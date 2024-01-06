chargement...

Les news du 6 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 6 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Mgla
 Mgla - Age Of Excuse (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Venefixion
 Venefixion - A Sigh From Below (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Bleeding
 The Bleeding - Monokrator (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Endless
 Endless - Hand of God (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sulphur Aeon
 Sulphur Aeon - Seven Crowns... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 3 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 3 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Yz		   
Stortregn
 Stortregn - Finitude (C)
Par Mitch		   
Sunken
 Sunken - Livslede (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Orgasm 666
 Orgasm 666 - Blood Vagina A... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Gateway
 Gateway - Galgendood (C)
Par Lestat		   
Gravesend
 Gravesend - Gowanus Death S... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
The Saddest Landscape
 The Saddest Landscape - You... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Les news du 26 Décembre 2023
 Les news du 26 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession - Of The ... (C)
Par Yz		   
Claustrum
 Claustrum - Claustrum (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Formalist
 Formalist - We Inherit a Wo... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - After Winter ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony - Threads Of U... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Phlebotomized
 Phlebotomized - Clouds of C... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Arsis
 Arsis - United In Regret (C)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 6 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 6 Janvier 2024 Coltre - Spiritual Deception - Haust - Dödsrit
»
(Lien direct)
COLTRE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Rat Race" issu de son premier longue-durée To Watch With Hands... To Touch With Eyes prévu le 23 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Feast of The Outcast
2. To Watch With Hands
3. Rat Race
4. When The Earth Turns Black
5. Friends Aren't Electric
6. Through The Looking Glass
7. Temptress
8. Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Technical/Brutal Death, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Atavic Future (Decadence pt.II)" extrait de son premier long-format Semitae Mentis à venir le 9 février chez Amputated Vein Records. Tracklist :

1. The I Swells... (Decadence pt.I)
2. Atavic Future (Decadence pt.II)
3. The Days of Sleep (Decadence pt.III)
4. Beyond Perception and Matter
5. Dirac Sea (feat. Luc Lemay - Gorguts)
6. The Night opens
7. On the Edge of the Abyss
8. Thousand Lives Within (feat. Karl Sanders - Nile)
9. Individuality Dissolves
10. ...To the Coldest Decline (Decadence pt.IV)

»
(Lien direct)
HAUST (Black/Punk/Hardcore, Norvège) sera de retour avec son line-up d'origine le 19 avril via Fysisk Format avec un nouvel opus baptisé Negative Music.

»
(Lien direct)
DÖDSRIT (Black/Crust, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Nocturnal Will le 22 mars sur Wolves of Hades. Tracklist :

1. Irjala [10:37]
2. Nocturnal Fire [8:03]
3. Ember and Ash [0:45]
4. Utmed Gyllbergens Stig [4:33]
5. As Death Comes Reaping [10:45]
6. Celestial Will [8:29]
Thrasho Keyser
6 Janvier 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Niktareum citer
Niktareum
06/01/2024 10:46
Vachement cool le titre de Dödsrit ! Headbang

