chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
61 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mgla
 Mgla - Age Of Excuse (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Venefixion
 Venefixion - A Sigh From Below (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Bleeding
 The Bleeding - Monokrator (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Endless
 Endless - Hand of God (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sulphur Aeon
 Sulphur Aeon - Seven Crowns... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 3 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 3 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Yz		   
Stortregn
 Stortregn - Finitude (C)
Par Mitch		   
Sunken
 Sunken - Livslede (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Orgasm 666
 Orgasm 666 - Blood Vagina A... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Gateway
 Gateway - Galgendood (C)
Par Lestat		   
Gravesend
 Gravesend - Gowanus Death S... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
The Saddest Landscape
 The Saddest Landscape - You... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Les news du 26 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 26 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession - Of The ... (C)
Par Yz		   
Claustrum
 Claustrum - Claustrum (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Formalist
 Formalist - We Inherit a Wo... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - After Winter ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Threads Of U... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Phlebotomized
 Phlebotomized - Clouds of C... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Arsis
 Arsis - United In Regret (C)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 5 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 5 Janvier 2024 Nocturnal Sorcery - Petrification - Ribspreader - Toxikull - Iapetus - Hasturian Vigil - Drown In Sulphur
»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Beyond Salvation" extrait de son nouveau disque Captive in the Breath of Life à venir le 9 février chez Kvlt. Tracklist :

1. The Dark Secret
2. Oath at Mt. Hermon
3. Cry of The Wounded Heaven
4. Captive In The Breath of Life
5. Spectral Force
6. Beyond Salvation
7. Joyless Dance in the Shadow
8. Redemption at Daybreak
9. Damned by The Law of The Stars
10. Lucifer's Shade
11. Along the Path of Fire

»
(Lien direct)
PETRIFICATION (Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "Sepulchral Lesions" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Sever Sacred Light dont la sortie est programmée pour le 9 février via Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Twisted Visions of Creation
2. Oneiric Obscurum
3. Temporal Entrapment
4. Cadaverous Delirium
5. Sepulchral Lesions
6. Seething Cosmological Dread
7. Transmissions of the Unseen
8. The Hourglass Dissolves

»
(Lien direct)
RIBSPREADER (Death Metal, Suède/USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Further Into Decay" tiré de son nouvel album Reap Humanity qui sort le 16 janvier sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. The Skeletal Towers
02. A Fleshless Gathering
03. Reap Humanity
04. Count Damnation
05. As the Ghouls are Summoned
06. Like Breeding Vermin
07. Further Into Decay
08. Human Fodder
09. Shrouded in Despair

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Around the World" issu de son nouveau disque Under the Southern Light à paraître le 23 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Night Shadows
2. Around The World
3. Under The Southern Light
4. Battle Dogs
5. Ritual Blade
6. Ghost Of A Dream
7. Knights Of Leather
8. Going Back Home
9. They Are Falling
10. Filhos Do Metal (Xeque-Mate cover)

»
(Lien direct)
IAPETUS (Melodic/Progressive Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Willowtip Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus en cours d'écriture.

»
(Lien direct)
HASTURIAN VIGIL (Black Metal, Irlande) propose à cette adresse le titre "Ikaath the Seven Horned" extrait de son premier long-format Unveiling the Brac'thal prévu le 2 février via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ikaath the Seven Horned [10:08]
2. Apparitions of Torment [7:22]
3. Nine Bellowing Hounds [7:00]
4. Velvet Paintings Gaze [7:57]

»
(Lien direct)
DROWN IN SULPHUR (Blackened Deathcore, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Lotus" extrait de son nouvel album Dark Secrets of the Soul à venir le 12 janvier sur Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

1 Adveniat Regnum Tuum
2 Eclipse of the Sun of Eden
3 Buried by Snow and Hail
4 Unholy Light
5 Lotus
6 Dark Secrets of the Soul
7 Say My Name
8 Vampire Communion
9 Shadow of the Dark Throne
Thrasho Keyser
5 Janvier 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
The Bleeding
 The Bleeding
Monokrator
2023 - Indépendant / Redefining Darkness Records		   
Eternal Evil
 Eternal Evil
The Gates Beyond Mortality
2023 - Listenable Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Petrification
 Petrification
2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Ribspreader
 Ribspreader
Swedish death metal - 2003 - Suède		   
Eternal Evil
The Gates Beyond Mortality
Lire la chronique
The Bleeding
Monokrator
Lire la chronique
Sulphur Aeon
Seven Crowns and Seven Seals
Lire la chronique
Disgorged Foetus
Obscene Utter Gore Annihila...
Lire la chronique
Grind-O-Matic
Dés - Astres (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Vastum
Inward To Gethsemane
Lire la chronique
Convocation
No Dawn for the Caliginous ...
Lire la chronique
Orgasm 666
Blood Vagina Angel
Lire la chronique
Max Enix
Far From Home
Lire la chronique
On Thorns I Lay
On Thorns I Lay
Lire la chronique
Cratophane
Cratophane
Lire la chronique
Sorcerer
Reign of the Reaper
Lire la chronique
Brasier
Le brasier
Lire la chronique
Regnum Tenebrarum
Légendes noires (EP)
Lire la chronique
Les Sakrif'or BLACK METAL 2023
Lire le podcast
Spirit Possession
Of The Sign...
Lire la chronique
Adversum
Vama Marga
Lire la chronique
Endless
Hand of God
Lire la chronique
Claustrum
Claustrum
Lire la chronique
Stortregn
Finitude
Lire la chronique
Formalist
We Inherit a World at the S...
Lire la chronique
Challenger Deep
III. The Path
Lire la chronique
Pustilence
Beliefs Of Dead Stargazers ...
Lire la chronique
Ildskær
Blod & jern
Lire la chronique
Gel
Only Constant
Lire la chronique
Carnation
Cursed Mortality
Lire la chronique
Gateway
Galgendood
Lire la chronique
Spit Your Hate
United (EP)
Lire la chronique
White Death
Iconoclast
Lire la chronique
Bergsvriden
Uråldrad (EP)
Lire la chronique