NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Beyond Salvation" extrait de son nouveau disque Captive in the Breath of Life à venir le 9 février chez Kvlt. Tracklist :
1. The Dark Secret
2. Oath at Mt. Hermon
3. Cry of The Wounded Heaven
4. Captive In The Breath of Life
5. Spectral Force
6. Beyond Salvation
7. Joyless Dance in the Shadow
8. Redemption at Daybreak
9. Damned by The Law of The Stars
10. Lucifer's Shade
11. Along the Path of Fire
PETRIFICATION (Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "Sepulchral Lesions" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Sever Sacred Light dont la sortie est programmée pour le 9 février via Svart Records. Tracklist :
1. Twisted Visions of Creation
2. Oneiric Obscurum
3. Temporal Entrapment
4. Cadaverous Delirium
5. Sepulchral Lesions
6. Seething Cosmological Dread
7. Transmissions of the Unseen
8. The Hourglass Dissolves
RIBSPREADER (Death Metal, Suède/USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Further Into Decay" tiré de son nouvel album Reap Humanity qui sort le 16 janvier sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. The Skeletal Towers
02. A Fleshless Gathering
03. Reap Humanity
04. Count Damnation
05. As the Ghouls are Summoned
06. Like Breeding Vermin
07. Further Into Decay
08. Human Fodder
09. Shrouded in Despair
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Around the World" issu de son nouveau disque Under the Southern Light à paraître le 23 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Night Shadows
2. Around The World
3. Under The Southern Light
4. Battle Dogs
5. Ritual Blade
6. Ghost Of A Dream
7. Knights Of Leather
8. Going Back Home
9. They Are Falling
10. Filhos Do Metal (Xeque-Mate cover)
HASTURIAN VIGIL (Black Metal, Irlande) propose à cette adresse le titre "Ikaath the Seven Horned" extrait de son premier long-format Unveiling the Brac'thal prévu le 2 février via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ikaath the Seven Horned [10:08]
2. Apparitions of Torment [7:22]
3. Nine Bellowing Hounds [7:00]
4. Velvet Paintings Gaze [7:57]
DROWN IN SULPHUR (Blackened Deathcore, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Lotus" extrait de son nouvel album Dark Secrets of the Soul à venir le 12 janvier sur Scarlet Records. Tracklist :
1 Adveniat Regnum Tuum
2 Eclipse of the Sun of Eden
3 Buried by Snow and Hail
4 Unholy Light
5 Lotus
6 Dark Secrets of the Soul
7 Say My Name
8 Vampire Communion
9 Shadow of the Dark Throne
Par Billy S.
Par Tantalustorment
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Yz
Par Mitch
Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par xworthlessx
Par Deathrash
Par Yz
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par X-Death