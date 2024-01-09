»

(Lien direct) ORPHAAL (Progressive Metal, Toulouse) a sorti hier son premier long-format Leaving Laniakea sur Peccata Mundi Records. Ce nouveau projet de Lundi Galilao (A Very Old Ghost Behind the Farm, Prognathe, Dead Mountain Mouth, Ossian's Dream) est en écoute intégrale et en téléchargement gratuit sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Leaving Laniakea 05:39

2. Final Recall 06:51

3. Silent Spheres 05:23

4. All is not Enough 05:41

5. Send me a Sign 06:01

6. Cast Away 12:55



<a href="https://orphaalproject.bandcamp.com/album/leaving-laniakea">Leaving Laniakea de Orphaal</a>