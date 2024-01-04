IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Espagne) propose en écoute le titre "Evil is Everywhere" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Savage Dawn dont la sortie est programmée pour le 23 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Aftermath
2. Devil's Eyes
3. Gypsy Rocker
4. Thy Wolf
5. Калашников 47
6. Rattlesnake
7. Tyger Speed
8. Evil is Everywhere
9. Jericho Trumpet (Stuka)
10. Savage Dawn
METHEDRINE (Crossover/Thrash, Italie) a posté le morceau "Cruel and Short" tiré de son premier long-format No Solution, No Salvation qui sort le 19 janvier chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Bob's Gay Hunting Ground
02. Matapuercos
03. Luminol
04. Die Once
05. Upset with the World
06. Deep Blue
07. Cruel and Short
08. Sugar Pie (Honey Bunch)
09. No Solution, No Salvation
10. The Dark Wake
11. A Massgrave for my Dreams
FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le titre "Birthed by Pure Malevolence" issu de son nouvel opus 333 prévu le 26 janvier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sovereign of Shadows [4:01]
2. Eternal Nightmare [6:02]
3. Cast the Gauntlet of Doom [4:01]
4. Ancient Wrath Unleashed [4:53]
5. The Damned Ones Shall Rise [3:52]
6. Forever Cursed and Bound [4:07]
7. Birthed By Pure Malevolence [4:23]
8. Conjuration of the Blind One [7:11]
Par Yz
Par Mitch
Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par xworthlessx
Par Deathrash
Par Yz
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk