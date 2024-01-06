»

(Lien direct) COLTRE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Rat Race" issu de son premier longue-durée To Watch With Hands... To Touch With Eyes prévu le 23 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Feast of The Outcast

2. To Watch With Hands

3. Rat Race

4. When The Earth Turns Black

5. Friends Aren't Electric

6. Through The Looking Glass

7. Temptress

8. Oblivion



