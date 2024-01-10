|
Les news du 10 Janvier 2024
Les news du 10 Janvier 2024 A/Oratos - Cognizance - Merrimack - Corpsevore - Acrid Death - Chaos Sanctuary - Foetal Juice - Mourning Dawn - Krvna - Kaivs
|A/ORATOS (Black Atmosphérique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Ecclesia Gnostica qui sortira le 19 janvier via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre . "Le Hiérophante" s'écoute ici :
|COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Angleterre) offre en écoute le titre "A Brain Dead Memoir" issu de son nouvel opus Phantazein qui sort le 26 janvier chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Ceremonial Vigour
2 A Brain Dead Memoir
3 Chiselled in Stone
4 Introspection
5 Futureless Horizon
6 The Towering Monument
7 Alferov
8 Shock Heuristics
9 Broadcast of the Gods
10 In Verses Unspoken
11 Shadowgraph
|MERRIMACK (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau "Dead and Distant Clamors" tiré de son nouvel album Of Grace and Gravity prévu le 8 mars via Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Sulphurean Synods (6:42)
2. Sublunar Despondency (7:07)
3. Dead and Distant Clamors (5:35)
4. Wounds that Heal (6:44)
5. Starving Crowns (8:05)
6. Under the Aimless Spheres (7:01)
7. Embalmer’s Wine (6:59)
Total : 48:13
|CORPSEVORE (Death/Grind, France) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 2 février de son premier EP Feed The Plague. Tracklist :
1. If Slaughterhouses Had Glass Walls...
2. Feed The Plague
3. Cognitive Dissonance
4. Fur Bitch
5. Horn Impaled
6. Meat Is Murder, Milk Is Rape
7. Greedhouse Effect
8. A.H.A.B. (All Hunters Are Bastards)
9. Just Another Stun Gun Failure
10. Science Without Conscience
|ACRID DEATH (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Abominable Presence of Blight le 16 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
1.In Light
2.Huntsmen
3.Presence
4.G.L.O.R.R.G.
5.Dreg Heap
6.Negative Space
7.Shadows
8.Heave
9.In Hell
|CHAOS SANCTUARY (Technical Death Metal, US) a sorti fin 2023 son premier longue-durée Instrumentality en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Synchronization*
2. The Second Impact
3. Phlegmatic Invader
4. Reassimilated (To be Detonated)
5. Signal Extinction
6. Blood of Secrecy
7. Pen Pen
8. Instrumentality
*Guest guitar solo by Rick Graham
|FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le morceau "Mountain of Gore" extrait de son nouveau disque Grotesque sorti en novembre dernier sur Gore House Productions.
|MOURNING DAWN (Black/Doom, France) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus The Foam of Despair deux jours avant sa sortie chez Aesthetic Death (CD & LP) et Tragedy Productions (LP). Tracklist :
1. Tomber du temps
2. Blue Pain
3. Borrowed Skin
4. Apex
5. Suzerain
6. The Color of Waves
7. Midnight Sun (CD edition bonus track)
|KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP The Rythmus of Death Eternal en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Zazen Sounds. Tracklist :
1. Endless Monument [7:56]
2. A God's Work [7:32]
3. What Great Lengths [7:34]
4. As Astral Images Darken Reality [Abigor cover] [4:15]
5. Man Of Iron [Bathory cover] [3:16]
|KAIVS (Death Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année d'un premier long-format. En attendant, vous pouvez écouter sur Bandcamp le premier EP du groupe, Horrend, paru l'année dernière en auto-production.
