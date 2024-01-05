»

(Lien direct) NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Beyond Salvation" extrait de son nouveau disque Captive in the Breath of Life à venir le 9 février chez Kvlt. Tracklist :



1. The Dark Secret

2. Oath at Mt. Hermon

3. Cry of The Wounded Heaven

4. Captive In The Breath of Life

5. Spectral Force

6. Beyond Salvation

7. Joyless Dance in the Shadow

8. Redemption at Daybreak

9. Damned by The Law of The Stars

10. Lucifer's Shade

11. Along the Path of Fire



