericho Trumpet (Stuka)
10. Savage Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
METHEDRINE (Crossover/Thrash, Italie) a posté le morceau "Cruel and Short" tiré de son premier long-format No Solution, No Salvation qui sort le 19 janvier chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Bob's Gay Hunting Ground
02. Matapuercos
03. Luminol
04. Die Once
05. Upset with the World
06. Deep Blue
07. Cruel and Short
08. Sugar Pie (Honey Bunch)
09. No Solution, No Salvation
10. The Dark Wake
11. A Massgrave for my Dreams

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le titre "Birthed by Pure Malevolence" issu de son nouvel opus 333 prévu le 26 janvier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sovereign of Shadows [4:01]
2. Eternal Nightmare [6:02]
3. Cast the Gauntlet of Doom [4:01]
4. Ancient Wrath Unleashed [4:53]
5. The Damned Ones Shall Rise [3:52]
6. Forever Cursed and Bound [4:07]
7. Birthed By Pure Malevolence [4:23]
8. Conjuration of the Blind One [7:11]

»
(Lien direct)
VIPASSI (Extreme Progressive Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Morningstar" extrait de son nouvel album Lightless à venir le 26 janvier sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Lightless (5:07)
2. Labyrinthine Hex (7:11)
3. Morningstar (6:57)
4. Shapshu (4:23)
5. Phainesthai (5:49)
6. Ruination Glow (6:05)
7. Neon Rain (3:59)
8. Promethea (10:42)

Durée totale : 50:13
Thrasho Keyser
4 Janvier 2024

