THROAT (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira une compilation intitulée Blood Exaltation le 9 février chez Primitive Reaction. Il contiendra la démo New Flesh Nectar (2020) et deux nouveaux morceaux. Tracklist :
1. Chuc [9:02]
2. Klatwa [6:56]
3. New Flesh Nectar I [8:57]
4. New Flesh Nectar II [7:27]
ECCLESIA (Doom/Heavy, France) sortira son nouvel album Ecclesia Militans le 8 mars via Aural Music. Tracklist :
01. Vade Retro
02. If She Floats
03. Et Cum Spiritu Tuo
04. Antecclesia
05. Ecclesia Militans
06. The Exorcism
07. Ereptor Verae Fidei
08. Redden the Iron
09. Harvester of Sinful Souls
10. Quis ut Deus
ORPHAAL (Progressive Metal, Toulouse) a sorti hier son premier long-format Leaving Laniakea sur Peccata Mundi Records. Ce nouveau projet de Lundi Galilao (A Very Old Ghost Behind the Farm, Prognathe, Dead Mountain Mouth, Ossian's Dream) est en écoute intégrale et en téléchargement gratuit sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Leaving Laniakea 05:39
2. Final Recall 06:51
3. Silent Spheres 05:23
4. All is not Enough 05:41
5. Send me a Sign 06:01
6. Cast Away 12:55
